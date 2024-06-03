Provincial girl style is set to be your new summer aesthetic

French girl style but not as you know it

Provincial girl style Rachael Keegan in white top and skirt with basket bag and fisherman sandals
(Image credit: @bubblyaquarius, Getty images, @theindiaedit)
Jazzria Harris
By
published

Now, I know summer aesthetics seem to be a dime a dozen these days, from the Mediterranean inspired tomato girl trend to the nautical yacht girl summer look, it’s hard to pass a week without a new must-have look entering the sartorial zeitgeist. Well I’m about to throw another one into the mix but, rather than claiming it’s the trend to throw all others out the window, I’ll argue the latest aesthetic popping up on our timelines is actually the perfect hybrid of everything that’s come before. 

A culmination of the country-side approved cottagecore trend, the market-loving tomato girl, the soft girl in pursuit of a simple life and, of course, the understated quiet luxury look, I’d like to introduce provincial girl style, a laid-back aesthetic that combines elegant details, light fabrics and rustic inspired accessories to create a chic, summer look. 

@theindiaedit provincial girl style black top white cotton skirt

(Image credit: @theindiaedit)

So, what is provincial girl style I hear you ask? Well, the aesthetic draws its inspiration from the french countryside meaning rather than preoccupying itself with curated elegance and the overwhelming need to look polished and expensive, it embraces a more natural, free look. Comfort and easy-wearing are of high importance with light, breezy cotton dresses and co-ords being a go-to combination. Lace and broderie anglaise details are also brought in to give the look a soft, feminine feel. 

When it comes to accessories, the head scarf or bandana has been elevated to take the place of your best sun hat. Elsa Hosk opted for an off-white style alongside a a lace cami and trousers just last week however lace and gingham prints are also an influencer favourite for a more rustic feel. Lastly, is of course a basket bag and pretty yet comfortable flats for a practical yet still stylish finishing touch.

And, while this look most definitely lends itself to country living, or at least staycation style for city dwellers like me, that’s not to say you can’t bring the vibe into your city looks too. Here Leandra Medine effortlessly bridges the two, pairing rich blue denim with quintessential provincial girl accessories like the headscarf and basket bag. The effect? A relaxed take on city dressing that’s perfect for warm, sunny days.

So, now you know how to style the provincial girl look, you most likely want to get your wardrobe ready for all the countryside frolicking you’ll undoubtedly be planning. I’ve compiled an edit of the six must-have pieces for any provincial girl, that can both be paired together or easily reworked into your everyday wardrobe. Keep scrolling for your new (or at least upgraded) summer aesthetic. 

Build your provincial girl wardrobe

Item 1: Headscarfs

Free People Lotus Paisley Print Bandana
Free People Lotus Paisley Print Bandana

Urban Outfitters Floral Applique Headscarf
Urban Outfitters Floral Applique Headscarf

Menique Linen Bandana
Menique Linen Bandana

Toast Garden Bloom Print Cotton Bandana
Toast Garden Bloom Print Cotton Bandana

Item 2:  A lace Top

Rixo Maribelle Blouse
Rixo Maribelle Blouse

Anthropologie Forever That Girl Heart Lace Babydoll Top
Anthropologie Babydoll Top

Veronica Beard Evert broderie anglaise cotton top
Veronica Beard broderie anglaise top

Sezane Eponine Shirt
Sézane Eponine Shirt

Item 3: A cotton skirt

M&S Pure Cotton Midi Skirt
M&S Pure Cotton Midi Skirt

Louise Misha Paola Eyelet Cotton Midaxi Skirt
Louise Misha Paola Eyelet Cotton Midaxi Skirt

The Row Leddie gathered cotton-poplin midi skirt
The Row Leddie gathered cotton-poplin midi skirt

& Other Stories Smock-Waist Midi Skirt
& Other Stories Smock-Waist Midi Skirt

Item 4: A ditsy dress

DÔEN Blanc Bluebell Ballad Midi Dress
DÔEN Blanc Bluebell Ballad Midi Dress

Kitri Rosemary Buttercup Rosebud Midi Dress
Kitri Rosemary Buttercup Rosebud Midi Dress

Nobody's Child Multi Ditsy Floral Leo Midi Dress
Nobody's Child Multi Ditsy Floral Leo Midi Dress

DÔEN Julie floral-print cotton-poplin mini dress
DÔEN Julie floral-print cotton-poplin mini dress

Item 5: Basket bags

Rouje Domi Basket Bag
Rouje Domi Basket Bag

Mango Milos Natural Fibre Shopper Bag
Mango Milos Natural Fibre Shopper Bag

Saint Laurent Panier medium leather-trimmed raffia tote
Saint Laurent Panier medium leather-trimmed raffia tote

Chloe Woody small raffia basket bag
Chloe Woody small raffia basket bag

Item 5: Cute flats

Next Forever Comfort® Leather Weave Mary Jane Shoes
Next Forever Comfort® Leather Weave Mary Jane Shoes

Ancient Greek Sandals Homeria
Ancient Greek Sandals Homeria

Jeffrey Campbell Pickin' Daisies Mesh Flats
Jeffrey Campbell Pickin' Daisies Mesh Flats

Russell & Bromley Siracuse Fisherman Sandals
Russell & Bromley Siracuse Fisherman Sandals

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

