These 6 Denim Trends Will Dominate Autumn and Winter 2025
And you can start wearing them now
I hate to break it to you, but September is just around the corner, and full-blown autumn looms not so far behind. That's why, even though it's still technically summer (unpredictable, less-than-ideal British weather to the contrary...), this is prime time to start thinking about your new-season wardrobe, and getting ahead of the trends with plenty of time to spare.
Denim is always top of my list to refresh when a new season rolls around. The backbone of any well-curated capsule wardrobe, it offers endless versatility and styling possibilities, and is a staple of my everyday wardrobe all year round.
The Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalks provided a number of enticing new denim trends that will be everywhere in just a few months' time—and my recommendation is to slowly start incorporating them into your rotation now.
I've done the hard work for you and pulled out 6 of the biggest denim trends to know for the season ahead, from the coolest new silhouettes to the hottest washes—plus the exact styles that are worth investing in ahead of everyone else.
The 6 Biggest Denim Trends of Autumn/Winter 2025
Distressed Denim
If the thought of distressed denim conjures bad memories of your teenage obsession with ripped jeans, fear not. This season, the trend has been given a high-fashion upgrade courtesy of Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Simone Rocha, Diesel and Coach, all of whom served denim with a cool-girl worn-in aesthetic, in a range of silhouettes.
For a look that's more 2025 than 2011, steer clear of skinnies and pair baggy distressed jeans with feminine tops and elegant accessories to create a chic contrast.
Shop Distressed Denim
Dark Indigo
According to Harrods' head of contemporary, sport, and essentials buying, Clemmie Harris, indigo denim is set to be a major trend. “Denim’s grip on fashion remains as strong as ever," she says. "For the new season, we’re seeing full looks not just in classic indigo, but in fresh, unexpected washes too."
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Indigo and raw denim dominated at Chanel, Prada, and Isabel Marant's Autumn/Winter 2025 shows, where jeans featured turn-ups at the seams and other unexpected details, while retaining the everyday elegance that comes with the darker hue.
This informed AGOLDE's new-season collection, too, according to the brand's creative director, Karen Phelps: "We're leaning into more directional details with folded and twisted denim. In terms of wash and colour, our palette still centres around washed blacks and deep indigos."
Shop Indigo Denim
Baggy Jeans
Not so much a new contender as a familiar face, baggy jeans continue to top the list of Autumn/Winter 2025 denim trends, having made an appearance on the runway at Khaite, Coach, Zimmermann, and Versace, to name but a few.
However, as the experts point out, this classic denim style has taken on a more polished aesthetic for the new season. "Baggy jeans continue to evolve—leaning less towards extreme oversized silhouettes and more toward a relaxed, boyfriend fit, often featuring barrel-shaped legs," notes Mytheresa's chief buying officer Tiffany Hsu.
Think the same comfort, but a more elevated, refined aesthetic that works just as well for the easy everyday as it does by night.
Shop Baggy Jeans
Brown Denim
Chocolate brown was a major trend during the spring and summer seasons, so much so that it's now made its way into denim, too. Stella McCartney, Calvin Klein and Louis Vuitton all embraced brown denim for AW25, and we're already seeing the shade filter down into other luxury and high-street collections for the season ahead.
One brand expanding its range to include brown this autumn is insider-favourite Citizens of Humanity. "When it comes to colour, rinse and deep indigo continue to anchor the collection, but we are also excited about the addition of chocolate tones for AW25," says its creative director, Marianne McDonald.
Pair with a white tank while the weather is still warm(ish) for a cool, off-duty look, before layering with neutral knits and/or matching jackets in the colder months.
Shop Brown Denim
Flared Jeans
According to Mytheresa's Tiffany Hsu, another standout denim style this season is the high-rise flared silhouette, which also enjoyed a revival this past spring.
What began as a brief appearance on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways then exploded into a full-on obsession following Kendrick Lamar's viral Super Bowl performance outfit—and now, boho-inspired flared styles have been seen at Chloé, Etro, Coperni, Schiaparelli and Blumarine for AW25.
Another easy-to-style denim option, flared jeans come in dark, light, and bold washes for both maximalists and minimalists looking to invest.
Shop Flared Jeans
Embellished Jeans
Seen at Stella McCartney with sparkly fringe, Dolce & Gabbana with XL crystals, and Etro with printed inserts, embellished denim isn't going anywhere for Autumn/Winter 2025.
This trend is perfect for adding interest to otherwise simple everyday denim ensembles, and will come very much in handy during the upcoming festive party season, too.
Embellished denim is actually far more versatile and easy to embrace than you might initially think—just take your styling cues from the catwalk depending on your desired effect you want to achieve. For a low-key look, contrast sparkly jeans with an easy t-shirt, or go all-out with a barely-there party top for maximum effect.
Shop Embellished Jeans
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.