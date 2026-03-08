The Best 12 Transitional Coats For When you Don't Know What to Wear

I'm writing this wearing thermal leggings with golden-hour sunlight pouring through my open window. Clearly, I'm confused about what to wear on the home-straight to Spring—and after this year's record-breaking amount of rain—this isn't altogether surprising.

Luckily, those on the fashion-month circuit, which has so far encompassed minus temperatures in New York, drizzle in London (obviously!) and bare-legged balminess in Paris (did you see those water lilies sparkle at Dior!), have plenty of experience when it comes to dressing for this kind of weather; transitional and liable to change the second you've stepped out of the house wearing nothing more than a jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Milan and Paris, this translated as one garment in particular: a transitional coat, the kind that's practical but also a little carefree, whether that's via a shorter hemline or a brighter hue.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Susie Lau packed a parka in Milan, proving it can still be a glamorous proposition. Styling it over a track jacket, plus a dove grey mini, it was a uniform of sporty elegance—perfect for Spring. As well as parkas, which are one of the best transitional coats because of their in-built drizzle protection, street stylers also plumped for trenches, not so much coats as shorter models that stopped playfully at the upper thigh. Another option? A coat made of blazer-style material (usually a wool blend) that offers the optimum amount of warmth for now. Keep scrolling to see—and shop—our favourite transitional coats.