Provincial girl style is set to be your new summer aesthetic

Now, I know summer aesthetics seem to be a dime a dozen these days, from the Mediterranean inspired tomato girl trend to the nautical yacht girl summer look , it’s hard to pass a week without a new must-have look entering the sartorial zeitgeist. Well I’m about to throw another one into the mix but, rather than claiming it’s the trend to throw all others out the window, I’ll argue the latest aesthetic popping up on our timelines is actually the perfect hybrid of everything that’s come before.

A culmination of the country-side approved cottagecore trend, the market-loving tomato girl, the soft girl in pursuit of a simple life and, of course, the understated quiet luxury look , I’d like to introduce provincial girl style, a laid-back aesthetic that combines elegant details, light fabrics and rustic inspired accessories to create a chic, summer look.

(Image credit: @theindiaedit)

So, what is provincial girl style I hear you ask? Well, the aesthetic draws its inspiration from the french countryside meaning rather than preoccupying itself with curated elegance and the overwhelming need to look polished and expensive, it embraces a more natural, free look. Comfort and easy-wearing are of high importance with light, breezy cotton dresses and co-ords being a go-to combination. Lace and broderie anglaise details are also brought in to give the look a soft, feminine feel.

When it comes to accessories, the head scarf or bandana has been elevated to take the place of your best sun hat. Elsa Hosk opted for an off-white style alongside a a lace cami and trousers just last week however lace and gingham prints are also an influencer favourite for a more rustic feel. Lastly, is of course a basket bag and pretty yet comfortable flats for a practical yet still stylish finishing touch.

And, while this look most definitely lends itself to country living, or at least staycation style for city dwellers like me, that’s not to say you can’t bring the vibe into your city looks too. Here Leandra Medine effortlessly bridges the two, pairing rich blue denim with quintessential provincial girl accessories like the headscarf and basket bag. The effect? A relaxed take on city dressing that’s perfect for warm, sunny days.

So, now you know how to style the provincial girl look, you most likely want to get your wardrobe ready for all the countryside frolicking you’ll undoubtedly be planning. I’ve compiled an edit of the six must-have pieces for any provincial girl, that can both be paired together or easily reworked into your everyday wardrobe. Keep scrolling for your new (or at least upgraded) summer aesthetic.

