17 Street Style Looks from Milan Fashion Week that are Well Worth Copying

The Spring/Summer 2026 edition of Milan Fashion Week is here, and with it countless glamorous shows, high-octane parties, star-studded front rows, and fashion inspiration aplenty—but not just courtesy of the catwalks.

For chic outfit ideas that you can actually wear now, street style is the place to look. And so, to help inspire your next autumn ensemble, I've collated 17 of the coolest street style looks from Milan that are well worth copying.

Milan Fashion Week Street Style: The Best Looks

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

This stylish show-goer serves a lesson in high-low chic, pairing skinny (!) blue jeans with a statement leather jacket, classic brogues, and XXL Prada sunglasses.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

For ladylike elegance with a twist, look no further than this Fashion Week guest, who has cleverly paired a simple greige high-neck maxi dress with a statement leather waist belt and a black pillbox hat.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Here, a smart white jumpsuit gets the daytime treatment courtesy of a grey leather jacket and sunglasses. Effortlessly chic.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Midi skirts might be all the rage right now, but I love how this silky patterned summer mini has been brought into the new season with flats and a jacket.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Renia Jaz is a master of unexpected styling combinations, and this oversize brown suit layered over a bold floral dress is the latest proof.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

A reminder that a jazzy blazer is all you need to elevate a simple all-black outfit—and the beret is just the cherry on top.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Forget a pop of red: wear the shade head-to-toe for a seriously standout look.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

If this look proves anything, it's that with the right top and accessories, even a pair of pyjama trousers can be Fashion Week-worthy.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Chocolate-brown is already emerging as the shade of the season, and this tailored suit shows just how effortlessly cool it can be.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

The eternally well-dressed Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert has done it once again, this time letting a striking red silk mini-skirt take centre-stage.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

The best thing about the colder months? That a statement animal-print coat can be the full outfit.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Proof that Prada can make even a pyjama-style top look incredibly chic. I love the combination of the brown with pale green, too.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

You've heard of the 'one and done coat', but did you know it can apply to shoes, too? These Fendi striped knee-high boots are the whole look.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Milanese women know the power of a bright colour pop all too well. Here, a yellow jumper and green skirt are perfectly balanced out with a black skirt and jacket, respectively.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

This is the second zebra-print calf-hair midi skirt I've spotted at Fashion Month so far—and I'm sure it won't be the last. This brilliantly styled look is the epitome of 'party at the bottom, business at the top'.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

No need to retire your bike shorts quite yet! Just top with a slouchy, oversize cardigan and furry stole for extra warmth, and Prada's cult Antiqued pumps for extra fashion points.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

This look is a masterclass in combining supposedly clashing colours to powerful, elegant effect. I love the pops of pink against the more muted blue and green silks.