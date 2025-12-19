Red has been having a fashion moment for some time now. Case in point? Its repeat appearances across the Autumn/Winter 2025 runways at Chanel, Balmain, Acne Studios, Valentino, Courrèges and more. And yet, despite its catwalk credentials, it remains one of the most divisive colours in our wardrobes.

For some, red feels too bold and bright. Others simply aren’t sure what to wear it with. And then there are those—myself included—who are bored of the same old formulas, where red means a cranberry knit, blue jeans and very little imagination beyond that. So I went in search of red outfits that feel genuinely exciting again.

The brief? Looks that are eye-catching without requiring too much faff. Think subtle styling switches, unexpected pairings and silhouettes you likely already own—just seen through a slightly braver lens. From low-effort everyday combinations to outfits that lean festive without tipping into novelty, scroll on for the modern answer to how to wear red.

Red jumper + leopard print

For a maximalist moment, or a bit of festive fun, look for ways to make your red item not be the focal point of the outfit. Take this leopard print skirt as prime example and note the addition of the co-ordinating red lip.

Red coat + basics

Now, if you're after a red styling trick that will have you out the door in no time, consider investing in a red coat. This look is proof it can liven up even the simplest of looks.

Red jumper + white jeans

Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks (aka @ nlmarilyn ) has an uncanny ability to make unusual combinations look particularly chic. Here, she shows us that red and cream look especially lovely together—even more so with the addition of a sweet lace cami.

Red tights + black leather skirt

Red tights took over the front row across fashion weeks last year, and the eye-catching hosiery is still proving popular. If you're looking to just dip a toe into the red look, consider them a wise investment—especially when paired with colour-matching shoes.

Red cardigan + zebra coat