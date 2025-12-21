Andrea's It List: 6 Winter Essentials to Get Me Through the Holidays This Year

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

As we head into the final days of the year, I’m looking forward to some time away from the office to relax, reset and catch up with friends and family.

I’ll be spending the time between Christmas and New Year in London enjoying winter walks and cosy pub lunches with friends and just indulging in some self care to recharge before the new year. This week, I’m rounding up a few things I’ll be relying on during that time.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

Beanie Hat £65 at COS My constant companion for the winter period, this cashmere hat will be with me for my winter walks, morning runs and even those nights when I’m on the sofa and want to feel extra toasty. Super soft, comfortable and available in a range of colours. Charlotte Drawstring £345 at Strathberry When I’m not working, I like a bag that is compact and features a shoulder strap long enough to go over a chunky coat. The Charlotte Drawstring by Strathberry is my go-to for winter walks that is stylish enough for evenings too. Halfeti Candle £75 at Penhaligons There’s something about this rich smelling candle by Penhaligans that is instantly soothing and Christmassy all at once. With hints of rose, grapefruit and winter spice, I’ll light this every evening over the holidays. Neutral Cashmere Ribbed Socks £45 at Whistles Putting on my cashmere socks signals to my brain that I’m stepping into relaxation mode. I have a few of these Whistles versions in different colours and they wear and wash well. They’re also beautifully soft on and not too bulky to wear with boots outside. Micro Pave Huggies Lab Diamond Earrings These statement earrings from The Diamond Store, instantly elevate my outfit by adding a little glamour. Crafted from 18k gold and diamonds, they feature a pavé design, with rows of finely clustered melee diamonds. They're made with ethical, lab-grown diamonds and sustainable, recycled materials too which is a huge plus. STAUD Harlow Leather Knee Boots £570 at Net-A-Porter These hard-working leather riding boots from Staud are my footwear of choice for winter walks and evenings out in cosy pubs. Sturdy, stylish and built to last, these are an investment buy you can pair with practically everything in your wardrobe.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

DÔEN Veda Bow-detailed Dress £660 at Net-A-Porter Looking for something to create an impact this festive season? The fashion team have been busy putting together the ultimate guide to dresses for the big day and beyond. Check out the full editor approved list over on Marie Claire including this beauty which is perfect for the holidays. Style with a blazer or a cashmere cardi for work too.

