We’re all searching for ways to make our everyday outfits feel, well, a little less everyday. Yes, there’s something undeniably cool about pulling on the same jeans and a V-neck knit each morning, but after a while—and I say this as someone who has lived in exactly that outfit for the past few weeks—it starts to feel decidedly dull. Instead, we need quick, low-effort solutions that instantly lift our favourite looks. And this season, one styling trick reigns supreme: bring on the statement sock.

Now, granted, this isn’t entirely new. Last year brought the unexpected rise of red tights, after all. But there’s a reason socks are stealing the spotlight right now: they take less than 30 seconds to style, they’re versatile enough to work with almost any outfit, and some styles will set you back less than £10—assuming you don’t already have a pair tucked away. And when so many of us are juggling the endless to-dos that come with silly season, anything classed as effortless is bound to get full marks.

Of course, there are a few pieces that won’t play well with the statement-sock hack—boots being the main one. Even the sparkliest pair won’t shine through a black leather knee-high. Instead, look to ballet flats, slingback pumps or even strappy sandals to make the most of this micro-trend. Or, if you’d prefer to ease into it, a loafer, Birkenstock Boston or any mule offers just a subtle peek of personality with every step.

Really, all you need to do is choose a sock that matches your mood. A glittery pair is perfect for party season (and my personal favourite), while a bold red or blue is just as joyful. My only request? Make sure they’re box-fresh—no holes, no tired fabric and no retro patterns best left in the 80s.

To give you a feel for the styles that truly hit the mark, here’s a curated edit. And don’t worry: no Rudolphs or snowmen in sight.

Shop Statement Socks