French Girls Swear by Broccoli Seed Oil For Their Hair and Skin—It’s Lightweight, but Packed With Fatty Acids and Antioxidants

These days, my skincare shelf is fit to burst. From serums and chemical exfoliants to toners and retinol, I, too, fall for the pressure to do it all in the skincare department. But this is often counterintuitive: the more products I use, the more irritated and prone to breakouts my skin becomes—not to mention the damage it does to my already compromised skin barrier.

That's why I've long admired the French pharmacy approach to skin—it's stripped back, gentle, and prizes barrier building and deeply nourishing products over harsh actives. I'm pretty well-versed in the joys of cult brands like Embryolisse, Caudalie, La Roche-Posay, Avène and Nuxe—but one lesser-known ingredient that is beloved by French women is broccoli seed oil. It's a lightweight wonder oil that is packed with a range of essential nutrients and fatty acids—plus, it works wonderfully on skin and hair. Everything you need to know, ahead.

What is broccoli seed oil?

GP and skin expert, Dr Shireen explains that: "Broccoli seed oil is a cold-pressed oil extracted from the seeds of the same plant that produces broccoli. It is rich in fatty acids, especially erucic acid and antioxidants such as vitamin A, vitamin E, and plant polyphenols. Because it is lightweight and has a natural sheen, it can be used in natural hair and skin formulations."

The benefits are myriad. "For skin, the long-chain fatty acids help reduce transepidermal water loss, meaning it improves skin hydration and skin barrier support. Plus, the erucic acid content creates a silky, non-greasy finish on the skin." Then for hair: "It provides a high shine and smoothing effect. The erucic acid structure allows it to coat hair similarly to lightweight silicones."

What makes it different from other oils?

As there are so many oils on the market, it's difficult to make an informed decision about which one is right for you, though, as the expert points out, broccoli seed oil is a great all-rounder, with several standout benefits.

Firstly, it has very high erucic acid content, which gives it a "smooth, non-greasy slip similar to dimethicone and high level of shine and spreadability on hair and skin." Thanks to this texture and gloss, it's a natural alternative to silicones, and as such, is used in "green beauty" hair serums, leave-in conditioners and primers.

It also contains unique antioxidants, Dr Shireen adds: "Some laboratory studies show broccoli seeds to have anti-inflammatory effects and protective effects against oxidative stress."

Who is broccoli seed oil suitable for?

This ingredient works best for dry or dehydrated skin, mature skin, and sensitive or inflamed complexions, thanks to its moisture-retaining, antioxidant, and calming properties, explains the doctor. It’s also well suited to curly, wavy, or frizzy hair, as well as dry or damaged strands, where it helps smooth, condition, and add shine.

It may not be ideal if you have a brassica vegetable allergy, very oily or acne-prone skin, or seborrheic dermatitis, as some people find it too rich. Those who prefer very lightweight, fast-absorbing oils may also find its satiny texture heavier than options like squalane or marula.