The Silk Scarf You Already Own Is Spring 2026’s Smartest Styling Trick
Small scarf, big impact
Lightweight, versatile, and effortlessly chic, the humble silk scarf is quickly reclaiming its standing as one of spring 2026's biggest accessory trends. And whether it's tucked into the back of your wardrobe or wrapped around your handbag, chances are you probably already own one.
Seen at Hermés, Tod's, Calvin Klein, and Ferragamo during the brands' Spring/Summer 2026 runway shows, the humble scarf and all of its styling iterations proved just how wearable it can be.
And like clockwork, it has instantly translated into street style. Synonymous with timeless style, silk scarves have long been used to add a pop of colour, texture, or print to any everyday look. Commonly associated with French-girl styling tied around the neck, for some time now, silk scarves have also been seen tied around the head or, most commonly, the waist.
Though these styling tricks continue to dominate, this season, designers are also welcoming other interpretations. Silk sarong-inspired skirts and extra-long scarves tied as halter tops are other fresh ways to take on the accessory.
Simply style it with linen for a breezy, warm-weather look, or layer it over denim to elevate the capsule-wardrobe staple; the result comes both effortless and very polished.
While often using it as a means to refine your look, style insiders have also been adding colourful silk scarves to their handbags, whether to complement bag charms, personalise the accessory further, or simply to breathe new life into a tried-and-true staple.
So if you're looking to refresh your current collection or your have realised your trusted silk scarf has seen better days, below are my editor-approved styles to invest in this season.
Shop silk scarves
For a Western-inspired approach, I'm obsessed with bandana-printed scarves. Incorporate them into your spring wardrobe with a suede jacket, a white T-shirt and flared jeans.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.