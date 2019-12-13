The best mascara to lengthen, curl and volumise your lashes

When it comes to mascara, these are the best in the business
Without a doubt the one item we’d hail as a ‘can’t-live-without’ in a beauty version of Desert Island Discs, the best mascara can change a person’s life. There’s just something about giving your lashes a bit of oomph that no other cosmetic quite matches (not even your best liquid eyeliner).
Whether you’ve got stubborn, straight lashes, unbearably short ones, or you just want to add a bit of volume to your eyelashes, we’ve tried and tested a job lot of the best mascara formulas and narrowed it down to a few choice buys every woman should have at her disposal.
Walk this way for a tour through the best mascaras on the market, old and new, for just about every lash type. And when you’re done here, check out five mascaras that are worth the hype on our Fabled store.
Best waterproof mascara
Clinique High Impact Waterproof Mascara, £20, Fabled
Clinique’s waterproof mascara accompanies many to weddings, funerals and other important occasions during which crying might occur – because it just will not budge until you take to it with a good eye make-up remover. It has staying power we can only liken to that of a determined customer who camps outside department stores ahead of the Boxing Day sales. Adding just the right amount of length and volume, sensitive-eyed girls will also love it for smudge-free days. One of the best waterproof mascaras you’ll ever try.
Buy now
Best drugstore mascara
Bourjois Volume Glamour Mascara Ultra Curl, £8.99, Boots
This is without a doubt one of the best mascaras you can bag at your local Boots or Superdrug without splurging. Not only does it promise added volume and length, but the curved brush grabs them all to give the ultimate lift. Easy to use and gives results, meaning it’s less than a tenner very well spent.
Buy now
Best mascara for volume
Smashbox Superfan Mascara, £18, Lookfantastic
We are superfans of this Superfan. This mascara is insane – we’re talking standout lashes that are both thick and lengthy. What’s more, the wand shape means that it combs out any kinks in your lashes, for that super fluttery, fanned (get it?!) look. Great for nights out paired with your best eyeshadow.
Buy now
Best mascara for length
Estée Lauder Double Wear Zero-Smudge Lengthening Mascara, £24, Fabled
Oh my goodness do we love this mascara. Whilst some might be put off by the thinner brush, don’t be fooled into thinking that it can’t do the job. It attaches to every single lash and coats each one in the ultra black pigment. The smaller wand also makes it easier to get into those hard to reach hairs. Leaving you with long, luscious lashes.
Buy now
Best mascara for sensitive eyes
La Roche-Posay Toleraine Mascara, £12.35, Lookfantastic
Latest Stories
Creative with sensitive eyes in mind, the Toleraine mascara is great for both length and volume with a finish that’s easy on the eyes (and the lashes). Great for contact lense-wearers or those who struggle with oft-watering or easily irritated eyes.
Buy now
Check out a few more of our fave lash-enhancers, from budget to bank-breaking (but worth it), below. Your eyes will never have looked better.
Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara, £25, Fabled
The thicker brush combs through your lashes to build the length and volume, unlike a lot of volumising mascaras which clump lashes together for a bolder lash look. The result? Spidery, jet black lashes that are the best finishing touch to any eye make-up look – but especially a smokey eye.
Glossier Lash Slick, £14, glossier.com
This mascara is to lashes, what a cashmere jumper is to weekends; the perfect accompaniment. It won't give you the fluttery false lash effect, but it will slightly lengthen your natural lashes for that elusive 'no make-up make-up' look. Pair with a dab of cream blusher and groomed brows.
Max Factor 2000 Calorie Mascara, £9.99, Feelunique
A classic for a reason. It boosts both lash length and volume and costs under £10. Oh, and make-up artists love it.
Urban Decay Perversion Mascara, £21, Fabled
Although it's been around for a little while now, Urban Decay's Perversion mascara is without a doubt one of the brand's biggest and best sellers. Pick this if you're looking for big impact, high drama lashes.
Benefit BADgal Mascara, £16, Lookfantastic
Everyone has their favourite Benefit mascara. We aren't here to fight anyone, but in our opinion their original BADgal mascara deserves the crown. It's the perfect going out mascara - big, bold and super sexy.
Chanel Le Volume Révolution de Chanel, £28, John Lewis
So many beauty editors claim this to be their favourite mascara ever. Last year it was given one heck of an update - this is the first ever 3D printed brush. It is designed so that the mascara is evenly deposited onto lashes in the first sweep.
Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara, £25, Space NK
According to one megafan, this mascara 'makes my lashes look CRAZY long. Best I've used in years.' If that doesn't convince you...
Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara, £21.50, Fabled
Whilst some say that Hypnôse is the best mascara in town, we have a lot of people on team MC who would like to fight in the Monsieur Big corner. If you're after the biggest, baddest and boldest lashes ever, then there really is no contest. This lengthens and volumises at the very same time.
Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara, £19, eyeko.co.uk
If you're keen on wearing mascara to the gym, on the beach or in the pool, Eyeko have just the mascara for you, with a fibre-infused formula that conditions your lashes while you wear it. Great stuff.
CODE VLM Volumising Lengthening Mascara, £19.95
After the ultimate day to night mascara? Look no further. This black fibre formula and megawatt brush gives you instant lift, length and volume. The clever build-on-build technology lets you top up fluttery daytime lashes with no clumps or flakes for drama, drama, drama. Plus its vegan and cruelty-free with natural waxes to keep lashes soft and healthy.