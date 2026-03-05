The new H&M Studio collection has just landed online and in stores, and as always, in-the-know fashion insiders are already racing to shop it. Why? Because the high-street brand’s premium line is quietly known for its super-stylish, luxury-inspired pieces that look far more expensive than their price tags—and, unsurprisingly, tend to sell out almost as quickly as they drop.

This season, it’s the jackets that really steal the spotlight. From wool tailoring, leather jackets and technical shell styles to elevated everyday layers, the spring drop is full of standout pieces that instantly give your wardrobe that polished, designer-inspired feel that H&M Studio does so well.

That’s exactly why we decided to try them on for ourselves. Our editors got first dibs on the new H&M Studio collection, styling and testing the outerwear to see which pieces really live up to the hype—and which ones are genuinely worth adding to your basket.

Below, discover the six spring jackets from the H&M Studio collection our editors loved most, complete with try-on photos and honest reviews.

The Must-Have Leather Jacket

(Image credit: Sofia Piza/Clementina Jackson)

"This is the piece that immediately stood out to me—and that I predict will sell out first. With its drawstring waist, peplum hem and funnel neck, it ticks off most of the season's biggest trends in one go, while the oversize fit and supple black leather give it an effortlessly cool, off-duty-model feel that's simply irresistible. I tried it on with a few different outfits and can confirm it goes with everything from jeans and a t-shirt to a slinky slip dress, so as far as cost-per-wear goes, it's well worth the investment. Bear in mind the fit is very generous, so I would recommend sizing down." - Clementina Jackson, Fashion Editor

The Burgundy Bomber

(Image credit: Sofia Piza/Clementina Jackson)

"As someone who favours an oversized silhouette, I tend to struggle with cropped jackets. The moment I tried on this burgundy leather design, however, I knew it was an instant winner. It fits comfortably without feeling to snug, and boasts a structured finish that's both flattering and modern. To make it go the distance, I'd advise sizing up so you can layer chunky knitwear beneath while the weather is still on the colder side—and you'll get that cool, oversized look when pairing it with a t-shirt or dress when it's warmer, too. While I tend to reach for more neutral clothes, I love that this burgundy shade will add a fun (yet still subtle) pop of colour to my wardrobe for the months ahead." - Sofia Piza, Junior Fashion Editor

The Chic Trench

(Image credit: Sofia Piza/Clementina Jackson)

"Everyone knows a trench is a wardrobe staple at this time of year, when it's not quite cold enough to warrant a full-on coat, but not warm enough to go without an extra layer, either. That's why I instantly reached for this H&M Studio jacket, with its timeless, ultra-versatile cut and gingham check design that adds a fresh, chic touch. It's crafted from wool yet the fact it's unlined keeps things light and breezy, while the extra-large collar can be left undone or buttoned up for a funnel-style look (handy for those pesky gusts of wind, too). The front-pocket detail also reminded me of a certain luxury designer brand, which only makes me love it all the more." - Clementina Jackson, Fashion Editor

The Trending Technical Jacket

(Image credit: Sofia Piza/Clementina Jackson)

"If you, like me, have started spotting technical shell jackets popping up all over the place, you'll understand why I reached for this H&M Studio style as soon as I saw it. It hits that balance between sporty and polished beautifully thanks to the woven fabric with a slight sheen, trending stand collar, oversize pockets, double-layered shoulder panels, and elastic drawstring that creates a peplum silhouette. It's perfect for casual day-to-day wear, particularly in this tricky in-between season when you never know what the weather has in store, and from experience, it will go with absolutely everything too. Trust me: if there’s one piece guaranteed to make every outfit feel instantly on-trend this season, it’s this jacket." - Clementina Jackson, Fashion Editor

The Edgy Everyday Denim Jacket

(Image credit: Sofia Piza/Clementina Jackson)

"I have an extensive collection of jean jackets, so it’s no surprise that I instantly gravitated towards this piece. Coming in a rigid denim and coated with a distressed, painted look that gives it a worn appearance, it's certainly on the edgier side—but it's surprisingly easy to wear. I've styled it here buttoned-down over a white t-shirt and with the matching grey jeans, but it would look just as cool with contrasting dark denim and cowboy boots, or even black tailored trousers and trainers." - Sofia Piza, Junior Fashion Editor

The Tailored Wool Jacket

(Image credit: Sofia Piza/Clementina Jackson)

"This was the surprise winner for me from the new H&M Studio collection. Sitting somewhere between a fitted blazer and a wool jacket, this dark-green design is incredibly flattering and easy to wear—despite the fact I've never owned anything remotely like it. That's part of its appeal, actually: there's a clear gap in my wardrobe for a piece just like this, that I can wear as outerwear on cooler days, but also with tailored trousers or straight-leg jeans in the office when I need a smart look that's low-lift. Just brilliant, and currently top of my shopping list." - Clementina Jackson, Fashion Editor

The Best of the Rest

(Image credit: Sofia Piza/Clementina Jackson)

Whilst the jackets were undoubtedly the standouts—and most likely to work the hardest in your seasonal wardrobe—there were plenty of other excellent items in the new H&M Studio collection that our editors have their eye on, too. Sofia Piza plans on picking up this lovely, ladylike grey cardigan and pale-green midi skirt combo, while Clementina Jackson has her eye on a new pair of jeans and a dress that looks designer.