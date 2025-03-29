I’m over leopard - it’s this bold animal print I’ll be wearing all spring long

What’s black, white and in my basket?

Zebra print trend
(Image credit: Getty images, @christietyler, @ninasandbech)
As divisive a trend as it may be, I must admit, I’ve always had a thing for animal print. Whether it’s leopard, snake or this season’s more unique interpretation, cow print, I just can't get enough of the statement styles.

In the past few weeks alone, I’ve added a leopard print bag to my collection (this & Other Stories tote, in case you’re wondering), a snake print boot and most recently, this Mango zebra print top, which I cannot wait to wear throughout spring and summer. And, it’s this latest purchase which has sparked my latest trend obsession as I realised there are so many great zebra print pieces landing in stores and online at the moment and, I’m not exaggerating when I say, I want them all.

What I love most about the zebra print trend is that, unlike say leopard, tiger or even cow print, it feels a little bit more understated. In part down to its monochrome colour palette as well as its more traditional stripe style design, it’s a print that needn’t feel quite so attention grabbing if you’d prefer it not to.

A zebra print shirt worn with your favourite jeans and trainers won’t feel too dissimilar to a breton stripe top or a classic stripe shirt. It’s for that reason, I’d say zebra is a great choice if you’re looking to introduce animal print into your wardrobe but feel a little apprehensive about it.

That’s not to say you can’t go big with zebra too, however. Just take a look at Elsa Hosk’s incredible zebra print coat above as proof. Hardened animal print lovers can lean into it’s graphic side, wearing zebra print head to toe or alongside contrasting colour pop pieces for a more statement look. Influencer Nina Sandbech is a pro at this so definitely look to her for inspiration on how to style the trend.

When it comes to shopping however, I’ve got you covered as I’ve rounded up some of my favourite zebra print pieces currently available right now below. Alongside chic day wear and statement accessories, you’ll also find zebra print occasion wear (trust me, it works) as well as pieces that demand to be packed in your suitcase for your next holiday.

The best zebra print pieces to shop now

Zebra Cotton Shirt
H&M
Zebra Cotton Shirt

H&M Twill Mini Skirt
H&M
Twill Mini Skirt

Wear alone or separately depending on your zebra tolerance.

Rixo Amelle zebra-print ruffled silk maxi dress
Rixo
Amelle zebra-print ruffled silk maxi dress

I told you zebra print occasion wear could be great.

Gucci Jackie 1961 Small zebra-print shoulder bag
Gucci
Jackie 1961 Small zebra-print shoulder bag

An update on the Gucci Jackie.

COS Oversized Zebra Print Silk Shirt
COS
Oversized Zebra Print Silk Shirt

An instant add to basket piece.

M&S Animal Print Round Neck Mini Shift Dress
M&S
Animal Print Round Neck Mini Shift Dress

Pair with knee high boots for a 60s inspired look.

French Connection Animal Print Belted Longline Wrap Coat
French Connection
Animal Print Belted Longline Wrap Coat

Channel Elsa in a zebra print coat.

Alaia Zebra-print jeans
Alaia
Zebra-print jeans

Alaia's zebra print jeans are perfection.

Mango Zebra-Print Linen-Blend Waistcoat

Mango
Zebra Print Linen-blend Waistcoat

Mango Zebra-print Pleated Wide Leg Trousers
Mango
Zebra Wideleg Linen Pants

Mango have so many great zebra printed pieces.

Rat & Boa Sabine Dress
Rat & Boa
Sabine Dress

Picture this worn with sandals on beach holidays.

Magda Butrym Zebra-print leather pumps
Magda Butrym
Zebra-print leather pumps

The 80's is calling.

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

