The best mascara to lengthen, curl and volumise your lashes

Without a doubt the one item we’d hail as a ‘can’t-live-without’ in a beauty version of Desert Island Discs, the best mascara can change a person’s life. There’s just something about giving your lashes a bit of oomph that no other cosmetic quite matches (not even your best liquid eyeliner).

Whether you’ve got stubborn, straight lashes, unbearably short ones, or you just want to add a bit of volume to your eyelashes, we’ve tried and tested a job lot of the best mascara formulas and narrowed it down to a few choice buys every woman should have at her disposal.

Walk this way for a tour through the best mascaras on the market, old and new, for just about every lash type.

Clinique’s waterproof mascara accompanies many to weddings, funerals and other important occasions during which crying might occur – because it just will not budge until you take to it with a good eye make-up remover. It has staying power we can only liken to that of a determined customer who camps outside department stores ahead of the Boxing Day sales. Adding just the right amount of length and volume, sensitive-eyed girls will also love it for smudge-free days. One of the best waterproof mascaras you’ll ever try.

Best drugstore mascara

This is without a doubt one of the best mascaras you can bag at your local Boots or Superdrug without splurging. Not only does it promise added volume and length, but the curved brush grabs them all to give the ultimate lift. Easy to use and gives results, meaning it’s less than a tenner very well spent.

Best mascara for volume

We are superfans of this Superfan. This mascara is insane – we’re talking standout lashes that are both thick and lengthy. What’s more, the wand shape means that it combs out any kinks in your lashes, for that super fluttery, fanned (get it?!) look. Great for nights out paired with your best eyeshadow.

Best mascara for length

Oh my goodness do we love this mascara. Whilst some might be put off by the thinner brush, don’t be fooled into thinking that it can’t do the job. It attaches to every single lash and coats each one in the ultra black pigment. The smaller wand also makes it easier to get into those hard to reach hairs. Leaving you with long, luscious lashes.

Best mascara for sensitive eyes

Creative with sensitive eyes in mind, the Toleraine mascara is great for both length and volume with a finish that’s easy on the eyes (and the lashes). Great for contact lense-wearers or those who struggle with oft-watering or easily irritated eyes.

