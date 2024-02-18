We've been testing fit kit for 8+ years - trust us, these are the only Pilates clothes worth your £££

One of the best things to come out of the rise in Pilates - aside from the posture, mental health and core strength benefits of Pilates, of course? The best Pilates clothes. With more people getting involved in the workout (Pilates was the most popular workout of 2023 with reservations for Pilates classes up 92%, according to ClassPass), there's been a huge rise in workout clothing designed for low-impact movement.

You might think that a good sports bra is only necessary for running or high-impact activity. But that's not quite accurate, as finding a good sports bras for Pilates might be even more essential. Not only do you need support for Pilates, but you need to be free from restriction in the upper body for rotating, extending and bending. Studies show that some bras designed for yoga - which will likely be worn for Pilates-style, low-impact workouts too - can put too much pressure on the body, including some even reducing blood flow by over 47%.

If you're wondering where to look for support, flexibility and style, don't panic. I'm a Health and Fitness Editor, fitness instructor and Pilates lover and I've gone through my fair share of Pilates clothes over the years. I'm here to recommend some of my favourite Pilates clothes for you, alongside Phoebe Georgiou, founder of Soul Body retreats, Rachel Lopez, senior instructor at BLOK, Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK, and Ally Head, Senior Health Editor at Marie Claire UK. Don't miss our guides to Pilates for beginners, the best Pilates exercises to try at home and the trending 28-day wall Pilates challenge, while you're here.

Best Pilates clothes to shop now, chosen by pros

What we looked for in the best Pilates clothes

All fit kit you buy need to be sweat-wicking, supportive, and stay up during your sessions - there's nothing more distracting than having to hoick up your leggings or reposition your bra mid-move.

That said, for Pilates clothes in particular, we looked for the following:

Sweat wicking: Was it breathable, and did it keep us a comfortable temperature through sweaty classes and flows?

Supportive: Did it keep everything in place, or did it roll down mid workout? Not just that, but was it supportive without cutting you in half?
Grip: A large part of most Pilates moves centres on the mat or Reformer bar. Making sure your feet can firmly grip your surface is key, and kit that makes this easier gets a yes from us.
Price point: Was it good value for money, and did the kit wash well?

How we tested the products in this round up

Here at Marie Claire UK, we personally test all of the kit recommendations before bringing them to you to make sure you don't waste money on items you'll have to take to charity in a few months. Every item below has been trialled during a Pilates class and most of them, other workouts too. We champion kit that supports you, makes you feel confident and that'll last the long run, too. For more on how we test, read here.

Best Sweaty Betty Pilates clothes

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

1. Sweaty Betty Power Icon Bra Today's Best Deals £20 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Four-way stretch + Sweat wicking + Supportive Reasons to avoid - Likely to sell out.

What we thought when testing? "When it comes to being a curvy yoga and Pilates instructor and practitioner, I want to feel supported from the chest down - and I absolutely am in this bra," says Georgiou. Do note, though: this bra is in the sale so we say run, don't walk.

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

2. Sweaty Betty Power Icon Leggings Today's Best Deals £98 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Soft material + Pockets + Flattering seams Reasons to avoid - Mesh segments not to everyone's taste

What we thought when testing? "The material of these leggings is unmatched - so much so, it makes you feel confident practising," says Georgiou.

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

3. Sweaty Betty Super Soft Strappy Back Bra Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Super soft + Bright colours + Adjustable straps + Multiple strap options Reasons to avoid - Some reviews say it may bag under the arms - Higher price point

What we thought when testing? "This bra has adjustable straps to keep your chest fully supported - it's unrivalled, in my opinion," says Georgiou. "The super-soft set feels buttery smooth on your skin, too."

Top tip: Depending on your size, you may have to play with the straps to get it the perfect fit, according to the reviews. That said, people also report that it's the best low-impact sports bra they've tried, available in multiple designs including a strappy or racer-back bra.

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

4. Sweaty Betty Super Soft Yoga Leggings Today's Best Deals View at Sweaty Betty View at John Lewis View at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Super soft + Flattering seams + Compression Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

What we thought when testing? "These leggings don’t fall down while you flow and feel so nice to wear," says Georgiou. Paired with the matching bra, you're in for a butter-soft treat.

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

5. Sweaty Betty Power Bodysuit Today's Best Deals £33 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Unique design + Supportive Reasons to avoid - Tight design won't be for everyone.

What we thought when testing? "It's hard to know where to start with this epic bodysuit," shares Georgiou. "The material is fantastic, makes me feel confident, and supports my body in all the right places," says Georgiou.

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

6. Sweaty Betty Pilates Socks Today's Best Deals £25 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Grippy + Comfy + Wash well Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

What we thought when testing? "I'm a big fan of these socks and wear them on repeat whenever I attend Pilates classes. They tick all the right touches - they're comfortable but grippy so you don't slip around mid-pose," says Head.

Best Adanola Pilates clothes

(Image credit: Adanola)