This year, I decided to spend Christmas in sunny Portugal—except, it hasn’t been sunny at all. Aside from one glorious day, when only a handful of brave souls dared to sunbathe, it has rained every single day. Proof, perhaps, that even the best-laid plans can unravel. Still, if you’re travelling somewhere a little more tropical (lucky you), consider this your ultimate warm-weather packing list.

Think forever pieces from Pucci and Missoni—two of the year’s most talked-about labels—alongside beach bags that work just as well back home, rope sandals that are effortlessly cool, and plenty of linen for a laid-back yet polished poolside look. Add in a handful of well-chosen accessories to make the pieces you already own feel instantly fresher; the Julietta shell necklace is sitting high on my own wishlist.

Now, just don’t forget to add an AirTag to your suitcase—there’s nothing chic about your new garms going AWOL mid-flight. Fancy a plus one?