This timeless shoe is the secret to French girl chic and it’s Hailey Bieber’s go-to
One step closer to effortless French style
It's no secret that French women are the epitome of chic. But exactly how French ladies make their style appear so effortless is the secret we've long been searching for. Now, thanks to Hailey Bieber, we're one step closer.
Fortunately for us, the secret to stepping into your most stylish self is low-maintenance, painless, and doesn't require trying to appear as though everything comes naturally to you while walking in six-inch heels. In fact, it's all in a shoe.
"Moccasins or loafers are a must-have staple in any French women's wardrobe", says Chrysoline de Gastines, CEO of Parisian brand Balzac Paris.
Surprised to hear the secret to dressing like a Parisian is all in a pair of loafers? It's been a long time coming. While French women have been pairing most of their looks with loafers and moccasins for years, flat shoes have quickly become the trend of the year—thanks to our newfound obsession with quiet luxury.
You can't have missed Sofia Richie's wedding in the South of France earlier this year, where quiet luxury was surely the theme. Since then, TikTok dubbed it "old money style" which instantly made the flat loafer a must-have item.
As with everything Sofia Richie wears—much like this iconic Missoni zig zag outfit—loafers are totally timeless. And, it's highly likely that you already have a pair hiding in the back of your wardrobe. They tie together every outfit: whether it's jeans and a Loewe vest, a summer dress or a tailored look for those office days. My winner for French style is a wide-leg linen trouser and loafer combination.
Loafers are definitely having their moment and they've quickly become Hailey Beiber's go-to shoe. She's pretty much worn them all summer and has proven that loafers look as good as they do with jeans and a white tee, as they do with shorts and socks.
And Bieber's not the only one blazing a trail for the loafer as the shoe of the season. Selena Gomez took to her instagram stories recently in a pair of chunky loafers from Charles & Keith, while Dua Lipa, Dakota Johnson and Bella Hadid have also jumped on the trend. If that's not proof that loafers can pull together any and every look, we're not sure what is.
Now is the time to invest in a trusted pair that will see you through the end of summer, right into Autumn (when it's cold, pair them with a sheer pair of socks). They are well worth the investment as you will reach for them year after year. Just as French fashion never goes out of style, neither have loafers and now it makes sense - it's a French women's style secret.
Keep scrolling for the best loafers, as chosen by a shopping writer. I've looked at over 100 pairs, from the best French fashion brands to high street stores, and these are my favourites.
The best loafers to shop for French Quiet Luxury
Bobbies Paris has so many perfect pairs of loafers it was difficult to choose just one. These are my favourite because of the timeless gold detailing, and they are made from 100% leather, and crafted by hand in Portugal. They have options in black and cream latte too.
While the secret to French girl chic is all in a flat, no-heel loafer, we can't help but love a chunky style. We love them with the slightly sheer sock for a preppy vibe.
The backless design makes these perfect for summer and keeping cool on warmer days. This style is also available in brown and metallic if you want to tap into two trends in one shoe.
These are one of the best high street loafers. The flat slip-on pair are made with M&S's Insolia Flex® which makes walking in flats more comfortable for your feet. Plus, they have antibacterial padding which is perfect for hot sweaty days. The subtle gold detailing adds a classic touch.
When you're treating yourself to a pair of designer shoes it pays to make them a real investment. These YSL logo loafers are exactly that. In polished burgundy leather, they're the perfect loafer and you will still want to year them next year, and the one after.
Here at Marie Claire UK, we love Reformation for their sustainability efforts but right now we love them even more for having so many great loafer options. This pair, in black and white, are timeless and will last in your wardrobes for years to come.
These classic loafers belong in every French woman's wardrobe. Made with chrome-free leather, and a low heel, we love the classic strap and topstitching for a real quiet luxury feel.
When I hear loafers, I immediately think of Gucci. Gucci first released these iconic loafers back in 1953, (way ahead of the trend) and they have never gone out of style and remain a true classic 70 years later. That's what you call an investment shoe.
Dionne Brighton is a writer at Marie Claire UK, specialising in all things shopping, beauty and fashion. Born and raised in North London, she studied Literature at the University of East Anglia before taking the leap into journalism. These days, you can find her testing out the latest TikTok beauty trends or finding out what the next full Moon means.
