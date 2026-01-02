We've Thoroughly Sweat-Tested Over 1000+ Items: Our Definitive Pick Of The Best Workout Clothes for Women
From marathons to Reformer classes, these pieces pass our scrupulous tests.
Here at Marie Claire UK, we like to test every sportswear brand before we recommend it. As firm believers in quality over quantity, we pride ourselves on bringing you the very best activewear on the market that you won't regret investing in. For that reason, we've tried pretty much every brand you can think of for all different types of workouts - Reformer, marathons, HIIT, spinning, yoga, you name it - so it's safe to say that we know what makes the best workout clothes for women.
Our Senior Health Editor, Ally Head, lives her life in the best leggings and running shorts, while I have thoroughly road-tested the best Pilates clothes and Pilates socks money can buy in countless Reformer classes. Not only that, we've both spent hours on the gym floor and exercising outdoors, so each item we own has been put to the test. Plus, we have the help of the rest of our fitness-loving team, who have their own go-to brands and items. So when we say something is good, we have the proof to back it up.
And it's not for nothing - a 2022 study found that the clothes we wear to exercise can have a significant impact on our performance while working out. A bad activewear investment can be inconvenient at best, but could lead to serious discomfort, issues with thermoregulation, or an inability to exercise altogether.
Narrowing down our most recommended workout clothes for women was never going to be easy, but I've rounded up the staple pieces that we would recommend to anyone for all different types of sports - and at all price points, too. Whether you're on the hunt for more cool girl activewear brands, running accessories, sports bras, or gym bags, or just some more versatile basics to pad out your wardrobe, we've got you covered.
Best workout clothes for women at a glance
- Best leggings: £40 at Adanola
- Best sports bra: £28 at Gymshark
- Best top: £38 at Oner Active
- Best shorts: £38 at Free People
- Best layer: £85 at Monday Body
- Best trainers: £110 at ON
Best workout leggings
Adanola Ultimate Leggings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Adanola is always at the top of my list for affordable but seriously impressive quality workout leggings that'll support you through all forms of workout. I love the high waisted fit of this pair that doesn't roll down or cut you in half. However, it's worth noting that some of the lighter colours may show sweat patches. That said, I've always been impressed with how well the darker colours that I own sweat-wick. I've worn the Ultimate Leggings for Pilates, strength training, yoga, Barre and runs, and love that they're versatile and so stylish, too. For £40, you really can't go wrong." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"lululemon's Wunder Train leggings - my personal favourite from the brand - have been crafted with sweat and support in mind. Having run countless half marathons and training runs in these Wunder Under tights, I can confirm these bottoms are some of the best. They sweat-wick effortlessly meaning you're always the right temperature (never sweaty, too hot, or too cold), they compress your legs without feeling restrictive, and they wash well, making them a great investment for years to come. However, be aware that lululemon products are listed in US sizing - so for a UK size 10, you'd need to opt for a lulu 6." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
Sweaty Betty Power Leggings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"If you're into yoga, Pilates, or Barre, you'll live in these leggings. I've tried a few of the Sweaty Betty styles and the Power leggings truly are the best. They're not as restrictive as other styles making them super comfortable, and I've also never noticed any unwanted sweat patches. Their main USP is that they promise to be bum-sculpting, and while I can't confirm or deny if this is true, they did make me feel confident enough kitted out to smash my workout head-on. In my experience, they do run slightly big, and stretch after a few years, too, so I'd opt for a size down." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
BAM Enduro Leggings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"BAM have long been going above and beyond to design functional fitness wear that also considers its impact on the planet. You can read all about the brand's mission and how its activewear is made here, and it's doing impressive things to reach the goal of being impact positive by 2030. These Enduro leggings are best sellers, and having tested, I can see why. Made from bamboo, they're slightly thicker than other leggings in this round up but supportive, sweat wicking and flattering. Do note, though: I found they ran big so would recommend sizing down for the perfect fit." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
Best sports bras
Gymshark Ruched Sports Bra
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I have no hesitation in declaring this my favourite sports bra of all time. I've worn it for running, Pilates, hiking, boxing, and everything in between, and it's never let me down. Despite being advertised as medium support, I find it provides ample hold for my larger chest - even when running - but it's comfortable enough for low-impact workouts too without any uncomfortable compression. The ruched design is flattering, the fabric is soft, the straps are adjustable for a perfect fit, and it sweat wicks brilliantly. For £28, I will never stop raving about it." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor
ON Performance Bra
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"When I tested this ON bra over a ten-mile long run and two shorter runs, I was seriously impressed. It's comfortable, breathable, and offers just the right amount of support for a run without cutting in or restricting my breathing. I also rated the fact that the straps didn't move, staying in place thanks to the responsive elastic which moves with your body. It also has reflective details to keep you extra safe, and a racerback cut to keep everything in place if you have bigger boobs. It ticks every box." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
Vuori AllTheFeels™ Bra
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Vuori is said to be a favourite of Harry Styles and Kylie Jenner, so it checks out that the kit is some of the best in my collection. The AllTheFeels™ Bra is so comfortable that I regularly wear it on days I'm not working out, and it's the first one I reach for when I'm getting ready for a Pilates class or low impact session too. If you have bigger boobs it won't support you for HIIT or running as the straps aren't adjustable, but it's perfect for less intense days when you want to feel your best whilst exercising. I really can't overstate how soft this fabric is, as well as its impressive sweat-wicking abilities." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor
lululemon Go Further Bra with Support Code Technology High Impact
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Testing gym bras for a bigger bust has become a sport in itself for me, and I can attest to the fact that not every promise of high-impact support can be sustained. However, the lululemon Go Further Bra is different. It’s completely seamless, which means it perfectly contours to your bust and back, and omits a stacked hook and eye clasp (a regular feature in DD+ bras) in favour of seemingly super-strength racerback straps. I've been testing it for runs, weight sessions and reformer pilates classes, and it’s incredibly lightweight considering the level of support it offers. At £88, it’s definitely on the pricier side, but as anyone with a fuller cup will tell you: when you *finally* find an excellent sports bra, your loyalty to it knows no bounds." - Jadie Troy-Pryde, News Editor
Best workout tops
Oner Active Go To Seamless Fitted Long Sleeve Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I own this top in two different colours, and it is one of my all-time favourite gym layers. It is extremely soft and stretchy, and the seamless finish means it stays comfortable no matter what type of workout I'm doing. Made from breathable fabric, it keeps me covered without causing any overheating, and it layers well over any sports bra with enough room around the chest while having a tighter fit. It also makes a perfect base layer for outdoor exercising during the colder months, and it hugs the body nicely without cutting in or impacting breathing. I wear mine constantly." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor
Monday Body Zion Tank
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I am such a huge fan of Monday Body's chic yet high quality designs, but this top is without doubt my favourite. I've tested during runs, Pilates, yoga and strength training, and can attest that it's held up over workout. It's a great thickness, supportive enough to wear without a bra, and really stylish. It wicks sweat well, and doesn't dig in despite the supportive under bust detailing. I love that there are matching shorts and leggings on site too, so you can get the whole look." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
Adanola Ultimate Short Sleeve Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"The MC UK team's love for Adanola is very well documented by now, and this sleek tee is one of the brand's most versatile pieces. It's supportive without compressing, lightweight, and it has a longer cut that can be worn with any bottoms. I love that it's form-fitting but layers seamlessly over any sports bra and has a breathable finish. It's extra stretchy too, which I always appreciate when changing out of sweaty clothes. It's the perfect all-rounder basic that can be worn for any sport." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor
lululemon Swiftly tech racerback tank top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I've worn this lululemon design for races, gym sessions, yoga and more - when I say I have worn this top a lot, I mean I have worn it more times than I care to admit. Whether you're chucking it on for gym sessions or even tackling marathons in it (yep, I've worn it for a full 26.2), it's butter-soft, unbelievably good at sweat-wicking, and feels barely there, which is exactly what I look for from a workout top. It always washes well, never smells, and has never caused chafing, either. An investment, but a good one." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
Best workout shorts
FP Movement Carpe Diem shorts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Deliciously soft, impressively sweat wicking, and stylish, too, these shorts have impressed me time and time again. The material is responsive, comfortable, and breathable (meaning no unwanted sweat patches), and the waistband holds you in without being restrictive. There are countless colours to choose from, and the silhouette is just so chic and roomy. I've worn them for so many runs it's hard to count, and I can't imagine myself stopping any time soon." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
CRZ Yoga Naked Feeling Shorts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I've had these cycling shorts for about a decade now, and they're still going strong. I only wear tight fitting shorts for workouts to avoid chafing, so it's safe to say I've narrowed down what makes a good pair - and these are some of the best. They have pockets with enough space to fit my phone and keys, and they're just the right amount of high waisted. They fit true to size and don't shrink or lose shape in the wash, and mine haven't bobbled at all. For the price tag, you can't go wrong." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor
lululemon Align Shorts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I wore these to a 45-minute yoga class, a weight training session and on a 5km run. They offer a properly barely-there feel - you can hardly notice you're wearing them most of the time, and they're by far the softest short I've worn in a while. I liked the small back pocket, which was big enough for a card or key, and that they didn't roll down or ride up for any of my classes. Much like the beloved Align leggings, they're high quality, buttery to the touch, and still look good as new after multiple washes. They're the perfect all-rounder for all workouts." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
Sweaty Betty Tempo Run Shorts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"A newer version of the brand's much-loved racing shorts, I rated these immediately. They're very comfortable, sweat-wicking, and super supportive around the stomach, thanks to the high waistband. While they're short, they're not so short that they feel revealing or cause chafe. They're an ideal hybrid if you want a tighter layer to prevent rubbing but a looser shape. With an adjustable tie around the waist and a secure zip pocket, they're brilliant for running or hiking when you're carrying essentials." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
Best workout layers
Monday Body Yosemite Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"If you're after a gym layer that can wick sweat and looks chic, this is a brilliant investment. The fabric is beautifully thick and buttery, and it has great compression levels without being uncomfortable. I regularly wear this as my outer layer as it's so much more elevated than a sweatshirt, and it can be worn for the duration of my workout too. The small detail of the thumb holes gives it that extra something, and despite the light colour it doesn't develop huge sweat patches. It always makes me feel put together, and it looks seriously high quality in person." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor
Oner Active Mid Weight Sweatshirt
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I’ve been reluctant to take this jumper off since it was delivered. It’s incredibly soft and so comfortable, with the fit hitting that dreamy balance of being slightly oversized without being shapeless. It’s the perfect throw-on over my gym gear when I want to keep warm but still feel put together, and in the spirit of Oner, it's practical and high quality. Well worth the price tag." - Jadie Troy-Pryde, News Editor
BAM Sudbrook Slim Fit Base Layer
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Few long sleeve tops in my collection are quite as soft as this one. This breathable and stretchy base layer is designed for all types of movement, but is particularly good for low impact in my experience. It keeps me cosy when I need it but is also light enough to wear to the gym or for a Pilates class, and it doubles as a gorgeous casual top too. With added stretch, it caters to all types of movement too. And thanks to the bamboo viscose and organic cotton jersey material, it is brilliantly lightweight and airy when I need it." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor
Free People Tempo Ruched Long Sleeve
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Free People's cotton-based top can get sweaty pretty fast, so I wouldn't wear it for a long. That said, it's a really great, soft and wearable layer for throwing on for the gym, Pilates, home workouts or yoga. It's a flattering cropped length, comes in a range of cute colourways and has thumb holes for keeping your hands warm in winter, too. It's also stylish enough to wear as a casual top, or for working from home." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
Best workout shoes
ON Cloudpulse
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"When testing, I found these ON trainers to be impressively bouncy and flexible while also being stable enough for weights and circuit workouts. They're one of your best all-rounder options - flat enough not to cause any niggles for weight lifting, but cushioned enough to support you through HIIT classes or shorter runs. The toe did wear through after about nine months of solid usage, but I liked that I could chuck them on for pretty much any workout and knew I'd be getting the support I needed. They also come at a good price point for the quality, and I've never had any discomfort from them." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
adidas Ultraboost Shoes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I am a big Ultraboost fan. I once ran a 37-mile ultramarathon in them (yep, really). They're one of the comfiest running trainers on the market, last well, and are super easy to pull on and off, too. All of the simple things you expect to be right in a running trainer are right here. They're ideal for all levels because they're so comfortable yet sturdy, but they have a little bit of bounce to get you going. Considering the quality, I reckon they come at a great price, too." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
Nike Metcon 10 Trainer
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"The Nike Metcons are a comfortable, trustworthy, and reliable training shoe designed to last the long run. I have a much older pair from around 2016 that are still as good as new. A stable, flexible training shoe, it's been specifically designed for weightlifting, cross-training and functional workouts while still being responsive. I was impressed with the grip on the trainers, forefoot flex grooves for easy range of movement, and the cushioned, comfortable feel." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
Best workout accessories
Alo Yoga Pivot Barre Socks
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"These are easily my favourite Pilates socks in terms of style and performance. One of my biggest fears when doing Reformer Pilates is the thought of slipping. These socks have a very strong no slip grip (and cushioning) throughout the sole that helped me feel comfortable whilst allowing me to fully concentrate on engaging my muscles rather than avoiding a fall. The design of these socks is also perfect for anyone who loves the ballet core aesthetic and, like me, loves a stylish workout sock moment." - Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer
Jimmy Fairly The Volt
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"With three different designs to choose from, these glasses promise to make any run both stylish and speedy. I love the effortlessly chic colour of the lenses, and that they're category 3, which means they'll protect your eyes against UVA, UVB, and glare in sunnier weather. Having a reliable pair of running glasses can also come in handy during bright winter days, or to protect the eyes from rain. This pair is my current favourite." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
Garmin Vivoactive 6
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I was previously an Apple Watch user, and I never expected to say this, but I'm a total Garmin convert. I've received so many compliments on this watch thanks to the modern watch face and chic pink colour way that sets it apart from other fitness trackers. It's also much more lightweight than other smart watches I've worn. But by far the best thing about the Vivoactive 6 is the battery life - my first charge lasted me two whole weeks of consistent wear, which allows me to keep it on at all hours and get very accurate stats." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor
MP Unisex Hydration Vest
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"This vest is durable and waterproof, making it great for wet weather running. I love how easy this vest is to throw on and get moving in, thanks to the clip front design, plus there's plenty of room for your essentials in the pockets. It isn't the cheapest vest on the market, but it's built to last - and it has never let me down on longer runs when I need to carry more bits with me. Plus, I love the brighter colours on offer if you want something more fun." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.