I hate to break it to you, but September is just around the corner, and full-blown autumn looms not so far behind. That's why, even though it's still technically summer (unpredictable, less-than-ideal British weather to the contrary...), this is prime time to start thinking about your new-season wardrobe, and getting ahead of the trends with plenty of time to spare.

Denim is always top of my list to refresh when a new season rolls around. The backbone of any well-curated capsule wardrobe, it offers endless versatility and styling possibilities, and is a staple of my everyday wardrobe all year round.

The Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalks provided a number of enticing new denim trends that will be everywhere in just a few months' time—and my recommendation is to slowly start incorporating them into your rotation now.

I've done the hard work for you and pulled out 6 of the biggest denim trends to know for the season ahead, from the coolest new silhouettes to the hottest washes—plus the exact styles that are worth investing in ahead of everyone else.

The 6 Biggest Denim Trends of Autumn/Winter 2025

Distressed Denim

Versace AW25, Dolce & Gabbana AW25, Simone Rocha AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the thought of distressed denim conjures bad memories of your teenage obsession with ripped jeans, fear not. This season, the trend has been given a high-fashion upgrade courtesy of Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Simone Rocha, Diesel and Coach, all of whom served denim with a cool-girl worn-in aesthetic, in a range of silhouettes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a look that's more 2025 than 2011, steer clear of skinnies and pair baggy distressed jeans with feminine tops and elegant accessories to create a chic contrast.

Shop Distressed Denim

Dark Indigo

Chanel AW25, Prada AW25, Isabel Marant AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Harrods' head of contemporary, sport, and essentials buying, Clemmie Harris, indigo denim is set to be a major trend. “Denim’s grip on fashion remains as strong as ever," she says. "For the new season, we’re seeing full looks not just in classic indigo, but in fresh, unexpected washes too."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Indigo and raw denim dominated at Chanel, Prada, and Isabel Marant's Autumn/Winter 2025 shows, where jeans featured turn-ups at the seams and other unexpected details, while retaining the everyday elegance that comes with the darker hue.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This informed AGOLDE's new-season collection, too, according to the brand's creative director, Karen Phelps: "We're leaning into more directional details with folded and twisted denim. In terms of wash and colour, our palette still centres around washed blacks and deep indigos."

Shop Indigo Denim

Baggy Jeans

Zimmermann AW25, Coach AW25, Balenciaga AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not so much a new contender as a familiar face, baggy jeans continue to top the list of Autumn/Winter 2025 denim trends, having made an appearance on the runway at Khaite, Coach, Zimmermann, and Versace, to name but a few.

However, as the experts point out, this classic denim style has taken on a more polished aesthetic for the new season. "Baggy jeans continue to evolve—leaning less towards extreme oversized silhouettes and more toward a relaxed, boyfriend fit, often featuring barrel-shaped legs," notes Mytheresa's chief buying officer Tiffany Hsu.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Think the same comfort, but a more elevated, refined aesthetic that works just as well for the easy everyday as it does by night.

Shop Baggy Jeans

Brown Denim

Coach AW25, Louis Vuitton AW25, Calvin Klein AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chocolate brown was a major trend during the spring and summer seasons, so much so that it's now made its way into denim, too. Stella McCartney, Calvin Klein and Louis Vuitton all embraced brown denim for AW25, and we're already seeing the shade filter down into other luxury and high-street collections for the season ahead.

One brand expanding its range to include brown this autumn is insider-favourite Citizens of Humanity. "When it comes to colour, rinse and deep indigo continue to anchor the collection, but we are also excited about the addition of chocolate tones for AW25," says its creative director, Marianne McDonald.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pair with a white tank while the weather is still warm(ish) for a cool, off-duty look, before layering with neutral knits and/or matching jackets in the colder months.

Shop Brown Denim

Flared Jeans

Blumarine AW25, Chloé AW25, Coperni AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Mytheresa's Tiffany Hsu, another standout denim style this season is the high-rise flared silhouette, which also enjoyed a revival this past spring.

What began as a brief appearance on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways then exploded into a full-on obsession following Kendrick Lamar's viral Super Bowl performance outfit—and now, boho-inspired flared styles have been seen at Chloé, Etro, Coperni, Schiaparelli and Blumarine for AW25.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another easy-to-style denim option, flared jeans come in dark, light, and bold washes for both maximalists and minimalists looking to invest.

Shop Flared Jeans

Embellished Jeans

Stella McCartney AW25, Dolce & Gabbana AW25, Etro AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seen at Stella McCartney with sparkly fringe, Dolce & Gabbana with XL crystals, and Etro with printed inserts, embellished denim isn't going anywhere for Autumn/Winter 2025.

This trend is perfect for adding interest to otherwise simple everyday denim ensembles, and will come very much in handy during the upcoming festive party season, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Embellished denim is actually far more versatile and easy to embrace than you might initially think—just take your styling cues from the catwalk depending on your desired effect you want to achieve. For a low-key look, contrast sparkly jeans with an easy t-shirt, or go all-out with a barely-there party top for maximum effect.

Shop Embellished Jeans