Andrea's It List: 7 Classic Pieces I packed for Paris Fashion Week

I'm writing this from the back of our Marie Claire car between shows and reflecting on a busy few weeks as we near the end of Fashion Month.

A key highlight for me this year was the atmosphere during London Fashion Week. It was the first one since Laura Weir was made CEO of the British Fashion Council and her vision of ‘positive transformation’ was palpable. In her opening speech she spoke about removing barriers to entry, loosening criteria to welcome fresh perspectives and championing homegrown talent. The collections genuinely reflected this and were a powerful reminder of why London is so special leading the way in creativity, sustainability and innovation.

Meanwhile, I'm rounding up a 7 easy-to-style pieces I packed to get me through the past few days of the shows.

Looking for the perfect winter shoe that will work with everything already in your wardrobe? You can’t beat the loafer and brown suede ones are currently on everyone’s wish list over at the Marie Claire office. With that in mind, they rounded up a comprehensive edit of the best styles on sale now. From rich chocolate brown styles to light tan suede loafers, perfect for transitioning your wardrobe from summer to autumn, there are so many options to choose from.



