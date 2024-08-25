You need to try these unexpected colour pairings for Autumn/Winter 2024

If, like me, you’re already thinking forward to autumn/winter, you’re most likely looking for ways to update your wardrobe ready for the new season. One way to do so, without the need to invest in an entirely new wardrobe, is to tap into the shades of the season and, in particular, the unique colour pairings that we spotted all over the AW24 catwalks. Then, by weaving these tones into your existing wardrobe you can not only breathe new life into your current favourite outfits but also feel totally on trend for the new season.

But just which colour pairings are set to take off for AW24? Well, ever since the designers showed their collections in February of this year, I’ve kept my eyes out for the trends we’re all going to be wearing and with it the colours to invest in too. And so, here’s my guide to the colour pairings you need to know for AW24 as well as the best pieces to buy into the trend early…

1. Khaki and Cream

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not all unexpected colour combos need to be big and bold, sometimes its subtle tweaks on classic pairings that can feel the most interesting. Such is the case with khaki and cream which cropped up on multiple AW24 runways and breathed new life into the neutral trend we’ve seen in recent years. If you’re looking for a way to easily bring your wardrobe into the new season, this is a great pairing to try as you can inject khaki pieces into your exciting neutrals for a new season refresh.

2. Navy and Tan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a colour combo that looks expensive, this is it. Rich and vibrant yet understated at the same time, the pairing of navy and tan feels ultra luxe in whatever form you opt for. At Loewe and Victoria Beckham it was smart tailoring while Saint Laurent gave the combo a sultry feel with sheer separates. While their approaches were different however, the effect was chic across the board.

3. Lime and Pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lime green and pink is a colour combo synonymous with Miami Beach and sunny tropical climes so its appearance on the autumn winter catwalks not only felt unexpected but also entirely fresh. To bring the look into autumn, avoid beachwear and summer ready styles and instead bring in smart shapes, like shirting and chic knitwear.

4. Maroon and Blue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If this colour combo doesn’t give you flashbacks to your school uniform, you’re luckier than me. There’s something intrinsically preppy about the combination of maroon and blue, whether it’s navy or sky blue tones, which is most likely why many designers choose to lean into it in their AW24 collections opting for smart shirting or sporty shapes. To recreate the look in your own wardrobe follow their lead and lean into the school yard chic feel the tones offer.

5. Red and black

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red and black are two of the most striking shades and the effect of the two combined really does make a statement. If you want to try this colour combo for yourself, steer clear of heavy prints and lean into the sleek simplicity the two hues afford. If you do want to add interest however, play with texture like at Erdem to create even more contrast.