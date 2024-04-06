These are officially the best yoga clothes you can buy, according to yogis, coaches and fitness editors

The best yoga clothes need to be many things: comfortable, stretchy, supportive, sweat-wicking and sturdy enough to keep up during all the different types of yoga. You need your yoga clothes to move with you during ashtanga yoga, not restricting your flow, while also staying in place to avoid distracting slips during meditative yoga for relaxation.

Your yoga kit will likely comprise of at least two basics: a good sports bra and some soft-but-supportive leggings. That said, given yoga is more low impact than, say, HIIT, you might think it doesn't really matter what you wear to practise. Think again: a 2021 Korean study reported that some yoga bra styles decrease blood flow by over 47%. Plus, lots of research suggests that how we dress impacts our psychology and in turn, our performance (hello, dopamine dressing).

As a Health and Fitness Editor, I've been testing workout clothes for years. I'm also a regular yogi, so know what's needed kit-wise to support you in your asanas. Over the years, I've found some brilliant yoga clothes that I recommend to friends, family, and, well, anyone who will listen - because good kit really does impact your workouts.

For this article, I also asked other Editors and some amazing yogis who practice day in, day out, for their go-to kit. Keep scrolling for recommendations from Ally Head, Senior Health Editor at Marie Claire UK, Alice Barraclough, Fitness and Nutrition Editor, Angie Tiwari, a yoga coach and founder of UNEARTHED, and Puravi Joshi, a yoga teacher and founder of Mysa London.

What we looked for when testing the best yoga clothes

Fabrics: thermoregulation during yoga is important, as you can easily go from sweating through fast-paced flows one minute to lying still in Shavasana the next. There's no best material for this - it comes down to how intensely you're training, whether you're likely to sweat and how humid your location is. You also need stretchy fabrics and materials that you find comfortable, which is down to personal preference.

19 best yoga clothes you can buy, according to top experts

The best Adanola yoga clothes

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Ultimate Leggings
Reasons to buy
+ Sweat-wicking
+ Supportive
+ Great quality
Reasons to avoid
- Can pile

What we thought when testing? "When I say the entire MC UK team are obsessed with these leggings, I'm not lying. They're immensely comfortable, flattering, and butter soft, too, so you can wear them for pretty much any workout," says Head. "Where other designs that are this comfortable don't sweat wick well, these do. Do be mindful that they can pile, though, if worn on uneven surfaces or washed on too high a heat."

Keen to shop for more designs from the brand? Check out our favourite Adanola bestsellers here.

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Ultimate Tank Bra
Reasons to buy
+ Longline
+ Removable padding
+ Double-lined
Reasons to avoid
- Sizing only up to DD

What we thought when testing? Head wears this bra and legging combo from Adanola at least once a week, she says, rating how supportive it is for yoga flows. "I like the long length of the design, but also the shorter in-built bra that keeps you supported and comfortable throughout any sweat session," she shares. "Again, the material is soft and sweat wicks well. If you prefer, you can remove the padding, too."

FP Movement yoga clothes

(Image credit: Free People)

FP Movement Nothing Better Bra
Reasons to buy
+ Buttery soft
+ Flat-stitch seams
+ Supportive underband
+ Racer back
+ Great colour selection
Reasons to avoid
- No full bust sizing

What we thought when testing? "The Nothing Better line from FP Movement is seriously soft - I can only describe it as like buttery velvet. That said, it's not just comfortable - the strong underband means I feel well held in when lifting my arms over my head and doing inversions. I also love a racerback for extra support and a flattering neckline. The bra only goes up to an E-cup, which might restrict fuller-busted yogis," shares Gray.

(Image credit: Free People)

FP Movement Nothing Better Leggings
Reasons to buy
+ Buttery soft
+ Flat-stitch seams
+ Super high waist
+ Four-way stretch fabric
+ Medium compression
Reasons to avoid
- High price point

What we thought when testing? "At 5ft1, these leggings mean I have to do the tuck-and-roll to get them to a suitable leg length for me, but I'm willing to do that for the sheer comfort these bring. The flat seams make these leggings so incredibly comfy: there's no digging into the thigh or crotch area. And the compression level is perfect - no rolling down during flows and not digging in or taking my breath away with tightness. I could - and do - wear these all day," shares Gray.

(Image credit: Free People)

Free People Simple Layer
Reasons to buy
+ Ideal to throw on before or after yoga
+ Lightweight
+ Breathable
Reasons to avoid
- Expensive

What we thought when testing? "If you're planning on doing yoga in just a strappy top or sports bra, sometimes you need a layer to chuck on over your kit and wear to the studio. This long-sleeve top from Free People's Movement range is the perfect solution – with super long arms and thumbholes on the wrists, relaxed drop-shoulder sleeves and wide boat neckline – I have been living in this top. I particularly love the cut-out back detail, so you can still see your cute sports bra underneath. The ideal top to throw on for shavasana. Namaste," shares Barraclough.

BAM yoga clothes

(Image credit: BAM)

BAM Mallea Cross Back Vest
Reasons to buy
+ B Corp
+ Super soft
+ High neck
Reasons to avoid
- Limited sizing

What we thought when testing? "BAM is one of my go-to sustainable activewear brands," says Head. "I love that they're a certified B Corp, which means they're a business that's genuinely operating in a sustainable and planet-friendly way, plus the kit is seriously impressive. This tank is super soft, flattering, and supportive for any yoga flow, too."

PE Nation yoga clothes

(Image credit: PE Nation)

PE Nation One Piece
Reasons to buy
+ Buttery soft
+ Flattering stitch.
Reasons to avoid
- Only the usual complaints about a one piece - tricky for toilet trips

What we thought when testing? "PE Nation has long been a go-to of mine for stylish, supportive and sweat-wicking kit that's an investment but also lasts the long run," shares Head. "While one pieces can take some getting used to, especially with a tight-fitting form like this one, I actually found it super flattering and easy to wear for low impact workouts like yoga, Pilates, and Barre."

Shop our edit of the best unitards here, if you're keen to buy other tried and tested styles.

The best Lululemon yoga clothes

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Align Leggings
Reasons to buy
+ Weightless and buttery soft
+ Gentle compression
+ Variety of leg lengths
+ Great for low-impact exercise
Reasons to avoid
- Higher price point
- Not suitable for doubling up in sweaty HIIT classes.

What we thought when testing? "The leg length dilemmas are solved with these leggings that come in four different cuts, from 23" to 31". But that's honestly the least interesting thing about these leggings - they don't roll, compress without restricting and have a super high waistband that makes moving in them and sitting in them equally as comfortable," shares Gray.

"lululemon's buttery-soft Align leggings are a cult classic for a reason. Created by lululemon's research and development team Whitespace, the Align leggings are made from a weightless 'Nulu' fabric which offers a 'barely there' feeling – or, as some say, as close as you can get to going commando," shares Barraclough. "Since 2015, I've owned five different pairs (which I still wear now) of Align leggings. I wear them for yoga, yes, because they allow you to twist with total ease, but also to travel in and lounge in around the house – they're that comfortable."

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon align asymmetrical bra
Reasons to buy
+ Butter soft
+ Supportive
+ Sweat wicking.
Reasons to avoid
- Mid range price point
- One shoulder design might not be for everyone.

What we thought when testing? "The lululemon align asymmetrical bra offers a similarly gorgeous soft material as the Align leggings, offering sweat-wicking support through even the most upside down of inversions," shares Gray.

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon align tank
Reasons to buy
+ Built-in shelf bra
+ Removable cups
+ Contours your body
+ Cropped length
Reasons to avoid
- Can be a bit 'booby'
- Not suitable for anyone above a D cup

What we thought when testing? "This tank from Lululemon is a game-changer if you don't feel comfortable enough to workout in just a sports bra. Featuring a supportive built-in shelf bra and cropped to just above the waist, it pairs pretty perfectly with any high-waisted leggings, so you don't need to show any midriff," shares Barraclough. "I own this top in two different colours, and honestly, I wish I had it in more because not only does it offer the right amount of support and comfort for sun salutations, but it's nice enough to double up as a normal everyday top and wear with a pair of jeans."

Wolvern yoga clothes

(Image credit: Wolvern)

Wolvern Zephyr Crisscross Bra
Reasons to buy
+ Reversible
+ Sustainable
+ Bold print
+ Adjustable straps
Reasons to avoid
- Not the most coverage
- Not the best support for bigger busts.

What we thought when testing? "This bra is made from 13.5 plastic bottles from the brand that's designed to make sustainability sexy, shares Tiwari. "I love that kit and that it's from a South Asian and female-owned brand. They do bold, amazing prints and all of their kit is really comfy."

(Image credit: Wolvern)

Wolvern Zephyr Crossover Legging
Reasons to buy
+ Pockets
+ Cross-over high waistband
+ Odor resistant
Reasons to avoid
- Higher price point.

What we thought when testing? These are also Tiwari's favourites - you need only scroll her Instagram to see she wears them on repeat to teach in. These leggings are supportive, sweat-wicking, and come in a gorgeous animal print, too.

Varley yoga clothes

(Image credit: Varley)

Varley Let's Move Harris Bra
Reasons to buy
+ Longline
+ Racerback
+ Sweat wicking
Reasons to avoid
- Limited colours
- Not a huge size range

What we thought when testing? "Varley is a luxe brand that actually feels luxe," says Joshi. "It fits like a second skin which is essential for the movement that yoga requires."

"Despite the naked feeling, the sturdy racer back and thick underband will hold you in. And this longline bra is also perfect for those that prefer a bit more coverage and support, while the cutouts give it an edge," shares Gray.

(Image credit: Varley)