No Ski Plans? Skicore Stills Belongs in Your Winter Wardrobe

The notion that skiwear is purely functional and only for the slopes is an outdated one. According to this season’s biggest runways,, alpine style has gone mainstream—meaning skiing novices like myself can embrace the look without ever seeing a snowflake. Enter Fair Isle knits, puffer jackets, and snoods, snowballing their way into our everyday winter wardrobes.

Indeed, runways at Acne Studios, Moschino, Alaïa, and Lacoste championed this trend while showing how to incorporate it into daily life—proving these pieces work just as hard on the slopes as they do in the city.

Although ski season has only just begun some of our favourite content creators are already channeling their alpine wardrobes. Whilst some have been pairing stirrup leggings with a minimalist Fair Isle knit and chunky winter boots, others are taking a more playful approach with chunky knits, bold knitted snoods, and contrasting snow boots for impact.

Fortunately, there are plenty of options for investing in ski-core-inspired pieces—from iconic brands like Cordova and Moon Boots to high-street favourites such as Zara and ASOS. And let’s not forget the wealth of high-street collaborations available right now, including Perfect Moment x H&M, Jacquemus x Nike, and Skims x The North Face.

Just as there’s no shortage of brands, there’s also a wide range of pieces to invest in—whether you’re after functional items for a busy ski trip or a more stylish après-ski approach.

Find my expert Skicore edit below.