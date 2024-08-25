You need to try these unexpected colour pairings for Autumn/Winter 2024

Shades made to mix and match

AW24 colour pairings
(Image credit: Getty Images)
If, like me, you’re already thinking forward to autumn/winter, you’re most likely looking for ways to update your wardrobe ready for the new season. One way to do so, without the need to invest in an entirely new wardrobe, is to tap into the shades of the season and, in particular, the unique colour pairings that we spotted all over the AW24 catwalks. Then, by weaving these tones into your existing wardrobe you can not only breathe new life into your current favourite outfits but also feel totally on trend for the new season.

But just which colour pairings are set to take off for AW24? Well, ever since the designers showed their collections in February of this year, I’ve kept my eyes out for the trends we’re all going to be wearing and with it the colours to invest in too. And so, here’s my guide to the colour pairings you need to know for AW24 as well as the best pieces to buy into the trend early…

1. Khaki and Cream

AW24 colour pairings khaki and cream

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not all unexpected colour combos need to be big and bold, sometimes its subtle tweaks on classic pairings that can feel the most interesting. Such is the case with khaki and cream which cropped up on multiple AW24 runways and breathed new life into the neutral trend we’ve seen in recent years. If you’re looking for a way to easily bring your wardrobe into the new season, this is a great pairing to try as you can inject khaki pieces into your exciting neutrals for a new season refresh.

Anine Bing Layton relaxed-fit stretch-cotton trench coat
Anine Bing Layton relaxed-fit stretch-cotton trench coat

Mango Cotton pockets jumpsuit
Mango Cotton pockets jumpsuit

COS Leaf Print Linen Blazer
COS Leaf Print Linen Blazer

John LewisLeather Trim Flap Over Bag
John Lewis Leather Trim Flap Over Bag

2. Navy and Tan

AW24 Colours Pairings Navy and Tan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a colour combo that looks expensive, this is it. Rich and vibrant yet understated at the same time, the pairing of navy and tan feels ultra luxe in whatever form you opt for. At Loewe and Victoria Beckham it was smart tailoring while Saint Laurent gave the combo a sultry feel with sheer separates. While their approaches were different however, the effect was chic across the board.

M&S Double Breasted Blazer With Wool
M&S Double Breasted Blazer With Wool

Mango Wideleg pleated trousers
Mango Wideleg pleated trousers

HobbsAlexis Stripe Fine Jumper
Hobbs Alexis Stripe Fine Jumper

Miista Naree Navy Knit Skirt
Miista Naree Navy Knit Skirt

3. Lime and Pink

AW24 Colour Pairings Lime and Pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lime green and pink is a colour combo synonymous with Miami Beach and sunny tropical climes so its appearance on the autumn winter catwalks not only felt unexpected but also entirely fresh. To bring the look into autumn, avoid beachwear and summer ready styles and instead bring in smart shapes, like shirting and chic knitwear.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Arket Rib Racer Tank Top
Arket Rib Racer Tank Top

Oliver Bonas Abstract Green & Pink Midi Satin Slip Dress
Oliver Bonas Abstract Green & Pink Midi Satin Slip Dress

Tootally Heart Drop Earrings
Tootally Heart Drop Earrings

4. Maroon and Blue

AW24 Colour Pairings Maroon and blue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If this colour combo doesn’t give you flashbacks to your school uniform, you’re luckier than me. There’s something intrinsically preppy about the combination of maroon and blue, whether it’s navy or sky blue tones, which is most likely why many designers choose to lean into it in their AW24 collections opting for smart shirting or sporty shapes. To recreate the look in your own wardrobe follow their lead and lean into the school yard chic feel the tones offer.

Zara Knit Cardigan with Gem Buttons
Zara Knit Cardigan with Gem Buttons

H&M Patterned Twill Shirt
H&M Patterned Twill Shirt

Arket Drape Maxi Skirt
Arket Drape Maxi Skirt

Prada Branded paisley-pattern square silk scarf
Prada Branded paisley-pattern square silk scarf

5. Red and black

AW24 Colour pairings red and black

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red and black are two of the most striking shades and the effect of the two combined really does make a statement. If you want to try this colour combo for yourself, steer clear of heavy prints and lean into the sleek simplicity the two hues afford. If you do want to add interest however, play with texture like at Erdem to create even more contrast.

Aligne Daphne Waisted Blazer
Aligne Daphne Waisted Blazer

Whistles Lindsey Linen Blend Trouser
Whistles Lindsey Linen Blend Trouser

Karen Millen Crinkle Rosette Woven Mini Skirt
Karen Millen Crinkle Rosette Woven Mini Skirt

Charles & Keith Flor Rose-Heel Slingback Pumps
Charles & Keith Flor Rose-Heel Slingback Pumps

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

