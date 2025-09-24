These are the Best Autumn/Winter Dress Trends of 2025 to Invest in Now
Now that the cold has officially arrived, it's time to level up your dress game for the season ahead
If summer was the season for barely-there slips and lightweight linens, Autumn/Winter 2025 is the time to amp up the drama when it comes to dresses. Think lashings of lace and leather, frivolous fringing, and bold pops of colour that don’t immediately scream “autumn”. Take Barbie pink, cobalt blue and a generous spectrum of green hues as just a small glimpse into what’s on the agenda.
It’s the season, after all, when many fashion fans start to experiment more with their wardrobes, as dull, dreary days call for an injection of joy from any source possible. And fortunately, there’s no shortage of new dress trends to choose from—whether you’re channelling Chloé’s boho chic, Khaite’s minimalist aesthetic, or Stella McCartney’s razor-sharp corpcore. The latter even made its mark on the London Fashion Week street style set recently, proving that workwear has never been so cool.
Scroll on to discover the best dress trends of Autumn/Winter 2025 that are worth investing in now. No matter if you're a maxi dress devotee, mad for minis or even totally loyal to trousers, these styles are sure to sway you.
A Whole Lot of Lace
This summer saw the rise of the nightie—floaty fabrics, sheer slips, and a whole lot of lace—and you'll be glad to know the trend is carrying over through to Autumn/Winter, too. This season, however, there's an elevated eveningwear element shining through, with more form-fitting cuts and attention-grabbing colours. Just take a peek at these statement looks from McQueen, Gucci and Chloé. Whether you opt for all-over lace or only small accents is up to you
Frivolous Fringing
Now, I'm not going to mention the C-word (Christmas, of course), but we're slowly entering into the season of partywear pieces. While sequins will continue to seep into our wardrobes, it's fringing that designers have been having the most fun with—whether in the form of leather, beads, or classic cotton. Take H&M, Ferrari and Nina Ricci as proof that more is more when it comes to this trend.
Turn to Tailoring
Corpcore has long been trending in the fashion circuit and this season it took centre stage across a number of catwalks. Stella McCartney brought guests into an office (turning her attention to tailoring), Bonnetje brought office elements into each outfit (biro belt, anyone?), and Saint Lauren't went full suited-and-booted chic. Taking the trend into dress designs, it was all about the blazer.
Luxurious Leather
Leather goes with autumn like florals go with spring (don't tell Miranda Priestly), and there was no shortage of the failsafe fabric across the AW25 catwalks. While trousers, coats and boots are regularly made from the luxurious material, this season saw the rise of the leather dress thanks to Tod's, Fendi and Erdem, to name but a few.
Draped Designs
Not all trends need to be striking to signify they're new season. Case in point: draped designs, offering pared-back pieces that are simple yet chic. Take Khaite's minimalist colour palette complete with a slouchy neckline and gathered waist, Tory Burch's vibrant pink hue with a delicate draped design twist, or even Roksanda's cape-like style. Plus, there's no shortage of draped dresses to invest in now from the high street to the high-end.
The Sixties Shift
Welcome back to the era of the Sixties shift dress, where hemlines are high and shapes are simple. Not only is this cut a classic, but it's also incredibly easy to style, especially for the office. Just look to Gucci, Chanel and Prada for plenty of outfit inspiration.
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.