I only wear flats to work- these are the stylish everyday styles worth investing in

best everyday flats
(Image credit: Getty Images)
As someone who leads a busy lifestyle commuting to and from the office almost daily, I have developed an extreme liking for flat shoes. Although this may not come as a big surprise, I am always looking for comfortable pieces that do not compromise on style. From trainers to cowboy boots, the flatter the better, and with a strong aversion to heels comes a strong intuition for the best alternatives.

London-based label Dear Frances introduced its cult mesh flats over a year ago and ever since then, I can’t get enough. With the continued popularity of the quiet luxury trend - paired back ballet flats continue to be my favourite footwear of choice. From sleek Mary Janes to classic everyday ballet pumps, the flat shoe has slowly taken over runways and IG feeds. 

So much so that I've been mentally styling various iterations of Alaia's iconic studded flats for a good couple of weeks. And how could we forget Miu Miu's iconic ballet-core delicate pink satin flats?

While designer brands like Chanel and Prada are also favourites amongst the fashion crowd, several high street brands have upped their game for Spring with a variety of styles and leather options. Keep reading to see the key styles worth investing in for incredible everyday flats. They are so good you'll want to thank me later. 

Free People gem buckle flats


Massimo Dutti soft elastic flats


Mango mesh ballerina flats


Prada flower-appliqué leather ballerina shoes


Zara leather ballet flats


Le Monde Beryl Mary Jane flats


Cos pleated Mary Jane ballet flats


Chanel ballet flats


Charles & Keith double-strap Mary Janes


Tod's embellished patent-trimmed leather ballet flats


M&S buckle flats


Dear Frances Balla Mesh ballerina flats


Arket patent leather ballet flat


Jennifer Chamandi Vittorio leather pointed-toe slingback flats


Free People Mesh Muse ballet flats


Aeyde kirsten leather ballet flats


Anthropologie Schutz Calita metallic flat pumps


Aquazzura Purist leather-trimmed raffia slingback flats


Mango flat denim pumps


Miu Miu logo-patch ballerina shoes