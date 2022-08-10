Comfort is the new cool at Copenhagen fashion week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We'll be stealing these styling ideas.

Elasticated waist-bands! Flat sandals! Knit dresses! Sneakers with everything! Copenhagen Fashion Week is in full swing, and as the street style images start to trickle in, we’ve noticed one very constant theme among the attendees. They all look…comfortable.

Comfort is not often a word you see associated with fashion weeks, though this season it seems as if attendees have eschewed sky-high stilettos and restrictive wares, in favour of fluid silhouettes, stretchy fabrics and flat shoes. And we can understand why. A day attending fashion shows can be a 10,000-step kind of endeavour and when you’re in shoes that offer very little support or clothes that make you feel self-conscious, it can be a less than ideal situation.

Versace’s Medusa heels and Valentino’s platform pumps might feel omnipresent on Instagram at the moment, but IRL the fashion set are choosing options which prioritise practicality.

From sneakers (like the Converse high-tops seen on Pernille Teisbaek) to wide-leg trousers, comfortable clothing is reigning supreme. Keep scrolling to see the key comfort pieces the Copenhagen style set is investing in right now and shop similar items below.

Sneakers

Pernille Teisbaek is known for her elevated take on style, but even she has opted for sneakers this show season. The stylist and street-style star was seen in Converse high-tops, pairing the versatile shoe alongside a mini skirt and mini Hermes bag.

Chuck Taylor All Star, £75 | Converse

Take a leaf out of Pernille’s book and elevate your All-Stars with a mini skirt and statement accessories. View Deal

Knit Dresses

Endlessly stretchy and extremely versatile, knit dresses are the chic girl’s go-to for days when you need a little extra comfort. We’ve seen so many floating around the street of Copenhagen this week, and particularly love the styling below. Just add a blazer and some chunky trainers.

Knitted Midi Dress, £89 | Cos

Made from cotton and recycled nylon, this Cos midi dress is very versatile and can easily take you from work to weekend. The best part, you’ll be extremely comfortable every step of the way. View Deal Co-Ords (With Elastic Waist-bands) When it comes to practical outfits, co-ords might just take the cake. The two-piece look automatically takes the stress out of styling as all you have to do is add shoes. Bonus points if your co-ord includes an elastic waist, simultaneously covering your bases for style and comfort.

Vega cotton-poplin shirt, £169 | Faithfull The Brand

Style alongside the shorts below for a simple outfit, or wear separately with jeans and ballet flats. View Deal

‘Elva’ shorts, £139 | Faithfull The Brand

Restrictive waist bands will feel like a thing of the past once you invest in these elastic waist shorts. View Deal

Wide Leg Trousers

Wide-leg tailored trousers have been the look du jour for a few seasons (thanks to The Row’s endlessly popular beige iterations, which were seen on the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kendall Jenner). We’ve seen plenty of versions around at Copenhagen, and even a few pairs of trousers that take comfort levels one step further with adjustable ties at the waist.