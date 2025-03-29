I’m over leopard - it’s this bold animal print I’ll be wearing all spring long

As divisive a trend as it may be, I must admit, I’ve always had a thing for animal print . Whether it’s leopard, snake or this season’s more unique interpretation, cow print , I just can't get enough of the statement styles.

In the past few weeks alone, I’ve added a leopard print bag to my collection ( this & Other Stories tote , in case you’re wondering), a snake print boot and most recently, this Mango zebra print top , which I cannot wait to wear throughout spring and summer. And, it’s this latest purchase which has sparked my latest trend obsession as I realised there are so many great zebra print pieces landing in stores and online at the moment and, I’m not exaggerating when I say, I want them all.

What I love most about the zebra print trend is that, unlike say leopard, tiger or even cow print, it feels a little bit more understated. In part down to its monochrome colour palette as well as its more traditional stripe style design, it’s a print that needn’t feel quite so attention grabbing if you’d prefer it not to.

A zebra print shirt worn with your favourite jeans and trainers won’t feel too dissimilar to a breton stripe top or a classic stripe shirt. It’s for that reason, I’d say zebra is a great choice if you’re looking to introduce animal print into your wardrobe but feel a little apprehensive about it.

That’s not to say you can’t go big with zebra too, however. Just take a look at Elsa Hosk’s incredible zebra print coat above as proof. Hardened animal print lovers can lean into it’s graphic side, wearing zebra print head to toe or alongside contrasting colour pop pieces for a more statement look. Influencer Nina Sandbech is a pro at this so definitely look to her for inspiration on how to style the trend.

When it comes to shopping however, I’ve got you covered as I’ve rounded up some of my favourite zebra print pieces currently available right now below. Alongside chic day wear and statement accessories, you’ll also find zebra print occasion wear (trust me, it works) as well as pieces that demand to be packed in your suitcase for your next holiday.

The best zebra print pieces to shop now

Wear alone or separately depending on your zebra tolerance.

Rixo Amelle zebra-print ruffled silk maxi dress £500 at Mytheresa - UK I told you zebra print occasion wear could be great.

Gucci Jackie 1961 Small zebra-print shoulder bag £3,310 at Mytheresa - UK An update on the Gucci Jackie.

COS Oversized Zebra Print Silk Shirt £135 at COS An instant add to basket piece.

French Connection Animal Print Belted Longline Wrap Coat £90 at Marks and Spencer UK Channel Elsa in a zebra print coat.

Mango have so many great zebra printed pieces.