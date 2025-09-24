If summer was the season for barely-there slips and lightweight linens, Autumn/Winter 2025 is the time to amp up the drama when it comes to dresses. Think lashings of lace and leather, frivolous fringing, and bold pops of colour that don’t immediately scream “autumn”. Take Barbie pink, cobalt blue and a generous spectrum of green hues as just a small glimpse into what’s on the agenda.

It’s the season, after all, when many fashion fans start to experiment more with their wardrobes, as dull, dreary days call for an injection of joy from any source possible. And fortunately, there’s no shortage of new dress trends to choose from—whether you’re channelling Chloé’s boho chic, Khaite’s minimalist aesthetic, or Stella McCartney’s razor-sharp corpcore. The latter even made its mark on the London Fashion Week street style set recently, proving that workwear has never been so cool.

Scroll on to discover the best dress trends of Autumn/Winter 2025 that are worth investing in now. No matter if you're a maxi dress devotee, mad for minis or even totally loyal to trousers, these styles are sure to sway you.

A Whole Lot of Lace

This summer saw the rise of the nightie—floaty fabrics, sheer slips, and a whole lot of lace—and you'll be glad to know the trend is carrying over through to Autumn/Winter, too. This season, however, there's an elevated eveningwear element shining through, with more form-fitting cuts and attention-grabbing colours. Just take a peek at these statement looks from McQueen, Gucci and Chloé. Whether you opt for all-over lace or only small accents is up to you

RABANNE Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Maxi Dress £1,140 at Net-a-Porter For the full-on lace look, few dresses are as chic as this Rabanne option. Morticia Addams is the inspo. H&M Lace-Trimmed Satin Dress £39.99 at H&M Now, this H&M find is very much in nightie territory and will pair perfectly with slouchy suede boots and a long-length coat. CHLOÉ Cape-Effect Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Gown £4,000 at Net-a-Porter To just dip a toe in the lace trend, opt for a classic cut will little lace accents. This Chloé find can work for any occasion.

Frivolous Fringing

Now, I'm not going to mention the C-word (Christmas, of course), but we're slowly entering into the season of partywear pieces. While sequins will continue to seep into our wardrobes, it's fringing that designers have been having the most fun with—whether in the form of leather, beads, or classic cotton. Take H&M, Ferrari and Nina Ricci as proof that more is more when it comes to this trend.

Nina Ricci Nina Ricci Sequin Fringed Maxi Dress £1,995 at Farfetch The Nina Ricci Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalk provides plenty of inspo for party-ready pieces, but this fringed frock was a standout style. ZARA Fringed Short Dress £29.99 at Zara All the fun of fringing without the weight of beads. Consider this your evening dress for the foreseeable. Max Mara Finnici £670 at MaxMara To bring fringe into your everyday wardrobe, consider a pared-back take on the trend. This MaxMara dress ticks plenty of boxes.

Turn to Tailoring

Corpcore has long been trending in the fashion circuit and this season it took centre stage across a number of catwalks. Stella McCartney brought guests into an office (turning her attention to tailoring), Bonnetje brought office elements into each outfit (biro belt, anyone?), and Saint Lauren't went full suited-and-booted chic. Taking the trend into dress designs, it was all about the blazer.

Reiss Sheer-Sleeve Tuxedo Mini Dress in Black £230 at Reiss This Reiss dress will work just as well at your desk as it will worn out to dinner, simply add a pair of statement-making earrings. Stella McCartney Double-Breasted Pinstripe Blazer Mini Dress £1,650 at Stella McCartney This Stella McCartney is proving plenty popular and has already sold out in some sizes. Wardrobe.NYC X RHW Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Mini Blazer Dress £1,900 at Harvey Nichols Of course, blazer dresses aren't all black and grey—take this milky Wardrobe.NYC shade as prime example.

Luxurious Leather

Leather goes with autumn like florals go with spring (don't tell Miranda Priestly), and there was no shortage of the failsafe fabric across the AW25 catwalks. While trousers, coats and boots are regularly made from the luxurious material, this season saw the rise of the leather dress thanks to Tod's, Fendi and Erdem, to name but a few.

KHAITE Daria Leather Turtleneck Mini Dress £379 at Whistles Introducing: your next favourite LBD, with a new-season twist. This is a forever piece that you'll love and wear for years to come. Norma Kamali Grace Faux Leather Bustier Midi Dress £6,200 at Fendi Thanks to Norma Kamali, there's a chic leather dress for those who prefer faux, too. MANGO 100% Leather Midi Dress £259.99 at Mango Simple yet chic, this black leather slip dress can be styled in a limitless number of ways. Knee-high boots is just the start.

Draped Designs

Not all trends need to be striking to signify they're new season. Case in point: draped designs, offering pared-back pieces that are simple yet chic. Take Khaite's minimalist colour palette complete with a slouchy neckline and gathered waist, Tory Burch's vibrant pink hue with a delicate draped design twist, or even Roksanda's cape-like style. Plus, there's no shortage of draped dresses to invest in now from the high street to the high-end.

STAUD Phare Draped Silk-Blend Midi Dress £688 at Staud Office? Weddings? Dinner dates? Just switch up the accessories, and this Staud silk-blend dress can do it all. & Other Stories Draped Short-Sleeve Midi Dress £77 at & Other Stories Be prepared to see this deep burgundy shade everywhere this season—plus, it pairs perfectly with both black and brown. JEAN PAUL GAULTIER Draped Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress £800 at Net-a-Porter With the signature suspender clips, this Jean Paul Gaultier dress sits firmly in the 'if you know, you know' category for avid fashion fans.

The Sixties Shift

Welcome back to the era of the Sixties shift dress, where hemlines are high and shapes are simple. Not only is this cut a classic, but it's also incredibly easy to style, especially for the office. Just look to Gucci, Chanel and Prada for plenty of outfit inspiration.