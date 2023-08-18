This timeless shoe is the secret to French girl chic and it’s Hailey Bieber’s go-to

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's no secret that French women are the epitome of chic. But exactly how French ladies make their style appear so effortless is the secret we've long been searching for. Now, thanks to Hailey Bieber, we're one step closer.

Fortunately for us, the secret to stepping into your most stylish self is low-maintenance, painless, and doesn't require trying to appear as though everything comes naturally to you while walking in six-inch heels. In fact, it's all in a shoe.

"Moccasins or loafers are a must-have staple in any French women's wardrobe", says Chrysoline de Gastines, CEO of Parisian brand Balzac Paris.

Surprised to hear the secret to dressing like a Parisian is all in a pair of loafers? It's been a long time coming. While French women have been pairing most of their looks with loafers and moccasins for years, flat shoes have quickly become the trend of the year—thanks to our newfound obsession with quiet luxury.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor)

You can't have missed Sofia Richie's wedding in the South of France earlier this year, where quiet luxury was surely the theme. Since then, TikTok dubbed it "old money style" which instantly made the flat loafer a must-have item.

As with everything Sofia Richie wears—much like this iconic Missoni zig zag outfit—loafers are totally timeless. And, it's highly likely that you already have a pair hiding in the back of your wardrobe. They tie together every outfit: whether it's jeans and a Loewe vest, a summer dress or a tailored look for those office days. My winner for French style is a wide-leg linen trouser and loafer combination.

Loafers are definitely having their moment and they've quickly become Hailey Beiber's go-to shoe. She's pretty much worn them all summer and has proven that loafers look as good as they do with jeans and a white tee, as they do with shorts and socks.

(Image credit: Getty Images / MEGA / Contributor)

And Bieber's not the only one blazing a trail for the loafer as the shoe of the season. Selena Gomez took to her instagram stories recently in a pair of chunky loafers from Charles & Keith, while Dua Lipa, Dakota Johnson and Bella Hadid have also jumped on the trend. If that's not proof that loafers can pull together any and every look, we're not sure what is.

(Image credit: Instagram: selenagomez)

Now is the time to invest in a trusted pair that will see you through the end of summer, right into Autumn (when it's cold, pair them with a sheer pair of socks). They are well worth the investment as you will reach for them year after year. Just as French fashion never goes out of style, neither have loafers and now it makes sense - it's a French women's style secret.

Keep scrolling for the best loafers, as chosen by a shopping writer. I've looked at over 100 pairs, from the best French fashion brands to high street stores, and these are my favourites.

The best loafers to shop for French Quiet Luxury