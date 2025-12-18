Nicola Coughlan's Latest Outfit is the Definition of Christmas Goals for So Many Reasons
A custom-made cable-knit dress was her secret
Call off the search, Nicola Coughlan has just worn the only look that matters for Christmas 2025. A bold statement? Perhaps. But this outfit is, quite simply, so right for this particular time of year that any other attempt will surely pale in comparison.
For the press night of The Playboy Of The Western World, Coughlan side-stepped a sequinned column frock or whip-smart tailoring, choosing, instead, a custom-made cable-knit dress by Colin Burke. Explaining the choice on Instagram, her stylist, Aimee Croysdill, said: "All of Nicola's costumes are made using traditional Irish techniques and fabrics so we wanted to also honour the play by doing the same for this look. The incredible Colin Burke custom hand-knit and crochet[ed] the dress in the west of Ireland using the finest Donegal Aran Tweed yarns and traditional Aran stitchwork."
Coughlan's cable-knit defied the notion that sweater dresses aren't capable of greatness (cosiness, yes, but not greatness). Well, Burke's sculpted version, with its crochet sleeves that hugged the wrist and puffed at the elbow, wasn't just great but really great, especially with some genius styling moves courtesy of Croysdill, who contrasted its cosy texture with optic white tights and sharply-pointed court pumps for a look that was the hue of brandy-infused butter (and just as perfectly balanced).
Want to channel the same mood over Christmas? Coughlan's dress might be custom-made but you can still use it as inspiration, following her lead when it comes to footwear and hosiery.
Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.