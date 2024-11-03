These 5 looks prove it - layering your clothes is the answer to chic transeasonal style

I’m sure you don’t need me to bring it to your attention but dressing for this current weather is tricky. I myself spent 20 minutes haplessly staring into my wardrobe this morning deciding if I’d be too warm in a knit dress or just the right amount of cosy? I’m sorry to say, on the overheated tube train, I realised I made the wrong decision.

So, in order to avoid this ever happening again in the future, I of course looked to some of my favourite influencers to see how they’re approaching autumn/winter dressing. The answer? Clever layering. Whether it’s a shirt and knit combo, a t-shirt tucked beneath their jumper or cardigan or simply a thin roll neck to keep the cold at bay, they’re all turning to sleek wardrobe staples to add warmth without any unwanted bulk. Plus, if they do get too hot, they can simply ditch a layer without ruining their outfit. Genius!

If you’re wondering how to layer your clothes effectively for the cold weather, I’ve taken it one step further. Alongside looking to my favourite influencers for advice on layering, they’ve also provided ample inspiration for what to buy to style the chicest of layered outfits. Keep scrolling to see for yourself (and enjoy the extra 20 minutes in bed in the morning because your morning outfit struggles will be a thing of the past)...

1. Rachelle Rowlings

Proof that you don't need to complicate layering, Rachelle's t-shirt, knit and puffer jacket combo screams chic simplicity. I also love the addition of socks with her chunky Mary Janes to get extra fashion miles from summer shoes.

2. Jessica Skye

If you want the cosiness of a chunky knit without the bulk, especially under a coat or jacket, a sweater vest is the way to go. Jessica's taken it one step further layering her cable knit style with a white t-shirt for extra coverage. And, spot this seasons must-have barn jacket thrown over her suede bag too.

3. Rebekah Nkirote

Here Rebekah Nkirote shows how layering can be so much more than just functional. By styling her cardigan and jacket with a single button done up, she not only adds interest to her look but also draws attention to each layer making her outfit as chic as it is practical.

4. Hannah Lewis

A post shared by Hannah Lewis (@hannahlewisstylist) A photo posted by on

The preppy trend is one that lends itself to layering as shown here by Hannah Lewis. Rather than keeping her shirt sleek and buttoned, I love the open collar and peek-a-boo lengths underneath her chunky jumper while a trench coat adds a light yet luxe finishing touch.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. India Cardona

A post shared by • the india edit • by india cardona (@theindiaedit) A photo posted by on

Wondering if you can wear a mini skirt in winter? When paired with light layers, you most definitely can. Here India Cardona re-works a dark denim mini with a roll neck, shirt and jumper for cosiness up top and bare legs on the bottom.