Harvey Nichols Discount Codes 2023

Harvey Nichols promo codes: Save on designer fashion, beauty, and wines with 29 active sales and discounts

Take 10% off your first order when you sign up at Harvey Nichols

Simply sign up for emails and enjoy 10% off your first order with a unique Harvey Nichols discount code in your inbox! Plus, exclusive offers, pre-sales and more! Happy Shopping.

Take up to 60% off boots, heels, trainers, and more shoes in the Harvey Nichols sale

Find designer footwear for up 60% off with these Harvey Nichols deals! Stock up on tons of styles while supplies last.

Flash Sale: Get a complimentary Augustinus Bader gift when you spend over £250 at Harvey Nichols

Score skincare essentials at Harvey Nichols for a limited time and score a free gift!

Sign up for Harvey Nichols Rewards and receive a skincare gift (£135 value) when you spend £95 on 2 or more beauty products

Get brand name exclusives for free when you sign up for Harvey Nichols rewards - sign up for free today or enjoy this offer as a current member!

Receive 10% off with the Harvey Nichols student discount

Register your student status today for a 10% off Harvey Nichols student discount.

Browse current Harvey Nichols discounts, deals, and promotions for 10% off, free gifts and more

Find all current Harvey Nichols promotions listed here to help you save, today!

Shop exclusive luxury beauty products starting under $50 at Harvey Nichols - limited time

Shop makeup from top brands at Harvey Nichols for a limited time!

Enjoy £30 off your next order with this Harvey Nichols refer a friend deal

Everyone wins with the Harvey Nichols refer a friend discount! Your friend will receive 15% off and you'll nab £30 off your next order! It's simple and easy, happy shopping!

Harvey Nichols Sale: Take up to 60% off selected designer clothing, beauty, and accessories

The sale is on! With up to 60% off designer favourites from across the world - find luxe beauty products, designer handbags, shoes, dresses and much more in the Harvey Nichols sale section while stock lasts!

Take 20-60% off luxe Harvey Nichols beauty favourites

Shop makeup, skincare, and more beauty staples for less! Knock up to 60% off everyday essentials.

Claim the Harvey Nichols Wellness Beauty Box (worth over £300) for just £85

72% SAVINGS

Get your hands on the must have Wellness Beauty Box, filled with all your favourites worth over £300! Score this bundle for just £85.

Browse show stopping Harvey Nichols jewellery for up to 60% off

From statement earrings to minimal necklaces, you'll find the perfect jewellery piece for less right here! Knock up to 60% off a variety of pieces you won't want to miss out on.

Pick up Harvey Nichols Fenty Beauty faves starting under £25

No matter what you're searching for, get the latest Fenty Beauty faves with lip glosses, mascaras, and more starting under £25.

Redeem over 25% off women's Harvey Nichols dresses, and other designer clothing on sale

Score the latest women's designer clothing on sale for over 25% off luxe dresses, knit tops, leggings, and more!

Find a new signature scent with Harvey Nichols perfume for over £25 off

Browse luxury scents from designers like Gucci, Jimmy Choo, NEOM, and more! Get over £25 off your favourite perfumes right here.

Receive a Harvey Nichols voucher worth over 15% when you sell your old clothing

Do you have past-season styles that you don't wear anymore? Fill out the form on the website and bring them to a Harvey Nichols store near you to receive cashback or a bonus voucher worth over 15% to use on your next shop!

Discover Harvey Nichols beauty hampers and gift sets for over 25% off

Treat yourself or a loved one to beauty hampers or luxury beauty gift sets for over 25% off! Get your hands on all your favourites right now before they're gone.

Don't miss out on designer Harvey Nichols bags for up to 60% off

Pick up a new designer bag from Coach, Alexander McQueen, Chloé, and many other top names! Plus, take advantage of extra savings up to 60% off!

Click here for designer Harvey Nichols boots for over £50 off

Whether you're looking for flat or heeled boots, be sure to find the perfect style from top designers including Dr. Martens, Acne Studios, and more for over £50 off!

Don't miss out on women's coats and jackets for over £100 off with Harvey Nichols sales

Browse must-have wool coats, puffer jackets, and other winter outerwear on sale for over £100 off!

Enjoy affordable standard Harvey Nichols delivery for just £5

£5 DELIVERY

Take advantage of affordable standard delivery for just £5!

Discover designer kidswear from Harvey Nichols for 20-50% off

Whether you're looking for boys' jeans or girls' dresses, or even something for your little newborn, find it all right here. Discover designer kidswear with shorts, t-shirts, dresses, and more styles for up to 50% off!

Grab Harvey Nichols afternoon tea essentials starting under £5

Pick up sweet and savoury essentials for your afternoon tea plans. Get cakes, crackers, biscuits, truffles, and of course tea, all starting under £5.

Purchase Gucci at Harvey Nichols starting under £60

Get your Gucci fix from Harvey Nichols UK. Shop Gucci perfumes, socks, bags, belts, scarves, shoes, sunglasses, jumpers and much more for all ages.

Find must have winter wear within the Harvey Nichols Canada Goose collection from just £85

Explore essential winter parkas, beanies, and other outerwear from Canada Goose starting as low as £85.

Grab sweet and savoury Harvey Nichols hampers starting under £40

Pick up sweet and savoury hampers for special occasions or your next dinner party, and anything else you have planned starting under £40.

Pick up Harvey Nichols gift cards from £50

Let your friend choose the gift they want the most with gift cards in amounts from £50.

Take advantage of free returns to Harvey Nichols within 14 days

Whatever the reason may be, you can return your item within 14 days of receiving your order, free of charge.

Harvey Nichols FAQs

Is there a Harvey Nichols NHS discount?

NHS staff and key workers can make use of the many sale offers on this page, as well as Harvey Nichols discount codes when they become available. However, there is not currently an exclusive NHS discount.

Does Harvey Nichols have free delivery?

There is a standard delivery fee of £5. But be sure to watch this page for a Harvey Nichols free delivery code!

Is there a Harvey Nichols Black Friday sale?

Black Friday brings with it some amazing discounts on your favourite Harvey Nichols brands including Fenty, Vivienne Westwood, Canada Goose, and much more. We will always curate the best Black Friday deals, so check back here in late November!

How Do I Redeem My Harvey Nichols Discount Code?

Apply your Harvey Nichols discount code at the time you check out. The Harvey Nichols website has an area for you to enter the promo code when you purchase hampers, perfume, dresses, or other products.

How Do You Get 10% Off at Harvey Nichols?

You can use a Harvey Nichols promo code to get 10% off Harvey Nichols products, including goods made by Fenty or Canada Goose. You can also reduce the cost of your order by shopping during a Harvey Nichols sale. A Harvey Nichols discount can help you save on champagne, products for afternoon tea, and more.

Does Harvey Norman Do a Student Discount?

No, you cannot get a Harvey Nichols student discount. However, you can get a Harvey Nichols voucher code by joining the company’s referral program. You can also get Harvey Nichols free delivery on orders over £150.

Popular Harvey Nichols Discount Codes & Deals

OfferDiscountStatus
Get a Harvey Nichols UK promo code for 10% off your first order on fashion, beauty, and more10% OffActive
Limited Time: Use this Harvey Nichols free delivery discount code
Free DeliveryExpired
Knock 20% off gifts and hampers using this Harvey Nichols discount code20% OffExpired
Now Live: Get up to 50% off select clothing, shoes, and accessories in the Harvey Nichols sale50% OffActive
Get an afternoon tea voucher at Harvey Nichols in Leeds for 25% off25% OffExpired
Updated February 23, 2023
29 Discounts available
186 Promo codes used today
Best available discount is 10% Off

About Harvey Nichols

About Harvey Nichols

Harvey Nichols is one of the oldest department stores in the world, opening in Knightsbridge, London in 1831. Today, it's part of the Burton group and remains well-known for selling premium brands of clothing, footwear, perfume, cosmetics, furniture, food and more. 

Harvey Nichols department stores also offer a range of in-store services such as beauty treatments and nail bars. Pick up Harvey Nichols promo codes and Harvey Nichols discount codes to save when shopping or to experience something special next time you step into your local store.

