Fur-Trimmed Coats Are Trending — And As a Maximalist, I Know Why

How many times have you remarked on the fact that it’s suddenly turned cold this week? The chill has now well and truly arrived, and I’m sure I’m not the only one hastily scrambling to update their coat collection.

While I had the basics covered with a timeless black coat and a chicer, fresher grey option, where I found myself lacking was in the statement outerwear department. You see, while there will always be a time and place for these more classic options, but they can also hide a fun and colourful outfit below. Take the humble trench coat, which earlier this month was replaced by high-shine leather options as this year’s go-to style, while this week saw influencers pulling their leopard coats out of storage once again as they fall ever deeper in love with our favourite neutral - animal print..

Yet, if you’re still undecided on which coat trend to invest in, allow me to put another one on your radar — or at least, a little added detail that can (if you so choose) encompass both of the above styles as well as more timeless cuts, too. Say hello, to the fur-trimmed coat.

In either shearling or faux-fur, what makes these coats so exciting is their versatility, as rather than dipping your toe into a whole new style, they offer an upgrade on the shapes and styles we already know and love.

To prove this, allow me to look to the AW25 catwalks, where fur-trimmed coats made more than a few appearances. At Chloé, fur trims were added to floor-grazing leather styles, while, at Rabanne faux fur cuffs and trims were added to more structured masculine styles.

Chloé AW25 — Rabanne AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In comparison, off the catwalks, lighter fabrications have been the style of choice. In the past month alone, I've spotted Rotate's fur-trimmed balloon-sleeved jacket on an every growing number of influencers including Marilyn Nwawulor Kazemaks (seen above).

And, if that wasn't enough to convince you that this trend is one to watch, Marilyn gave it her two-time seal of approval, pairing a cropped vinyl style from Charlotte Simone with black trousers and court heels earlier this month, too.

So, how do you choose which fur-trimmed style to go for? Well, unfortunately, this is where I hand over to you, as with so many great styles to choose from, the choice isn't an easy one. To help whittle down your options, however, I’ve rounded up 9 of my favourite fur-trimmed coats to shop right now. Keep scrolling to see the edit…