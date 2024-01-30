From their expressive use of bold colour to their willingness to experiment with prints and pattern combinations, there's no denying that Scandinavian women are amongst some of the coolest dressers in the world. In recent years, Scandi girls have become a style inspiration globally, with many articles popping up about how to emulate their looks.

Of course, the inimitable cool factor of the Scandi style set is only enhanced by the equally impressive brands that are being founded within the region. From established labels like Ganni and Cecilie Bahnsen to newer kids on the block including The Garment, there is no shortage of chic brands to choose from. With Copenhagen Fashion Week in full swing, we thought there would be no better time to bring you a list of the Scandi brands we can't get enough of. Keep scrolling and shop below.

Ganni

Perhaps one of the most well-known Scandi brands, Ganni is a fashion powerhouse based in Copenhagen that counts just about every influencer and editor as a fan. With a massive fan base labeled the 'Ganni Girls', the brand has become a recent hit all over social media. Known for its statement collars, graphic t-shirts, and embellished buttons, often a Ganni piece is easy to spot before even seeing the clothing tag.

Ganni pleated smocked leopard-print dress, £285 | Ganni Ganni is known for their fun dresses, here the brand adds a classic leopard-print paired with a smocked bodice. Perfect for those on the lookout to invest on a classic yet stylist printed dress.

Ganni printed t-shirt, £95 | Ganni

A Ganni printed tee is a closet staple you'll wear time and time again. We particularly love this modern lemon graphic.



Ganni embroidered boots, £445 | Ganni

These western-style mini boots are the newest version of the brand's classic western boots. Pair with your favourite jeans or long skirt for the total Ganni-girl look.



Baum und Pferdgarten

With a focus on unexpected contrasts, Baum und Pferdgarten is all about creating fun, playful designs. Founded by duo Rikke Baumgarten and Helle Hestehave in 1999, the two have helmed the brand for over 20 years, creating coveted looks for the style set and beyond.

Bijou Jacket, £259 | Baum und Pferdgarten

A totally chic cropped jacket that will see you thorough spring and beyond.

Magna Top, £159 | Baum und Pferdgarten

This nautical top from the brand's newest collection offers a flattering waist synching cut with a flattering keyhole opening.



Nula Trousers, £209 | Baum und Pferdgarten

These jeans hold a classic Scandi twist on denim with ultra chic fringed patch pockets. A must have.

Samsøe Samsøe

A brand that was originally founded in 1993 in Copenhagen's infamous jewellery district, Samsøe Samsøe describes itself as "an international fashion brand rooted in Scandinavian simplicity," and that couldn't be more accurate. The brand is now a prominent leader in its own wearable aesthetic that combines utilitarian ease with quintessential Scandi spirit.

Mandie turtleneck, £240 | Samsøe Samsøe

This knit is a perfect example of Samsøe Samsøe's pared-back aesthetic. This cream relaxed-fit turtle neck has a softf brushed texture that totally seals its timeless appeal.



Teballi mini dress, £230 | Samsøe Samsøe

Made from recycled cotton, channel a vintage aesthetic with these wide-leg jeans.



Elyn strapless top, £110 | Samsøe Samsøe

Perfectly paired alongside the wide-leg jeans, this strapless top is a versatile staple.



Stine Goya

Stine Goya began her label in 2006 to create an antidote to the muted colour palette and minimalism that had become synonymous with Scandi style. The result is a joyful range of clothing that celebrates vibrant colours and bold prints, just guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Roberta knitted Jumper , £210 | Stine Goya

This v-neck knitted vest is the perfect go-to statement piece.

Naia V-neck knitted jumper, £180 | Stine Goya

This knitted jumper plays on Stine Goya's classic silhouettes. With a flattering v-neck cut and flowy arms, this piece is the perfect transeasonal piece.

Elba knitted cardigan, £360 | Stine Goya

Because it wouldn't make sense to not include a classic Stine Goya piece, a cardigan. Hailey Bieber and Kendal Jenner have previously been spotted in previous iterations of the brand's classic cardis.



ROTATE Birger Christensen

With influencers Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimarsdottir as creative directors, it's little wonder ROTATE Birger Christensen has become a fashion favourite. The brand is filled with party-ready dresses and event wear that will make you feel like your best self.

Layla ruffled mini dress, £400 | Rotate Birger Christensen

Party dresses are the name of the game at Rotate Birger Christensen and this one is just perfect for your next special event.



Noon open-back midi dress, £180 | Rotate Birgen Christensen

This silver mini dress is a stand out piece that will see you through any occasion.

Cecilie Bahnsen

Known for her whimsical designs and floaty, voluminous dresses, Cecilie Bahnsen is a coveted brand beloved by the fashion set. You can spot a Cecilie dress coming from a mile away, thanks to the brand's signature silhouettes and key fabrics.

Vilma midi dress, £ 1180 | Cecilie Bahnsen

Voluminous silhouettes are a key stape in Cecilie Bahnsen's collections and this white option is a dream for those 2024 brides.



Virginia straight-leg jeans, £ 430 | Cecilie Bahnsen

Featuring contrasting gold stitching,and made from sturdy denim. These jeans are the perfect show-stoppers.

