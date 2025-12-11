You may have seen that Pantone has already announced its 'Colour of the Year' for 2026—and it’s safe to say the reaction has been, well, suitably muted. The off-white shade, dubbed 'Cloud Dancer' and described as a “billowy, balanced white imbued with a feeling of serenity,” has so far been met with a collective shrug, with some even attributing a deeper political subtext to the choice.

When 2025 gave us Mocha Mousse, 2024 delivered the orangey 'Peach Fuzz', 2023 gave us the Barbie-adjacent 'Viva Magenta', and 2022 introduced the pretty periwinkle 'Very Peri', this pivot to something lighter feels like a notable change of pace from the colour authority. That said, creamy tones and classic winter whites—hardly groundbreaking, to quote Miranda Priestly—have long been a fashion favourite, particularly when styled with intention.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

In fact, some might argue that 'Cloud Dancer' has been quietly trending for months before it even had an official name. A surprising number of celebrities have embraced winter white dressing recently: think Anya Taylor-Joy’s white coat–mini dress pairing, Cynthia Erivo’s off-white tailored trousers and collared jacket, or Elle Fanning’s almost yellow cream coat and coordinating trousers. Each look proves just how polished the shade can appear.

But the secret to taking off-white from forgettable to genuinely eye-catching lies in the styling. Across these celebrity outfits, the interest comes from either silhouette or texture. Consider sculptural shapes—structured shoulders, razor-sharp tailoring, exaggerated volumes that gather or drape—or tactile finishes like sequins, chunky knits and brushed wool.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

And if you really want to maximise the impact? Commit to winter white—'Cloud Dancer', if we’re being thematic—from head to toe. A tonal ensemble remains one of the simplest yet most effective tricks for creating a statement.

Tempted to try it? Below, discover the 'Cloud Dancer' pieces that truly rise to the occasion.

Shop Cloud Dancer Fashion Finds