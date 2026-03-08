The Best 12 Transitional Coats For When you Don't Know What to Wear
Think hooded parkas and shorter trench coats
I'm writing this wearing thermal leggings with golden-hour sunlight pouring through my open window. Clearly, I'm confused about what to wear on the home-straight to Spring—and after this year's record-breaking amount of rain—this isn't altogether surprising.
Luckily, those on the fashion-month circuit, which has so far encompassed minus temperatures in New York, drizzle in London (obviously!) and bare-legged balminess in Paris (did you see those water lilies sparkle at Dior!), have plenty of experience when it comes to dressing for this kind of weather; transitional and liable to change the second you've stepped out of the house wearing nothing more than a jacket.
In Milan and Paris, this translated as one garment in particular: a transitional coat, the kind that's practical but also a little carefree, whether that's via a shorter hemline or a brighter hue.
Susie Lau packed a parka in Milan, proving it can still be a glamorous proposition. Styling it over a track jacket, plus a dove grey mini, it was a uniform of sporty elegance—perfect for Spring. As well as parkas, which are one of the best transitional coats because of their in-built drizzle protection, street stylers also plumped for trenches, not so much coats as shorter models that stopped playfully at the upper thigh. Another option? A coat made of blazer-style material (usually a wool blend) that offers the optimum amount of warmth for now. Keep scrolling to see—and shop—our favourite transitional coats.
Shop The Best Transitional Coats
Style this coat—cropped but still pleasingly oversized—over capri leggings or straight-leg jeans.
Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.