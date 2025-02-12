The unexpectedly colourful trend to come out of New York Fashion Week

With a new season round the corner, it's time to look at the main Spring/Summer 2025 fashion trends that are worth adding to your wardrobe.

Luckily, New York Fashion Week has just ended, and while the catwalk - as always - has brought plenty of sartorial inspiration, it also brought us plenty of stylish street style outfits.

The collections shown at New York, London, Milan and Paris this month will of course focus on the Autumn/Winter collections, which is why we're looking to the streets for clues as to what to wear right now.

New York did not disappoint, in fact, it entirely surprised me. New Yorkers are generally fond of classic dark colours such as black and grey but this season brought unexpected pops of colour to the cobbles.

More specifically, everyone was tickled with the pink trend. The hue has been a main trend since Barbiecore was a thing a couple of summers ago, but whilst it was all about bright Valentino pinks then, now we're seeing a softer iteration of the hue.

In a nod to *that* Alaia pink dress of Spring/Summer 2024, this season powder pinks are taking over, and you can go as deep into the trend as you like.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As you'll notice from the influencers and editors who went to the shows, you can incorporate pink into your outfit in pretty subtle ways, with colourful tights or handbags for example.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Or you can go all out with a pink coat or dress. The bubblegum shade goes well with neutral shades like white and black, but it also goes unexpectedly well with other bright hues such as green, orange and red. So if you're leaning towards dopamine dressing for SS25, I suggest pairing a pink flared or pencil skirt with a vibrant orange polo shirt for a look that won't go unnoticed.

Convinced? Shop my favourite pink styles below (and don't forget to accessorise with a pink French manicure).

Shop the pink trend

Mango, Midi Skirt With Crystal Appliqués £169.99 at Mango Part of Mango's chic Selection collection, this skirt has all the signs of a cult item in the making.

Marques' Almeida Barrel-Leg Jeans £280 at Harvey Nichols Have a break from your stonewash denim with these barrel leg jeans in the most perfect shade of pink.

Zara, Wool Blend Coat £169 at Zara Pink coats were everywhere at NYFW. Wear yours now over an oversized white jumper dress.

BOTTEGA VENETA, Cabat Intrecciato Leather Tote £7,080 at Net-A-Porter Dip your toe into the trend by teaming this powder pink bag with a black dress.

Gazelle Indoor Suede Low-Top Trainers £65 (Was £94.99) at Selfridges Adidas strikes again with this winning colour combo in pink and blue.

Prada Ribbon Midi Dress £4,250 at Prada Toughen this dress up with biker boots and a leather jacket.

Aligne, Sophia Fitted Blazer £54.49 at Aligne Pink and denim are a match made in heaven so take your cue from Aligne and pair this blazer with wide leg jeans.

Longines, Conquest 34mm Ladies Watch £2,000 at Goldsmiths A subtle pop of colour.

Falke, Matt Deluxe 30 Den Tights £28 at Falke If you're feeling bold, style these tights with a pink skirt suit.

Roksanda Nour Cape-Effect Crepe Midi Dress £1,495 at Net-A-Porter Straight off the catwalk, this dress is the ultimate way to do the trend, preferably paired with red leather gloves.

Alaīa Patent-Leather Ballet Flats £650 at Selfridges Alaïa's cult ballet flats have been reissued in pink for Spring. We're obsessed.