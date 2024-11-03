These 5 looks prove it - layering your clothes is the answer to chic transeasonal style

I’m sure you don’t need me to bring it to your attention but dressing for this current weather is tricky. I myself spent 20 minutes haplessly staring into my wardrobe this morning deciding if I’d be too warm in a knit dress or just the right amount of cosy? I’m sorry to say, on the overheated tube train, I realised I made the wrong decision.

So, in order to avoid this ever happening again in the future, I of course looked to some of my favourite influencers to see how they’re approaching autumn/winter dressing. The answer? Clever layering. Whether it’s a shirt and knit combo, a t-shirt tucked beneath their jumper or cardigan or simply a thin roll neck to keep the cold at bay, they’re all turning to sleek wardrobe staples to add warmth without any unwanted bulk. Plus, if they do get too hot, they can simply ditch a layer without ruining their outfit. Genius!

If you’re wondering how to layer your clothes effectively for the cold weather, I’ve taken it one step further. Alongside looking to my favourite influencers for advice on layering, they’ve also provided ample inspiration for what to buy to style the chicest of layered outfits. Keep scrolling to see for yourself (and enjoy the extra 20 minutes in bed in the morning because your morning outfit struggles will be a thing of the past)...

1. Rachelle Rowlings

Rachelle Rowlings how to layer clothes

(Image credit: @rachelle.rowlings)

Proof that you don't need to complicate layering, Rachelle's t-shirt, knit and puffer jacket combo screams chic simplicity. I also love the addition of socks with her chunky Mary Janes to get extra fashion miles from summer shoes.

Prada Padded Re-Nylon coat

H&M Cotton T-shirt

M&S Pure Merino Wool Crew Neck Jumper

Paige Sawyer brand-patch straight-leg high-rise denim jeans

John Lewis Ribbed Organic Cotton Mix Ankle Socks

Zara Flat Shoes

2. Jessica Skye

Jessica Skye how to layer clothes

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

If you want the cosiness of a chunky knit without the bulk, especially under a coat or jacket, a sweater vest is the way to go. Jessica's taken it one step further layering her cable knit style with a white t-shirt for extra coverage. And, spot this seasons must-have barn jacket thrown over her suede bag too.

Mango Parka with contrasting collar and pockets

Albaray Cream Cable Pocket Tank

COS Clean Cut Regular T-shirt

Khaite Benny studded leather belt

Agolde 90's Pinch Waist high-rise straight jeans

FatFace Elsie Brown House Shoes

3. Rebekah Nkirote

Rebekah Nkirote how to layer clothes

(Image credit: @iamnkirote )

Here Rebekah Nkirote shows how layering can be so much more than just functional. By styling her cardigan and jacket with a single button done up, she not only adds interest to her look but also draws attention to each layer making her outfit as chic as it is practical.

Claudie Pierlot Laser-engraved relaxed-fit leather bomber jacket

Massimo Dutti Knit Cardigan with Crew Neck

Jigsaw Supima Cotton Long Sleeve Tee

Reiss Carrie Leather Belt

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Pleated Maxi Skirt

Dune Obriele Chisel Toe Heel Ankle Boots

4. Hannah Lewis

The preppy trend is one that lends itself to layering as shown here by Hannah Lewis. Rather than keeping her shirt sleek and buttoned, I love the open collar and peek-a-boo lengths underneath her chunky jumper while a trench coat adds a light yet luxe finishing touch.

Pull & Bear Trench coat with belt

WNU The Boyfriend

Lisa Yang Aletta sweater

& Other Stories Tailored Wool Trousers

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Vanilla

Toteme The Wide Shaft glossed-leather ankle boots

5. India Cardona

Wondering if you can wear a mini skirt in winter? When paired with light layers, you most definitely can. Here India Cardona re-works a dark denim mini with a roll neck, shirt and jumper for cosiness up top and bare legs on the bottom.

Studio Nicholson Holin Coat

In Wear Fang Roll Neck Wool Top

Hush Indy Oversized Stripe Shirt

Chinti & Parker Navy Wool-Cashmere Cropped Sweater

Reformation Hazel Low Rise Denim Mini Skirt

Gucci Horsebit-detailed metallic embroidered leather platform loafers

Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

