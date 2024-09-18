This is the one London Fashion Week street style trend I kept seeing on repeat
Grunge all the way
London Fashion Week might have given a glimpse of what we'll be wearing come Spring/Summer 2025, but the cobbles were where everyone looked to for how to dress this Autumn.
Whilst at New York Fashion Week, everyone wore red, in London I spotted one major trend: grunge.
The trend itself was originally born in Seattle in the mid-80s, thanks to new alternative rock bands such as Pearl Jam and Nirvana. It really took off in the 90s, with early adopters copying the style of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love.
Oversized silhouettes were de rigueur, as were ripped jeans, baggy t-shirts, leather jackets, plaid shirts, Doc Martens, Vans and plenty of layers. It was no surprise that this new way of dressing became so popular in London, a capital with a rich history of music itself.
Those grunge elements are still going strong today, though the Street Style set has put a more polished spin to them this season. Apart from a few baggy jeans and oversized leather jackets, silhouettes were more fitted.
I spotted low-slung shiny leather trousers, paired with black JW Anderson crop tops. Plaid culottes with cropped t-shirts. Ultra mini skirts with crushed velvet jumpers. Sheer tops paired with baggy jeans.
My favourite was this influencer's (picture above right) ladylike take on the trend, with her tartan cape, burgundy tights and white heels.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Whether you prefer a dressy or original take on the grunge trend, here are the essentials you need to add to your shopping list.
Shop the grunge trend
Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.
She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.
-
My skin has been irritated all summer, but this “basic” moisturiser has restored its hydration and bounce
Simple but oh-so-effective
By Mica Ricketts
-
Trust the experts with 20+ years of industry experience - 12 best long-sleeved workout tops for cosy, sweat-wicking support
Extensively tested and with the MC UK seal of approval.
By Valeza Bakolli
-
Alaia’s Le Teckel has been trending for months but it’s still the *only* bag to carry this fashion month
The chicest of bags
By Jazzria Harris