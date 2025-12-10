No Ski Plans? Skicore Stills Belongs in Your Winter Wardrobe
Stay on-piste with this season's most functional trend
The notion that skiwear is purely functional and only for the slopes is an outdated one. According to this season’s biggest runways,, alpine style has gone mainstream—meaning skiing novices like myself can embrace the look without ever seeing a snowflake. Enter Fair Isle knits, puffer jackets, and snoods, snowballing their way into our everyday winter wardrobes.
Indeed, runways at Acne Studios, Moschino, Alaïa, and Lacoste championed this trend while showing how to incorporate it into daily life—proving these pieces work just as hard on the slopes as they do in the city.
Although ski season has only just begun some of our favourite content creators are already channeling their alpine wardrobes. Whilst some have been pairing stirrup leggings with a minimalist Fair Isle knit and chunky winter boots, others are taking a more playful approach with chunky knits, bold knitted snoods, and contrasting snow boots for impact.
A post shared by Blanca Miró Scrimieri (@blancamiro)
A photo posted by on
Fortunately, there are plenty of options for investing in ski-core-inspired pieces—from iconic brands like Cordova and Moon Boots to high-street favourites such as Zara and ASOS. And let’s not forget the wealth of high-street collaborations available right now, including Perfect Moment x H&M, Jacquemus x Nike, and Skims x The North Face.
Just as there’s no shortage of brands, there’s also a wide range of pieces to invest in—whether you’re after functional items for a busy ski trip or a more stylish après-ski approach.
Find my expert Skicore edit below.
Shop Skicore
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.