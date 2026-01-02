We've Thoroughly Sweat-Tested Over 1000+ Items: Our Definitive Pick Of The Best Workout Clothes for Women

Here at Marie Claire UK, we like to test every sportswear brand before we recommend it. As firm believers in quality over quantity, we pride ourselves on bringing you the very best activewear on the market that you won't regret investing in. For that reason, we've tried pretty much every brand you can think of for all different types of workouts - Reformer, marathons, HIIT, spinning, yoga, you name it - so it's safe to say that we know what makes the best workout clothes for women.

Our Senior Health Editor, Ally Head, lives her life in the best leggings and running shorts, while I have thoroughly road-tested the best Pilates clothes and Pilates socks money can buy in countless Reformer classes. Not only that, we've both spent hours on the gym floor and exercising outdoors, so each item we own has been put to the test. Plus, we have the help of the rest of our fitness-loving team, who have their own go-to brands and items. So when we say something is good, we have the proof to back it up.

And it's not for nothing - a 2022 study found that the clothes we wear to exercise can have a significant impact on our performance while working out. A bad activewear investment can be inconvenient at best, but could lead to serious discomfort, issues with thermoregulation, or an inability to exercise altogether.

Narrowing down our most recommended workout clothes for women was never going to be easy, but I've rounded up the staple pieces that we would recommend to anyone for all different types of sports - and at all price points, too. Whether you're on the hunt for more cool girl activewear brands, running accessories, sports bras, or gym bags, or just some more versatile basics to pad out your wardrobe, we've got you covered.

Best workout clothes for women at a glance

Best workout leggings

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Ultimate Leggings Best affordable leggings Today's Best Deals £40 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Affordable price point + Supportive + Versatile Reasons to avoid - Can bobble and pile if not washed carefully

"Adanola is always at the top of my list for affordable but seriously impressive quality workout leggings that'll support you through all forms of workout. I love the high waisted fit of this pair that doesn't roll down or cut you in half. However, it's worth noting that some of the lighter colours may show sweat patches. That said, I've always been impressed with how well the darker colours that I own sweat-wick. I've worn the Ultimate Leggings for Pilates, strength training, yoga, Barre and runs, and love that they're versatile and so stylish, too. For £40, you really can't go wrong." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight Best all-rounder leggings Today's Best Deals £88 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Sweat wick well + No chafing + No sagging or riding down + Wash well Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

"lululemon's Wunder Train leggings - my personal favourite from the brand - have been crafted with sweat and support in mind. Having run countless half marathons and training runs in these Wunder Under tights, I can confirm these bottoms are some of the best. They sweat-wick effortlessly meaning you're always the right temperature (never sweaty, too hot, or too cold), they compress your legs without feeling restrictive, and they wash well, making them a great investment for years to come. However, be aware that lululemon products are listed in US sizing - so for a UK size 10, you'd need to opt for a lulu 6." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty Power Leggings Best for strength training Today's Best Deals £88 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Comfortable + Non-constricting + Sweat patch free Reasons to avoid - Run slightly big

"If you're into yoga, Pilates, or Barre, you'll live in these leggings. I've tried a few of the Sweaty Betty styles and the Power leggings truly are the best. They're not as restrictive as other styles making them super comfortable, and I've also never noticed any unwanted sweat patches. Their main USP is that they promise to be bum-sculpting, and while I can't confirm or deny if this is true, they did make me feel confident enough kitted out to smash my workout head-on. In my experience, they do run slightly big, and stretch after a few years, too, so I'd opt for a size down." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: BAM)

BAM Enduro Leggings Best eco-conscious leggings Today's Best Deals £39.20 at BAM (save 20%) Reasons to buy + Ethically made + Soft to the touch + Supportive Reasons to avoid - Not the most sweat wicking for high intensity workouts

"BAM have long been going above and beyond to design functional fitness wear that also considers its impact on the planet. You can read all about the brand's mission and how its activewear is made here, and it's doing impressive things to reach the goal of being impact positive by 2030. These Enduro leggings are best sellers, and having tested, I can see why. Made from bamboo, they're slightly thicker than other leggings in this round up but supportive, sweat wicking and flattering. Do note, though: I found they ran big so would recommend sizing down for the perfect fit." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best sports bras

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Ruched Sports Bra Most versatile sports bra Today's Best Deals £28 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Suitable for big chests + Very sweat-wicking Reasons to avoid - Medium support

"I have no hesitation in declaring this my favourite sports bra of all time. I've worn it for running, Pilates, hiking, boxing, and everything in between, and it's never let me down. Despite being advertised as medium support, I find it provides ample hold for my larger chest - even when running - but it's comfortable enough for low-impact workouts too without any uncomfortable compression. The ruched design is flattering, the fabric is soft, the straps are adjustable for a perfect fit, and it sweat wicks brilliantly. For £28, I will never stop raving about it." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

(Image credit: ON)

ON Performance Bra Best bra for running Today's Best Deals £75 at ON Reasons to buy + High neck design + Thick straps + Seam free + Supportive yet soft Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

"When I tested this ON bra over a ten-mile long run and two shorter runs, I was seriously impressed. It's comfortable, breathable, and offers just the right amount of support for a run without cutting in or restricting my breathing. I also rated the fact that the straps didn't move, staying in place thanks to the responsive elastic which moves with your body. It also has reflective details to keep you extra safe, and a racerback cut to keep everything in place if you have bigger boobs. It ticks every box." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: Vuori)

Vuori AllTheFeels™ Bra Best low impact bra Today's Best Deals £65 at Vuori Reasons to buy + Extremely soft + Weightless feel + Sweat wicking + Minimalist design Reasons to avoid - Straps aren't adjustable

"Vuori is said to be a favourite of Harry Styles and Kylie Jenner, so it checks out that the kit is some of the best in my collection. The AllTheFeels™ Bra is so comfortable that I regularly wear it on days I'm not working out, and it's the first one I reach for when I'm getting ready for a Pilates class or low impact session too. If you have bigger boobs it won't support you for HIIT or running as the straps aren't adjustable, but it's perfect for less intense days when you want to feel your best whilst exercising. I really can't overstate how soft this fabric is, as well as its impressive sweat-wicking abilities." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Go Further Bra with Support Code Technology High Impact Best bra for big boobs Today's Best Deals £88 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Contour fit + Made for bigger busts + Very lightweight Reasons to avoid - Pricey

"Testing gym bras for a bigger bust has become a sport in itself for me, and I can attest to the fact that not every promise of high-impact support can be sustained. However, the lululemon Go Further Bra is different. It’s completely seamless, which means it perfectly contours to your bust and back, and omits a stacked hook and eye clasp (a regular feature in DD+ bras) in favour of seemingly super-strength racerback straps. I've been testing it for runs, weight sessions and reformer pilates classes, and it’s incredibly lightweight considering the level of support it offers. At £88, it’s definitely on the pricier side, but as anyone with a fuller cup will tell you: when you *finally* find an excellent sports bra, your loyalty to it knows no bounds." - Jadie Troy-Pryde, News Editor

Best workout tops

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active Go To Seamless Fitted Long Sleeve Top Best long sleeved top Today's Best Deals £38 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Seamless + Wide range of colours + Longer cut Reasons to avoid - Tight fitting

"I own this top in two different colours, and it is one of my all-time favourite gym layers. It is extremely soft and stretchy, and the seamless finish means it stays comfortable no matter what type of workout I'm doing. Made from breathable fabric, it keeps me covered without causing any overheating, and it layers well over any sports bra with enough room around the chest while having a tighter fit. It also makes a perfect base layer for outdoor exercising during the colder months, and it hugs the body nicely without cutting in or impacting breathing. I wear mine constantly." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

(Image credit: Monday Body)

Monday Body Zion Tank Best tank top Today's Best Deals £65 at Monday Body Reasons to buy + Chic design + Thick, quality fabric + Supportive Reasons to avoid - Not as much coverage as other tops

"I am such a huge fan of Monday Body's chic yet high quality designs, but this top is without doubt my favourite. I've tested during runs, Pilates, yoga and strength training, and can attest that it's held up over workout. It's a great thickness, supportive enough to wear without a bra, and really stylish. It wicks sweat well, and doesn't dig in despite the supportive under bust detailing. I love that there are matching shorts and leggings on site too, so you can get the whole look." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Ultimate Short Sleeve Top Best workout t-shirt Today's Best Deals £34 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Great price point + Wide range of chic colours + Buttery soft Reasons to avoid - Form fitting

"The MC UK team's love for Adanola is very well documented by now, and this sleek tee is one of the brand's most versatile pieces. It's supportive without compressing, lightweight, and it has a longer cut that can be worn with any bottoms. I love that it's form-fitting but layers seamlessly over any sports bra and has a breathable finish. It's extra stretchy too, which I always appreciate when changing out of sweaty clothes. It's the perfect all-rounder basic that can be worn for any sport." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Swiftly tech racerback tank top Best all-rounder top Today's Best Deals £45 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Breathable + Flattering cropped fit + Doesn't chafe or ride up Reasons to avoid - Can pill after a while

"I've worn this lululemon design for races, gym sessions, yoga and more - when I say I have worn this top a lot, I mean I have worn it more times than I care to admit. Whether you're chucking it on for gym sessions or even tackling marathons in it (yep, I've worn it for a full 26.2), it's butter-soft, unbelievably good at sweat-wicking, and feels barely there, which is exactly what I look for from a workout top. It always washes well, never smells, and has never caused chafing, either. An investment, but a good one." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best workout shorts

(Image credit: Free People)

FP Movement Carpe Diem shorts Best race day shorts Today's Best Deals £38 at Free People Reasons to buy + Impressively sweat-wicking + Super soft + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Colour can run when washed

"Deliciously soft, impressively sweat wicking, and stylish, too, these shorts have impressed me time and time again. The material is responsive, comfortable, and breathable (meaning no unwanted sweat patches), and the waistband holds you in without being restrictive. There are countless colours to choose from, and the silhouette is just so chic and roomy. I've worn them for so many runs it's hard to count, and I can't imagine myself stopping any time soon." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: Amazon)

CRZ Yoga Naked Feeling Shorts Best cycling shorts Today's Best Deals £18 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Wash well + True to size Reasons to avoid - Not the best size range

"I've had these cycling shorts for about a decade now, and they're still going strong. I only wear tight fitting shorts for workouts to avoid chafing, so it's safe to say I've narrowed down what makes a good pair - and these are some of the best. They have pockets with enough space to fit my phone and keys, and they're just the right amount of high waisted. They fit true to size and don't shrink or lose shape in the wash, and mine haven't bobbled at all. For the price tag, you can't go wrong." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Align Shorts Most versatile shorts Today's Best Deals £48 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Pockets + Multiple leg lengths + Soft fabric Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

"I wore these to a 45-minute yoga class, a weight training session and on a 5km run. They offer a properly barely-there feel - you can hardly notice you're wearing them most of the time, and they're by far the softest short I've worn in a while. I liked the small back pocket, which was big enough for a card or key, and that they didn't roll down or ride up for any of my classes. Much like the beloved Align leggings, they're high quality, buttery to the touch, and still look good as new after multiple washes. They're the perfect all-rounder for all workouts." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty Tempo Run Shorts Best shorts for outdoor workouts Today's Best Deals £65 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Lower back pocket for keys and phone + High waistband + Sweat-wicking Reasons to avoid - Can show sweat patches in lighter colours

"A newer version of the brand's much-loved racing shorts, I rated these immediately. They're very comfortable, sweat-wicking, and super supportive around the stomach, thanks to the high waistband. While they're short, they're not so short that they feel revealing or cause chafe. They're an ideal hybrid if you want a tighter layer to prevent rubbing but a looser shape. With an adjustable tie around the waist and a secure zip pocket, they're brilliant for running or hiking when you're carrying essentials." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best workout layers

(Image credit: Monday Body)

Monday Body Yosemite Top Best wrap top Today's Best Deals £85 at Monday Body Reasons to buy + Thick fabric + Compressive + Comfortable fit Reasons to avoid - Not full coverage on larger chests

"If you're after a gym layer that can wick sweat and looks chic, this is a brilliant investment. The fabric is beautifully thick and buttery, and it has great compression levels without being uncomfortable. I regularly wear this as my outer layer as it's so much more elevated than a sweatshirt, and it can be worn for the duration of my workout too. The small detail of the thumb holes gives it that extra something, and despite the light colour it doesn't develop huge sweat patches. It always makes me feel put together, and it looks seriously high quality in person." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active Mid Weight Sweatshirt Best sweatshirt Today's Best Deals £48 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Very soft + Roomy + Ideal for cooler weather Reasons to avoid - Too thick to wear during workouts

"I’ve been reluctant to take this jumper off since it was delivered. It’s incredibly soft and so comfortable, with the fit hitting that dreamy balance of being slightly oversized without being shapeless. It’s the perfect throw-on over my gym gear when I want to keep warm but still feel put together, and in the spirit of Oner, it's practical and high quality. Well worth the price tag." - Jadie Troy-Pryde, News Editor

(Image credit: BAM)

BAM Sudbrook Slim Fit Base Layer Best base layer Today's Best Deals £45 at BAM Reasons to buy + Stylish print + Thumb holes + Cosy Reasons to avoid - May be too bold for some

"Few long sleeve tops in my collection are quite as soft as this one. This breathable and stretchy base layer is designed for all types of movement, but is particularly good for low impact in my experience. It keeps me cosy when I need it but is also light enough to wear to the gym or for a Pilates class, and it doubles as a gorgeous casual top too. With added stretch, it caters to all types of movement too. And thanks to the bamboo viscose and organic cotton jersey material, it is brilliantly lightweight and airy when I need it." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

(Image credit: Free People)

Free People Tempo Ruched Long Sleeve Best gym layer Today's Best Deals £44 at Free People Reasons to buy + Range of colours + Keeps hands warm + Cropped length Reasons to avoid - May show sweat

"Free People's cotton-based top can get sweaty pretty fast, so I wouldn't wear it for a long. That said, it's a really great, soft and wearable layer for throwing on for the gym, Pilates, home workouts or yoga. It's a flattering cropped length, comes in a range of cute colourways and has thumb holes for keeping your hands warm in winter, too. It's also stylish enough to wear as a casual top, or for working from home." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best workout shoes

(Image credit: ON)

ON Cloudpulse Best all-rounder trainers Today's Best Deals £110 at ON Reasons to buy + Cushioned but also stable enough for weighted workouts + Breathable reinforced upper + Range of colourways Reasons to avoid - Not designed for heavy weight lifting (200 lbs/90 kg)

"When testing, I found these ON trainers to be impressively bouncy and flexible while also being stable enough for weights and circuit workouts. They're one of your best all-rounder options - flat enough not to cause any niggles for weight lifting, but cushioned enough to support you through HIIT classes or shorter runs. The toe did wear through after about nine months of solid usage, but I liked that I could chuck them on for pretty much any workout and knew I'd be getting the support I needed. They also come at a good price point for the quality, and I've never had any discomfort from them." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: adidas)

adidas Ultraboost Shoes Best everyday running shoes Today's Best Deals £165 at adidas Reasons to buy + Extremely comfortable + Suitable for all levels + High quality Reasons to avoid - Bounce may not be for everyone

"I am a big Ultraboost fan. I once ran a 37-mile ultramarathon in them (yep, really). They're one of the comfiest running trainers on the market, last well, and are super easy to pull on and off, too. All of the simple things you expect to be right in a running trainer are right here. They're ideal for all levels because they're so comfortable yet sturdy, but they have a little bit of bounce to get you going. Considering the quality, I reckon they come at a great price, too." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Metcon 10 Trainer Best for weight lifting Today's Best Deals £129.99 at Nike Reasons to buy + A firm favourite on the weight lifting scene for a reason - a sturdy and reliable base + Lightweight and long lasting + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - Run slightly narrow

"The Nike Metcons are a comfortable, trustworthy, and reliable training shoe designed to last the long run. I have a much older pair from around 2016 that are still as good as new. A stable, flexible training shoe, it's been specifically designed for weightlifting, cross-training and functional workouts while still being responsive. I was impressed with the grip on the trainers, forefoot flex grooves for easy range of movement, and the cushioned, comfortable feel." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best workout accessories

(Image credit: Alo Yoga)

Alo Yoga Pivot Barre Socks Best Pilates socks Today's Best Deals £38 at Alo Yoga Reasons to buy + Chic design + Good grip + Cushioned Reasons to avoid - Only available in one colour

"These are easily my favourite Pilates socks in terms of style and performance. One of my biggest fears when doing Reformer Pilates is the thought of slipping. These socks have a very strong no slip grip (and cushioning) throughout the sole that helped me feel comfortable whilst allowing me to fully concentrate on engaging my muscles rather than avoiding a fall. The design of these socks is also perfect for anyone who loves the ballet core aesthetic and, like me, loves a stylish workout sock moment." - Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer

(Image credit: Jimmy Fairly The Volt)

Jimmy Fairly The Volt Best running glasses Today's Best Deals £135 at Jimmy Fairly Reasons to buy + Fashionable and functional + Versatile + Eye-friendly Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

"With three different designs to choose from, these glasses promise to make any run both stylish and speedy. I love the effortlessly chic colour of the lenses, and that they're category 3, which means they'll protect your eyes against UVA, UVB, and glare in sunnier weather. Having a reliable pair of running glasses can also come in handy during bright winter days, or to protect the eyes from rain. This pair is my current favourite." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: Amazon)

Garmin Vivoactive 6 Best fitness watch Today's Best Deals £259 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Extremely long battery life (it says twelve days, but mine lasted up to two weeks) + Lightweight and comfortable to wear + Affordable in relation to how advanced the features are Reasons to avoid - Sleep feature isn't the most accurate

"I was previously an Apple Watch user, and I never expected to say this, but I'm a total Garmin convert. I've received so many compliments on this watch thanks to the modern watch face and chic pink colour way that sets it apart from other fitness trackers. It's also much more lightweight than other smart watches I've worn. But by far the best thing about the Vivoactive 6 is the battery life - my first charge lasted me two whole weeks of consistent wear, which allows me to keep it on at all hours and get very accurate stats." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

(Image credit: MyProtein)

MP Unisex Hydration Vest Best running vest Today's Best Deals £65 at MyProtein Reasons to buy + Good price point + Easy to use front clips + Plenty of room for essentials Reasons to avoid - Pockets aren't the best designed to fit running bladders

"This vest is durable and waterproof, making it great for wet weather running. I love how easy this vest is to throw on and get moving in, thanks to the clip front design, plus there's plenty of room for your essentials in the pockets. It isn't the cheapest vest on the market, but it's built to last - and it has never let me down on longer runs when I need to carry more bits with me. Plus, I love the brighter colours on offer if you want something more fun." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor