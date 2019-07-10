summer dresses

All the dreamiest dresses to get you in the mood for summer

Marie Claire

The ultimate wardrobe essentials for a long hot season

Summer dresses are without a doubt the easiest way to perfect your seasonal style. You don’t need to worry about coordinating complicated outfits, just throw it on, add a pair of shoes and a cute beaded bag – or shell bag if you’re feeling brave – and you’re done.

Whether you’re after something casual or a style that’s a bit fancier, a dress is a great way to ensure you feel confident, and we’ve looked around the web to find the prettiest ones, so you don’t have to.

Summer dress trends

This season, you’re in for a real treat, as there’s truly a summer trend to suit every taste. Linen has made a massive comeback this summer, as well as neon. 

You can’t ignore checks, of course, a classic print that never really seems to go away for long. But this summer, the age-old pattern has had an update with pastel or colourful accents spotted on the high street. 

And don’t forget that big sleeves are back again, 80s style shoulders and billowing sleeves are everywhere at the moment. So find a dress that’s more cinched in at the waist and couple with a basket bag to complete the look. 

Summer maxi dress

A maxi dress will always be a good idea, especially for those not keen to show off their legs. There is a plethora of romantic and bohemian styles in floaty fabrics and ditzy prints, however if you’re a 90s woman at heart, you’ll adore the slinky slip dresses taking over the high street right now. Shop the Asos maxi dress on the Marie Claire Edit now.

White summer dress

Thanks to the current heatwave, there’s never been a better time to own the LWD (that’s little white dress FYI). Shirt dresses are the perfect office-friendly option, though we’re loving the paired back linen dress too.

Floral dresses

You’ll never go wrong with a floral dress, think bold botanical prints in a green hue or try a lighter pastel colour like lilac, pink and lemon for a sugary summer look. This season, the trend has been updated in a sheer way, and we’ve seen some whimsical styles at Shrimps and Rejina Pyo. Shop the latest Ted Baker floral styles on the Marie Claire Edit.

Midi summer dress

Another favourite style is the impossibly flattering midi dress. This demure-length is perfect for when the weather is a little changeable (thank you British summer time) as you can dress it up with tights (urgh) and light layers or down with simple sandals and sunglasses.

Shop the latest midi dresses styles on Marie Claire Edit.

Whatever your fancy, we’ve rounded up the best summer styles from designer to high street dresses so that you don’t have to go on a hunt to find what works for you. Check out the latest collection of Victoria Beckham, Alexander Wang and Ralph Lauren dresses here.

summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 26

Isabelle Fox SOPHIA Embroidered Midi Dress, £295

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 2 of 26

Luna Abstract Handbag Wrap Dress, £110 at emilyandfin

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 3 of 26

self-portrait short sleeve hibiscus guipure dress, £350

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 4 of 26

Paloma Blue Faith dress, £300

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 26

Alexandra Miro Goddess Dress, £486 at MyTheresa

Buy it now!
summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 26

SUMMER DRESS summer dress, £95

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 7 of 26

NOBODY’S CHILD Yellow Floral Plisse Dress, £12.99 at T.k.maxx

Buy it now!
summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 8 of 26

Mulberry Sasha Dress Icy Pink Camouflage Feather Chiffon, £1,090

Buy it now!
summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 9 of 26

Emily and Fin Layla Yellow Plaid Sun Dress, £89

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 10 of 26

Adele Autumn Gerberas Midi Dress, £145 at emilyandfin

Buy it now!
summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 11 of 26

RIXO Lucy Open Back Dress, £330 at Liberty

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 12 of 26

LEE MATHEWS Petra gathered silk-chiffon maxi dress, £970 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 13 of 26

Zadig & Voltaire RISTY JAC LEO DRESS, £425

Buy it now!
summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 14 of 26

Zadig & Voltaire RESIST KILIM DRESS, £395

Buy it now!
summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 15 of 26

COS VOLUMINOUS-SHAPE COTTON DRESS, £79

Buy it now!
summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 16 of 26

Zara limited edition dress, £99.99

Buy it now!
summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 17 of 26

Three Floor dress, £295 at Fenwick

Buy it now!
summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 18 of 26

Muji linen dress, £49.95

Buy it now!
summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 19 of 26

PAPER LONDON Montego Dress Sensi Check, £380

Buy it now!
summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 20 of 26

Theory belted shirt dress, £460

Buy it now!
summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 21 of 26

Nobody’s Child came dress, £26

Buy it now!
summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 22 of 26

Baukjen shirt dress, £149

Buy it now!
summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 23 of 26

LES RÊVERIES Floral-print silk-charmeuse maxi dress, £560 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 24 of 26

ALEXACHUNG Embroidered crepe mini dress, £550 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 25 of 26

& Other Stories Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £79

Buy it now!
summer dresses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 26 of 26

GANNI Blakely leopard-print silk-blend slip dress, £370 at MATCHESFASHION.COM

Buy it now!

