Got marathon fever? Trust us: these 12 running accessories will make any distance more manageable

As all seasoned runners know, the best running accessories aren't just helpful for a successful running session—they're essential. They might not be the first things you think to invest in when starting out, but you'll be surprised by just how much you come to rely on these handy little purchases when you're mid run.

With London Marathon weekend finally here, you might be feeling inspired to up your running game or get more serious about training, which adequate accessories can lend a hand with. Yes, a good pair of trainers and sweat-wicking leggings can do a lot of heavy lifting, but you don't want to be suffering with hair constantly falling in your face, keys flying out of pockets, or a lack of water when you most need it.

We have several runners on team MC UK, including Senior Health and Sustainability Editor, Ally Head, who has run nine marathons in her time—so you can be very confident she knows exactly what is needed for the most comfortable and functional run. Fashion Writer Sofia Piza has also shared the accessories she relies on for her regular 5k sessions, and whilst I'm not a regular runner, I do enjoy a Saturday Parkrun, and have a few items I turn to when needed.

And once you have your accessories fully in order, make sure to check out our guides to the best race day outfits, chic micro shorts, the best workout tops, best running trainers, and even pink activewear if you fancy making a statement.

1. Best running glasses

(Image credit: Hystride)

Hystride Glasses Today's Best Deals £54 at Hystride Reasons to buy + More affordable than competitors + Bendable and so harder to break + Comfortable during movement + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Still an investment

Head has these running glasses in several colourways, which goes to show how good they are. "They have specially designed polarised lenses for unmatched clarity, a promise of UV400 protection, plus are feather light, meaning they don't hit the bridge of your nose or cut into the side of your temples while you're running in them," she says. If you frequently run outside, a pair of protective sunnies is essential for eye health and ensuring you can see properly. Another plus is the bendy frames which mean they're tricky to break, even if they fall off when running or you sit on them.

2. Best running cap

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly Cap Today's Best Deals £28 at Next Reasons to buy + Reflective details + Breathable with extra side panels for ventilation + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - Hand wash only

This is a breathable, lightweight option if you want to avoid your head getting too sweaty, whilst also keeping the sun off your face. "I like that it comes with reflective details so I can run in the dark with it, and I appreciate the "low depth" design as I find it more flattering. It says to hand wash, but I've chucked mine in the machine a few times on a low heat and it's been fine," says Head.

3. Best running watch

(Image credit: Amazon)

Garmin Venu 2S Today's Best Deals £149 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Connects to app + Very long lasting battery + Advanced workout tracking tools + Stress management features Reasons to avoid - Could be hard to navigate at first

Piza says the Garmin Venu 2S is one of the most efficient smartwatches she has ever used. "Its design is very simple, so it feels like a piece of jewellery rather than a smartwatch," she says. She notes that it takes some trial and error to get used to the different buttons and functions, but it connects to the Garmin Connect app pretty easily which is very handy. "It's a very well-rounded smartwatch that provides accurate workout-tracking tools with a strong focus on wellness while looking fashionable, too."

4. Best running vest

(Image credit: MyProtein)

MP Unisex Hydration Vest Today's Best Deals £65 at MyProtein Reasons to buy + Good price point + Easy to use front clips + Plenty of room for essentials Reasons to avoid - Pockets aren't the best designed to fit running bladders

"This vest is durable and waterproof, making it great for wet weather running. I love how easy this vest is to throw on and get moving in, thanks to the clip front design, plus there's plenty of room for your essentials in the pockets," says Head. It isn't the cheapest vest on the market, but it's built to last.

5. Best running headband

(Image credit: Alo)

Performance Conquer Headband Today's Best Deals £32 at Alo Reasons to buy + Chic design + Sweat wicking + Covers ears Reasons to avoid - Cheaper headbands are available

"As someone with curtain bangs, normal pins never keep the hair out of my face when running. So, after plenty of tried-and-tested attempts, I was finally able to nail the exact failsafe product that gets the job done every time. Sweat-wicking, comfortable, and thick enough to cover my ears to make sure my headphones don't fall out, this Alo Yoga headband is a total win," says Piza.

6. Best running socks

(Image credit: Free People)

Free People Movement Logo Stripe Tube Socks Today's Best Deals £16 at Free People Reasons to buy + Range of bright colours + Work for lots of different sports + Nice and thick Reasons to avoid - Only one pair of socks

Head loves these Free People tube socks for running. Not only will they provide some padding for your feet, but they have a chic look that will pull your whole running 'fit together. They can be worn for long runs or on your days off when you want something a little more stylish than a plain white sock to wear with your trainers.

7. Best running hair ties

(Image credit: Free People)

Free People We Move Hair Tie Pack Set Today's Best Deals £16 at Free People Reasons to buy + Cute design + Pack of three + Gentle on the hair Reasons to avoid - Not essential for everyone

If you have long hair, you'll know that a good hair tie is a non-negotiable. This sweet three pack is Head's choice for hair bands, and the soft material means they shouldn't pull or damage your hair, even if it's up for hours.

8. Best running water bottle

(Image credit: Tracksmith)

Tracksmith Water Bottle Today's Best Deals £15 at Tracksmith Reasons to buy + Affordable + Lightweight + Ergonomic shape Reasons to avoid - Simple design

It's always a good idea to stay hydrated when running, which this handy little bottle will support. The lightweight plastic means it isn't too heavy to carry around, and the sip lid means there's no fiddling when you need a drink.

9. Best running sleeves

(Image credit: Adidas)

adidas AEROREADY Arm Sleeve Today's Best Deals £23 at adidas Reasons to buy + Bright colourway + Work to keep you dry + Reflective Reasons to avoid - Not necessary for everyone

Sleeves like these are brilliant if you want to regulate your temperature, keep dry, or add some muscle support. This red pair is reflective, making it ideal for low lighting, and comes at a good price for the set of two.

10. Best running hydration belt

(Image credit: 247)

247 Hydration Belt Today's Best Deals £70 at 247 Reasons to buy + Plenty of pockets + Zip storage + Designed for movement Reasons to avoid - Pricey

This hydration belt is crafted to carry all the running essentials, designed to be worn on the hip to prevent belt-movement as you run. It also has six different pockets and a zip compartment to keep small things like keys extra secure. It is on the pricier side, so it's more suited to seasoned runners who want the most functional kit at the ready.

11. Best running crossbody bag

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag Today's Best Deals £20.99 at Nike (was £29.99, save 30%) Reasons to buy + Affordable + Spacious + Fun design Reasons to avoid - May bounce around when you run

You don't have to invest in high tech running gear, especially if you're new to the sport. A spacious crossbody bag like this one will fit everything you need when heading out the house, and the zips ensure everything stays safe and secure. It may bounce around a little if you keep it loose, but that shouldn't be a problem for shorter distances.

12. Best running ankle socks

(Image credit: New Balance)

New Balance Run Repreve Ankle 2 Pack Today's Best Deals £12 at New Balance Reasons to buy + Pack of two + Reasonably priced + Moisture wicking Reasons to avoid - Plain style

If you prefer a shorter sock for running, or want something on the more affordable side, these New Balance socks are brilliant. They wick moisture which is essential when running, and you get a pack of two for £12.