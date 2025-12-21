Andrea's It List: 6 Winter Essentials to Get Me Through the Holidays This Year
Key buys for winter I rely on every year
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.
As we head into the final days of the year, I’m looking forward to some time away from the office to relax, reset and catch up with friends and family.
I’ll be spending the time between Christmas and New Year in London enjoying winter walks and cosy pub lunches with friends and just indulging in some self care to recharge before the new year. This week, I’m rounding up a few things I’ll be relying on during that time.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
These statement earrings from The Diamond Store, instantly elevate my outfit by adding a little glamour. Crafted from 18k gold and diamonds, they feature a pavé design, with rows of finely clustered melee diamonds. They're made with ethical, lab-grown diamonds and sustainable, recycled materials too which is a huge plus.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
Looking for something to create an impact this festive season? The fashion team have been busy putting together the ultimate guide to dresses for the big day and beyond. Check out the full editor approved list over on Marie Claire including this beauty which is perfect for the holidays. Style with a blazer or a cashmere cardi for work too.
