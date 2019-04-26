Harvey Nichols FAQs

Is there a Harvey Nichols NHS discount?

NHS staff and key workers can make use of the many sale offers on this page, as well as Harvey Nichols discount codes when they become available. However, there is not currently an exclusive NHS discount.

Does Harvey Nichols have free delivery?

There is a standard delivery fee of £5. But be sure to watch this page for a Harvey Nichols free delivery code!

Is there a Harvey Nichols Black Friday sale?

Black Friday brings with it some amazing discounts on your favourite Harvey Nichols brands including Fenty, Vivienne Westwood, Canada Goose, and much more. We will always curate the best Black Friday deals, so check back here in late November!

How Do I Redeem My Harvey Nichols Discount Code?

Apply your Harvey Nichols discount code at the time you check out. The Harvey Nichols website has an area for you to enter the promo code when you purchase hampers, perfume, dresses, or other products.

How Do You Get 10% Off at Harvey Nichols?

You can use a Harvey Nichols promo code to get 10% off Harvey Nichols products, including goods made by Fenty or Canada Goose. You can also reduce the cost of your order by shopping during a Harvey Nichols sale. A Harvey Nichols discount can help you save on champagne, products for afternoon tea, and more.

Does Harvey Norman Do a Student Discount?

No, you cannot get a Harvey Nichols student discount. However, you can get a Harvey Nichols voucher code by joining the company’s referral program. You can also get Harvey Nichols free delivery on orders over £150.