17 Street Style Looks from Milan Fashion Week that are Well Worth Copying
Italians do it best
The Spring/Summer 2026 edition of Milan Fashion Week is here, and with it countless glamorous shows, high-octane parties, star-studded front rows, and fashion inspiration aplenty—but not just courtesy of the catwalks.
For chic outfit ideas that you can actually wear now, street style is the place to look. And so, to help inspire your next autumn ensemble, I've collated 17 of the coolest street style looks from Milan that are well worth copying.
Milan Fashion Week Street Style: The Best Looks
This stylish show-goer serves a lesson in high-low chic, pairing skinny (!) blue jeans with a statement leather jacket, classic brogues, and XXL Prada sunglasses.
For ladylike elegance with a twist, look no further than this Fashion Week guest, who has cleverly paired a simple greige high-neck maxi dress with a statement leather waist belt and a black pillbox hat.
Here, a smart white jumpsuit gets the daytime treatment courtesy of a grey leather jacket and sunglasses. Effortlessly chic.
Midi skirts might be all the rage right now, but I love how this silky patterned summer mini has been brought into the new season with flats and a jacket.
Renia Jaz is a master of unexpected styling combinations, and this oversize brown suit layered over a bold floral dress is the latest proof.
A reminder that a jazzy blazer is all you need to elevate a simple all-black outfit—and the beret is just the cherry on top.
Forget a pop of red: wear the shade head-to-toe for a seriously standout look.
If this look proves anything, it's that with the right top and accessories, even a pair of pyjama trousers can be Fashion Week-worthy.
Chocolate-brown is already emerging as the shade of the season, and this tailored suit shows just how effortlessly cool it can be.
The eternally well-dressed Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert has done it once again, this time letting a striking red silk mini-skirt take centre-stage.
The best thing about the colder months? That a statement animal-print coat can be the full outfit.
Proof that Prada can make even a pyjama-style top look incredibly chic. I love the combination of the brown with pale green, too.
You've heard of the 'one and done coat', but did you know it can apply to shoes, too? These Fendi striped knee-high boots are the whole look.
Milanese women know the power of a bright colour pop all too well. Here, a yellow jumper and green skirt are perfectly balanced out with a black skirt and jacket, respectively.
This is the second zebra-print calf-hair midi skirt I've spotted at Fashion Month so far—and I'm sure it won't be the last. This brilliantly styled look is the epitome of 'party at the bottom, business at the top'.
No need to retire your bike shorts quite yet! Just top with a slouchy, oversize cardigan and furry stole for extra warmth, and Prada's cult Antiqued pumps for extra fashion points.
This look is a masterclass in combining supposedly clashing colours to powerful, elegant effect. I love the pops of pink against the more muted blue and green silks.
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.