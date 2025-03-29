I’m over leopard - it’s this bold animal print I’ll be wearing all spring long
What’s black, white and in my basket?
As divisive a trend as it may be, I must admit, I’ve always had a thing for animal print. Whether it’s leopard, snake or this season’s more unique interpretation, cow print, I just can't get enough of the statement styles.
In the past few weeks alone, I’ve added a leopard print bag to my collection (this & Other Stories tote, in case you’re wondering), a snake print boot and most recently, this Mango zebra print top, which I cannot wait to wear throughout spring and summer. And, it’s this latest purchase which has sparked my latest trend obsession as I realised there are so many great zebra print pieces landing in stores and online at the moment and, I’m not exaggerating when I say, I want them all.
A post shared by Emmanuelle Koffi (@emmanuellek_)
A photo posted by on
What I love most about the zebra print trend is that, unlike say leopard, tiger or even cow print, it feels a little bit more understated. In part down to its monochrome colour palette as well as its more traditional stripe style design, it’s a print that needn’t feel quite so attention grabbing if you’d prefer it not to.
A zebra print shirt worn with your favourite jeans and trainers won’t feel too dissimilar to a breton stripe top or a classic stripe shirt. It’s for that reason, I’d say zebra is a great choice if you’re looking to introduce animal print into your wardrobe but feel a little apprehensive about it.
A post shared by elsa❤️ (@hoskelsa)
A photo posted by on
That’s not to say you can’t go big with zebra too, however. Just take a look at Elsa Hosk’s incredible zebra print coat above as proof. Hardened animal print lovers can lean into it’s graphic side, wearing zebra print head to toe or alongside contrasting colour pop pieces for a more statement look. Influencer Nina Sandbech is a pro at this so definitely look to her for inspiration on how to style the trend.
When it comes to shopping however, I’ve got you covered as I’ve rounded up some of my favourite zebra print pieces currently available right now below. Alongside chic day wear and statement accessories, you’ll also find zebra print occasion wear (trust me, it works) as well as pieces that demand to be packed in your suitcase for your next holiday.
The best zebra print pieces to shop now
Wear alone or separately depending on your zebra tolerance.
I told you zebra print occasion wear could be great.
Pair with knee high boots for a 60s inspired look.
Mango have so many great zebra printed pieces.
Picture this worn with sandals on beach holidays.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
