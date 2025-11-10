No game show has had me hooked quite like the BBC's Celebrity Traitors over the past couple of weeks. And as thrilling as this series was, I still can't stop thinking about presenter Claudia Winkleman's outfits.

Styled (to perfection) by Sinead McKeefry, the heritage-core-inspired looks feature a classic rock 'n' roll element that is notoriously Winkleman, while adhering to the Scottish highlands' rocky terrains.

Incorporating hard-working wardrobe basics in the form of Fair Isle jumpers, chunky knits, Chelsea boots, and must-have coats, the popularity of her looks came as no surprise, as we inch closer to winter.

Even though the show is now over, I still keep looking over Claudia's outfits for everyday dressing inspiration, as well as her fun approach to party wear — complete with tinsel jumpers and tulle skirts.

Below, I've rounded up my top seven looks from this season's show, that are as easy to recreate, as they are stylish.

The Opening Look

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Winkleman's effortless, playful approach to dressing never misses the mark; this is especially true with the wool poncho she wore for this season's first episode. With the word 'celebrities' printed across the back, the presenter set the scene for what was true to be a season full of must-see looks and plenty of drama.

The High-Low Look

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

This outfit is exactly what I want to be wearing right now as an alternative to my go-to jeans. Favouring a high-low approach, Winkleman paired a grey Prada pleated midi skirt with an oversized brown Zara coat. To finish off the look, she added a knitted jumper vest, tights, and her trusty pair of flat ankle boots.

The military jacket and wellies

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherr)

Pairing a funnel-neck military jacket from Chloé, over a ruffle-sleeve blouse, leggings, and a still-in-stock pair of Hunter wellies —this muted heritage-inspired look is a smarter way to dress down without compromising on style.

The Tartan Trousers

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Winkleman's Traitors style is often characterised by her use of tartan kilts; however, this season she chose a pair of vintage Alexander McQueen tartan trousers instead. To complete the look, she wore a cashmere jumper, a wool jacket, and flat ankle boots.

The party-season ready look

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

The enduring appeal of Winkleman's looks lies in adding an unexpected touch to what would otherwise be considered a classic style. In this episode, she adopted the traditional party ensemble of a midi dress and a cropped jumper by layering a black Simone Rocha tulle sheer dress with a tinsel jumper, seamlessly contrasting two classic fabrics for the season.

The Maxi Tulle Skirt and Wool Coat

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Chunky knits and oversized coats are a recurring staple for Claudia during filming of the Traitors, but for this outfit, Winkleman paired this classic duo with a voluminous lace Simone Rocha skirt for a feminine and practical look.

The statement jumper

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Looking to polish your everyday leggings? Add a statement jumper. Not sure how to refine your denim for an evening event? Add a statement jumper. You can't go wrong.