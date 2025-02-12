The unexpectedly colourful trend to come out of New York Fashion Week
It's not for everyone
With a new season round the corner, it's time to look at the main Spring/Summer 2025 fashion trends that are worth adding to your wardrobe.
Luckily, New York Fashion Week has just ended, and while the catwalk - as always - has brought plenty of sartorial inspiration, it also brought us plenty of stylish street style outfits.
The collections shown at New York, London, Milan and Paris this month will of course focus on the Autumn/Winter collections, which is why we're looking to the streets for clues as to what to wear right now.
New York did not disappoint, in fact, it entirely surprised me. New Yorkers are generally fond of classic dark colours such as black and grey but this season brought unexpected pops of colour to the cobbles.
More specifically, everyone was tickled with the pink trend. The hue has been a main trend since Barbiecore was a thing a couple of summers ago, but whilst it was all about bright Valentino pinks then, now we're seeing a softer iteration of the hue.
In a nod to *that* Alaia pink dress of Spring/Summer 2024, this season powder pinks are taking over, and you can go as deep into the trend as you like.
As you'll notice from the influencers and editors who went to the shows, you can incorporate pink into your outfit in pretty subtle ways, with colourful tights or handbags for example.
Or you can go all out with a pink coat or dress. The bubblegum shade goes well with neutral shades like white and black, but it also goes unexpectedly well with other bright hues such as green, orange and red. So if you're leaning towards dopamine dressing for SS25, I suggest pairing a pink flared or pencil skirt with a vibrant orange polo shirt for a look that won't go unnoticed.
Convinced? Shop my favourite pink styles below (and don't forget to accessorise with a pink French manicure).
Shop the pink trend
Part of Mango's chic Selection collection, this skirt has all the signs of a cult item in the making.
Have a break from your stonewash denim with these barrel leg jeans in the most perfect shade of pink.
Pink coats were everywhere at NYFW. Wear yours now over an oversized white jumper dress.
Dip your toe into the trend by teaming this powder pink bag with a black dress.
Adidas strikes again with this winning colour combo in pink and blue.
Pink and denim are a match made in heaven so take your cue from Aligne and pair this blazer with wide leg jeans.
A crossover with this season's tech sport trend.
Straight off the catwalk, this dress is the ultimate way to do the trend, preferably paired with red leather gloves.
Alaïa's cult ballet flats have been reissued in pink for Spring. We're obsessed.
Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.
She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.
