Andrea's It List: 6 Winter Essentials to Get Me Through the Holidays This Year

Key buys for winter I rely on every year

Andrea Thompson's avatar
By
published
in Features
Andrea&#039;s It List logo
(Image credit: Future)

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

As we head into the final days of the year, I’m looking forward to some time away from the office to relax, reset and catch up with friends and family.

I’ll be spending the time between Christmas and New Year in London enjoying winter walks and cosy pub lunches with friends and just indulging in some self care to recharge before the new year. This week, I’m rounding up a few things I’ll be relying on during that time.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

A montage of images of Andrea Thompson, Marie Claire&#039;s Editor in Chief and the words &#039;Andrea&#039;s It-List&#039; to advertise her new column

(Image credit: Future)
Andrea Thompson
Andrea Thompson
Editor in Chief

Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.

Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite