These days, I cannot stop talking about the weather and, more specifically, how difficult it is to get dressed when we’re regularly confronted by all four seasons in just one day. When you wake up to grey gloomy clouds, get struck by a downpour on the way to the office and then find yourself, albeit welcomely, drying off in a freak heatwave by mid-afternoon, staying ahead of the game when it comes to your outfit isn’t always easy. Thankfully, the ideal trans-seasonal jacket—that should belong in your capsule wardrobe—is the perfect cover up for whatever the day throws at you.

Of course, I’m talking about the trusty leather jacket. And, it seems I’m not alone in my thinking, as this week a whole heap of stylish celebs have dusted off theirs as their jacket of choice. While out and about in New York earlier this week, street style pro Em Rata opted for an oversized leather jacket alongside a graphic tee from Online Ceramics, forest green joggers from Helfrich Collective and Loewe’s Cloudtilt trainers. Her dark brown jacket has a worn-in, vintage-inspired look, ideal for giving off ultra-effortless vibes.

Also on the vintage inspired styling was Gigi Hadid, who also stepped out in a chic worn leather jacket earlier this month. While you’d be forgiven for thinking her stylist had spent time rummaging through rails at the local vintage shop, her jacket is actually much more accessible and from none other than high street fave Mango. Featuring a shirt-style collar, and contrasting worn-effect trim in the shade of the season, chocolate brown, it’s one of those rare pieces that doesn’t hang around for long.

For something a little more relaxed, look to Elsa Hosk for inspo. While out in LA she opted for a bomber style leather look jacket complete with puffed sleeves and a shirt inspired collar. The jacket, from Acne Studios, features a leather look coating over a cosy jersey fabric, making it ideal for days when the weather can’t make up its mind.

So, the next time you find yourself wondering what to wear to stay ahead of the weather, remember everyone who’s anyone has declared it’s officially leather jacket season. Scroll down for our edit of the best styles to shop right now…