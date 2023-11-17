I’ve found the best party outfits if you’re not into dresses but still want to stand out this festive season
Bring on the sparkly co-ords
Party season is officially here (fellow magpies rejoice!), and you’re probably searching for party outfit ideas for the steady stream of events that are doubtless coming your way over the next couple of months.
I love a good party dress - they're just so easy to throw on and go. But recently I’ve been gravitating towards trousers, co-ords and skirts more and more regularly.
As a shopping editor, I browse through hundreds of new-in fashion finds on a daily basis, and I can’t lie - of all the party outfits I’ve seen recently, I’ve been most impressed with those in the non-dress categories.
From power suits to black tie detailing, we saw the autumn/winter catwalk trends moving away from more traditional LBDs back in February, and this has trickled down to party outfit options too.
If you’re not a huge fan of wearing dresses but still want to look festive and put-together then you’re in luck, as I’ve put together an edit of the best party outfits to shop right now - with no dresses in sight.
Not only are these outfits easy to style multiple ways (making life easier when you’re headed from the office straight to an after-work event), but they’re also great for making your wardrobe last longer.
Gone are the days when we’d buy a statement dress for the office Christmas party, only for it to sit in our wardrobes unused for years to come. While renting your party outfit is a brilliant sustainable option, there are some great alternative festive outfits that can actually stretch your wardrobe further.
The strength in these party outfit pieces lies in their wearability. I’m wearing a pair of statement silver trousers with a casual cream cardi today for example, but will I be pairing them with a sleek top for my next Christmas event? Absolutely.
So if you’re keen to move away from dresses and switch things up with a party outfit that can still be worn after the festivities are over, keep scrolling to shop my top picks below.
Shop the best party outfits:
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
