Free People FAQs

Does Free People offer a birthday discount?

Although there is no Free People birthday discount, you can still celebrate by treating yourself to a large selection of discounted styles with current online sales. So grab yourself a new black dress from Free People and party with your leftover cash!

Does Free People have free returns?

Yes, you can return unworn items with Free People free returns or exchanges. Items returned within 30 days will be refunded via the original form of payment, and items returned after that period will be refunded with a store gift card.

Is there a Free People Black Friday sale?

Looking for Black Friday deals? Shoppers can save up to 50% off in the Free People Black Friday sale, where tunics, jeans, underwear, and many other favourites at truly stellar discounts.

How do I get the best deals at Free People?

Subscribe to the Free People newsletter for the best deals on dresses, jeans, kimonos, and more. The chic email provides subscribers with early access to sales, product launches, and Free People discount codes.

How can I get free delivery at Free People?

It’s easy to score free delivery at Free People. The retailer offers complimentary standard delivery on all orders over £75. You can also upgrade to free express delivery on orders of £100 or more when you use the Free People App.

Does Free People offer any discounts?

Free People may not offer any student discounts or NHS promotions, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save. Simply shop the Free People sale section to enjoy discounts of up to 75%, or check back here for the latest live Free People promo codes.