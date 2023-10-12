I'm a fashion editor who normally hates trainers but I'm buying all of these

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Any fashion editor worth their salt will tell you that the best trainers can absolutely make an outfit. And that includes me. I'll be honest, I used to hate wearing trainers outside of the gym, but now I'm a convert.

It certainly helps that some of my favourite designers like Chloé, The Row and Loewe have just brought out sleek styles for the new season. Now that I've invested in a couple of pairs, I wear almost no other footwear, since they go with a surprising amount of what I own, from jeans and t-shirts to knit dresses.

Tempted? Here's everything you need to know about which fashion trainers to invest in this season.

AW23 trainer trends

For autumn/winter, we're seeing plenty of crochet and embroidered trainers, a trend set by the sell-out Chloé Nama sneaker, launched as part of their SS22 collection and an instant hit thanks to its sustainable design (Katie Holmes can't stop wearing hers).

Retro styles like the adidas Gazelle, the Converse Chuck Taylors and the Nike Blazer sneakers are still going strong, and I'm loving Gucci's vintage take with the 1977 slip-ons.

Chunky trainers are still high on the agenda, with New Balance Unisex 530 still selling out on a regular basis. For something minimal, try a white trainer, seen everywhere on TikTok and at Fashion Week.

Of course, sustainability is at the forefront for AW23, and we're seeing some great vegan options from the likes of Veja, Waes and Yatay - head to our sustainable trainers edit for even more styles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What trainers are best for running?

If you're looking for more of a practical shoe to help reach your fitness goals, we've got you covered. Our Health Editor, Ally Head, has tested lots of sporty styles for you to choose from, and included loads of information on what to look out for in her guide to the best running trainers, so make sure to check that out.

The best trainers to buy now

I'm a fashion editor who used to hate trainers, but I've cherry picked the best fashion trainers that I would genuinely buy and wear. Shop them below.

adidas Gazelle indoor shoes £90 at adidas When I say I've always hated trainers, I'm not being entirely truthful, I have owned a pair of burgundy suede Gazelles for about a decade and love them. However this season I'll be investing in this gorgeous green colourway.

Veja Campo leather trainers £140 at MATCHES Vejas are one of the trainer brands I see the most on the cobbles at fashion week, and it's easy to see why. Not onyl are they loved by The Princess of Wales, they have sustainable credentials too. The shoe's inner lining is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, while the outer sole is made from 54% bio-sourced and recycled rubber.

CHLOÉ Nama embroidered suede and recycled-mesh sneakers £595 at Net-A-Porter I have been lusting after Chloé’s new lower-impact sneaker every since it launched for SS22, and this autumn is when I finally cave in. I won't feel guilty about it either. The brand has calculated that the Nama emits 35% less greenhouse gases and consumes 80% less water than its predecessor, the Sonnie sneaker.

Nike Dunk Low "Next Nature" Sneakers £316 at Farfetch The Dunk Low "Next Nature" collection is part of Nike's 'Move to Zero' sustainable campaign featuring sneakers made with at least 20% recycled material. The neutral tones mean that they will compliment any outfit.

Loewe x On Cloudtilt sneaker in recycled polyester £375 at Loewe Loewe's latest sneaker, part of their latest collab with cult trainer brand On, has already been snapped up by Emily Ratajkowski. New in this design is the CloudTec® Phase midsole technology, which is said to feel as comfortable as walking on clouds. Sold.

FitFlop Crochet/Suede Flatform Trainers £170 at FitFlop I actually already own these trainers and can testify that they are the most comfortable pair of shoes I own.

ASICS Gel-NYC mesh and faux suede trainers £143 at MATCHES Gen Z assemble. The Asics Gel-NYC trainers combie elements of the early 2000s Gel-Nimbus and the Gel-Cumulus tooling structure - it's no surprise I've spotted them loads on TikTok already.

Nano X3 Adventure Winter Training Shoes £130 at Rebook Hiking trainers are having a bit of a moment, and these Reebok trainers offer the chance to dip into the trend.

Allbirds x Tiffany Bouelle canvas pacers £110 at All Birds Allbirds use natural matierials like merino wool and eucalyptus fibre. They also plan on cutting their carbon footprint in half by the end of 2025, then reducing it to near zero by 2030. I love this arty style, part of their collaboration with Tiffany Bouelle.

Karhu Fusion 2.0 Sneakers £140 at Free People The perfect way to add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe, these trainers are a fresh take on a Karhu classic. Wear with an oversized black suit for major 80s vibes.





GUCCI Tennis 1977 printed canvas slip-on sneakers £510 at Net-A-Porter Told you retro trainers were back. This latest addition Gucci's 'Tennis 1977' collection is inspired by that decade's sports shoes.

530 Trainers View at ASOS (UK) View at very.co.uk View at Amazon These trainers are everywhere at the moment, and it's not hard to see why. They are one of the comfiest pairs I own, with a breathable mesh upper for freshness and comfort. I especially love the vintage vibe that they add.