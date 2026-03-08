I’ve Been Wearing a Fragrance Necklace, and I’ve Never Had So Many Compliments

I never expected a necklace to change the way people notice me. Yet lately, strangers stop mid-conversation to ask what I’m wearing. It looks simple enough, a slim gold chain falling to my sternum, but at its centre is a clear glass vial of perfume oil, warming against my skin. I don't even have to dab it on my pulse points for people to lean in closer… This is my fragrance necklace, and, without question, it is the most complimented accessory in my wardrobe.

I first discovered the idea of wearable fragrance through Strangelove NYC, the brand founded by the supermodel Helena Christensen. It is this ‘potion pendant’ I now wear almost daily. I fell in love with the concept’s whimsy and sense of luxury, as well as how refreshingly different it was from my usual spritz-and-go routine. Most of all, I treasured the idea that a signature accessory could also double as my signature scent.

It turns out, I’m not alone. Wearable fragrance is becoming one of beauty (and fashion’s) most quietly luxurious trends.

The idea of wearable fragrance isn’t new, of course. Jewellery designed to carry scent dates back centuries, evoking the Victorian tradition of lockets filled with solid perfume and scented pomanders that could be pressed to the nose to disguise bad smells.

So, why are editors, influencers, and scent lovers suddenly obsessed? One reason is that fragrance necklaces are bringing sophisticated playfulness back to scent, blending fragrance, fashion, and wellbeing in the process. They also provide some, perhaps much-needed, novelty in a sector where you can often walk into a room and the latest ‘trending scent’ means we have all started smelling the same.

Some pieces transform perfume vials from external packaging into wearable art. Others have wellness benefits, with designs infused with essential oils that work to influence our mood.

All encourage a deeper emotional connection to the fragrances we wear.

For fragrance enthusiasts, this feels like a natural evolution. Perfume is becoming less prescriptive and more identity-driven. Instead of one signature scent, many of us now build scent wardrobes, layer fragrances, and switch favourites according to our emotions.

The next chapter is that perfume is no longer confined to bottles on shelves; it’s becoming part of how we accessorise and express ourselves, too.

Perhaps the lasting appeal also lies in how subtle it all feels. Fragrance necklaces don’t project across a room; they invite people closer. They make scent visible without making it loud. It’s the quiet luxury of being noticed without trying too hard.

Wearing mine has made me realise how subtle yet powerful scent can be. It’s wearable storytelling and wearable wellbeing. And judging by all the compliments I keep getting, I’m clearly not the only one who’s fallen in love with it…

Intrigued by the trend? Here are eight of our favourites:

The best fragrance jewellery

1. Strangelove NYC

The fragrance necklace that started it all for me! In a unique touch, Strangelove NYC’s 24-carat gold-plated pendant allows you to screw in one of the brand’s six oud-based sustainable perfume oils, with the glass vial displaying the liquid, to you and those around you, as it gently warms on your skin. That turns your scent into an ultimate conversation starter, even before you detach your chosen scent and let the lingering, expensive-smelling aromas entice people to come even closer.

2. Victoria Beckham Suite 302 Vintage Perfume Necklace Collection

Once upon a time, the entryway to designer fashion was through a bottle of the brand’s EDP. Now, you can go one step further and wear that fragrance as an accessory. Victoria Beckham Beauty’s fragrance jewellery feels like a natural extension of the brand’s sleek, nostalgia-driven fragrance collection. Designed to hold fragrance within a vintage-style pendant, it taps into the emotional storytelling that defines the brand’s fragrance collection, inspired by Beckham’s personal scent memories.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Suite 302 Vintage Perfume Necklace Collection £410 at Victoria Beckham Beauty

3. Perfino Solid 925 Silver

Perfino approaches fragrance jewellery as a wellness accessory, incorporating delicate silver or gold pendants with lava stones that absorb and slowly diffuse the scent from a selection of natural essential oil blends. The aim is to allow wearers to switch the oils (all of which are sustainably sourced from farms around the world) depending on your mood and the occasion, resulting in a highly customisable yet very wearable emotion-influencing pendant.

Perfino Solid 925 Silver With 18 Inch Adjustable Chain £100 at Perfino

4. Dévé The Perfume Necklace

This fragrance necklace helps you smell good, look good, and, perhaps most importantly, feel good too. That’s because Dévé designed the ridged silver chain in collaboration with Nette, a fragrance brand that creates scents scientifically proven to positively influence your emotions. A Nette ‘Discovery set’ is included with each purchase, meaning you can carry a fragrance that makes you feel powerful, calm, happy or comforted with you wherever you may need it—from a first date to the boardroom.

Studio Deve The Perfume Necklace - Sterling Silver £750 at Studio Deve

5. Perfumed Jewellery Passion Refillable Necklace with Perfumed Jewelstone

Perfumed Jewellery is a rather exciting Australian brand that leans into the giftable, sentimental side of wearable fragrance. The delicate pieces, which include earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, look like pieces of fine jewellery, but they also function as discreet scent diffusers, incorporating subtle internal chambers and perfumed jewelstones that hold either your own perfume or a small selection of iconic brands available from the store. In good news, you don’t have to worry about international shipping costs either: it’s free!

6. Sophie Buhai Perfume Chocker

Jewellery designer Sophie Buhai often draws inspiration from heirloom pieces for her statement collections, and this perfume choker is no different. It is beautifully designed to evoke the intimacy of traditional lockets, with your signature scent replacing the classic inclusion of a photograph. As with all her work, it is handcrafted by local silversmiths using sustainability-sourced sterling silver, so what we love most is that it makes for an eye-catching accessory regardless of whether you actually put anything inside.

7. Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray

This purse spray from Chanel allows you to wear the iconic Coco Mademoiselle scent around your wrist, as well as on your pulse points, ensuring your fragrance becomes the ultimate talked-about accessory. From the golden chain adorned with a glass pearl and camellia charm to the clever twist mechanism that reveals the atomiser whenever you want to reapply, the design means you won’t be able to help showing off this wearable fragrance every time you use it.

8. Green People Alexandra Kay Time To Relax Aroma Bracelet Gift Set

Known for its natural beauty credentials, Green People brings the same wellness-first thinking to its fragrant accessories. The sweet scent-diffusing bracelets have instant holiday vibes and are sold in very giftable sets, which pair a lava stone aromatherapy bracelet with a 10 ml bottle of pure essential oil blend. The idea is simple but effective: dispense a few drops of a calming blend onto the beads, then inhale the soothing aroma as the stones warm against your skin. It’s true aromatherapy on the go–and super affordable too.