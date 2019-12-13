The best mascara to lengthen, curl and volumise your lashes

Katie Thomas Katie Thomas

When it comes to mascara, these are the best in the business

Without a doubt the one item we’d hail as a ‘can’t-live-without’ in a beauty version of Desert Island Discs, the best mascara can change a person’s life. There’s just something about giving your lashes a bit of oomph that no other cosmetic quite matches (not even your best liquid eyeliner).

Whether you’ve got stubborn, straight lashes, unbearably short ones, or you just want to add a bit of volume to your eyelashes, we’ve tried and tested a job lot of the best mascara formulas and narrowed it down to a few choice buys every woman should have at her disposal.

Walk this way for a tour through the best mascaras on the market, old and new, for just about every lash type. And when you’re done here, check out five mascaras that are worth the hype on our Fabled store.

Best waterproof mascara

Clinique High Impact Waterproof Mascara, £20, Fabled

best mascara Clinique High Impact Waterproof MascaraClinique’s waterproof mascara accompanies many to weddings, funerals and other important occasions during which crying might occur – because it just will not budge until you take to it with a good eye make-up remover. It has staying power we can only liken to that of a determined customer who camps outside department stores ahead of the Boxing Day sales. Adding just the right amount of length and volume, sensitive-eyed girls will also love it for smudge-free days. One of the best waterproof mascaras you’ll ever try.

Buy now

Best drugstore mascara

Bourjois Volume Glamour Mascara Ultra Curl, £8.99, Boots

best mascara drugstore Bourjois

This is without a doubt one of the best mascaras you can bag at your local Boots or Superdrug without splurging. Not only does it promise added volume and length, but the curved brush grabs them all to give the ultimate lift. Easy to use and gives results, meaning it’s less than a tenner very well spent.

Buy now

Best mascara for volume

Smashbox Superfan Mascara, £18, Lookfantastic

best mascara

We are superfans of this Superfan. This mascara is insane – we’re talking standout lashes that are both thick and lengthy. What’s more, the wand shape means that it combs out any kinks in your lashes, for that super fluttery, fanned (get it?!) look. Great for nights out paired with your best eyeshadow.

Buy now

Best mascara for length

Estée Lauder Double Wear Zero-Smudge Lengthening Mascara, £24, Fabled

best mascara estee lauder

Oh my goodness do we love this mascara. Whilst some might be put off by the thinner brush, don’t be fooled into thinking that it can’t do the job. It attaches to every single lash and coats each one in the ultra black pigment. The smaller wand also makes it easier to get into those hard to reach hairs. Leaving you with long, luscious lashes.

Buy now

Best mascara for sensitive eyes

La Roche-Posay Toleraine Mascara, £12.35, Lookfantastic

best mascara for sensitive eyes

Latest Stories

Creative with sensitive eyes in mind, the Toleraine mascara is great for both length and volume with a finish that’s easy on the eyes (and the lashes). Great for contact lense-wearers or those who struggle with oft-watering or easily irritated eyes.

Buy now

Check out a few more of our fave lash-enhancers, from budget to bank-breaking (but worth it), below. Your eyes will never have looked better.

best mascara Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 10

Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara, £25, Fabled

The thicker brush combs through your lashes to build the length and volume, unlike a lot of volumising mascaras which clump lashes together for a bolder lash look. The result? Spidery, jet black lashes that are the best finishing touch to any eye make-up look – but especially a smokey eye.

Buy it now!
best mascara Glossier Lash Slick Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 2 of 10

Glossier Lash Slick, £14, glossier.com

This mascara is to lashes, what a cashmere jumper is to weekends; the perfect accompaniment. It won't give you the fluttery false lash effect, but it will slightly lengthen your natural lashes for that elusive 'no make-up make-up' look. Pair with a dab of cream blusher and groomed brows.

Buy it now!
best mascara Max Factor 2000 Calorie Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 3 of 10

Max Factor 2000 Calorie Mascara, £9.99, Feelunique

A classic for a reason. It boosts both lash length and volume and costs under £10. Oh, and make-up artists love it.

Buy it now!
best mascara Urban Decay Perversion Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 4 of 10

Urban Decay Perversion Mascara, £21, Fabled

Although it's been around for a little while now, Urban Decay's Perversion mascara is without a doubt one of the brand's biggest and best sellers. Pick this if you're looking for big impact, high drama lashes.

Buy it now!
best mascara Benefit BADgal Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 10

Benefit BADgal Mascara, £16, Lookfantastic

Everyone has their favourite Benefit mascara. We aren't here to fight anyone, but in our opinion their original BADgal mascara deserves the crown. It's the perfect going out mascara - big, bold and super sexy.

Buy it now!
best mascara Chanel Le Volume Revolution Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 10

Chanel Le Volume Révolution de Chanel, £28, John Lewis

So many beauty editors claim this to be their favourite mascara ever. Last year it was given one heck of an update - this is the first ever 3D printed brush. It is designed so that the mascara is evenly deposited onto lashes in the first sweep.

Buy it now!
best mascara Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 7 of 10

Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara, £25, Space NK

According to one megafan, this mascara 'makes my lashes look CRAZY long. Best I've used in years.' If that doesn't convince you...

Buy it now!
best mascara Lancôme Monsieur Big Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 8 of 10

Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara, £21.50, Fabled

Whilst some say that Hypnôse is the best mascara in town, we have a lot of people on team MC who would like to fight in the Monsieur Big corner. If you're after the biggest, baddest and boldest lashes ever, then there really is no contest. This lengthens and volumises at the very same time.

Buy it now!
best mascara waterproof Eyeko Sport Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 9 of 10

Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara, £19, eyeko.co.uk

If you're keen on wearing mascara to the gym, on the beach or in the pool, Eyeko have just the mascara for you, with a fibre-infused formula that conditions your lashes while you wear it. Great stuff.

Buy it now!
best mascara CODE VLM Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 10 of 10

CODE VLM Volumising Lengthening Mascara, £19.95

After the ultimate day to night mascara? Look no further. This black fibre formula and megawatt brush gives you instant lift, length and volume. The clever build-on-build technology lets you top up fluttery daytime lashes with no clumps or flakes for drama, drama, drama. Plus its vegan and cruelty-free with natural waxes to keep lashes soft and healthy.

Buy it now!

Reading now

Popular