January is the time that many of us go full steam ahead with workout classes and gym sessions, but it's easy to fall out of routine by the end of the month. No judgement here - I'm guilty of it, too. But my remedy for easier exercise without compromising on the burn comes in the form of home workouts, specifically using versatile and affordable home Pilates kits.

Although I would love nothing more than to have an at-home Reformer machine at my disposal, both budget and space sadly do not allow it. But that doesn't mean it's impossible to curate a home workout that can rival in-person classes. Not only do curated Pilates kits tuck away easily when you're not using them, but they're extremely well priced, too.

Typically, you'll find Pilates kits come with a Pilates ball, Pilates ring, resistance band, and sometimes Pilates socks, wrist weights, and even an exercise mat too. Basically, more or less the same equipment, Pilates accessories and Pilates weights you'll usually find in a studio.

If you're familiar with how each item is used in a Pilates workout, you will already know just how to get the most from your kit. Otherwise, there are countless videos to talk you through it. You're unlikely to use every single item in one workout, but that's the main benefit of these handy kits - they offer endless versatility, and the opportunity to add more resistance to your everyday sessions, all from the comfort of your home.

Whether you're looking to spend less on your gym membership or have an easy-to-store option on hand for squeezing in a speedy sweat session, these Pilates kits deliver on all fronts.

Best home Pilates kit overall

(Image credit: BetterMe)

BetterMe Pilates Essential Kit Specifications Contents: Ball, socks, ring, resistance band, long loops Today's Best Deals £144 at BetterMe Reasons to buy + Comprehensive kit + Stylish design + High quality Reasons to avoid - Pricey

BetterMe's Pilates equipment is some of the best on the market. Yes, it's pricey, but it's extremely high quality and can be trusted to survive even the most intensive of workouts. Not to mention, you get a lot in one bundle. This kit contains what I consider to be all the essentials - a ball, socks, ring, resistance band, and long loops. With this on hand, you can level up every type of Pilates workout. Plus, almost every item can be used for other forms of home workout, too. Choose from nine different, but equally stylish, colourways to suit your taste.

Most stylish home Pilates kit

(Image credit: Onyx)

Onyx Mat Pilates Set Specifications Contains: Mat, bracelet weights, ring weight, resistance bands, ball Today's Best Deals £152.95 at Onyx Reasons to buy + Sleek design + Mat included + Ideal for weight training Reasons to avoid - May get dirty easily

Onyx is another Pilates brand I regularly recommend. I've used the ring weights several times, and they're some of my favourites. Aside from looking extremely elevated, this kit is made for increasing your strength thanks to the bracelet weights and ring. It's fantastic for those who want to focus on control and building muscle, which is perfect for home sessions when you're working with a smaller space. And considering it comes with a mat, you've got everything you need to get going straight away.

Most affordable home Pilates kit

(Image credit: Amazon)

SHIKATA Home Pilates Kit Specifications Contains: Socks, ball, pump, ring, resistance bands Today's Best Deals £26.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great price point + Highly rated + Comes with a pump Reasons to avoid - Not as high quality as other brands

If you're investing in a Pilates kit to save money, this is the one to go for. It comes with all the usual items - socks, a ball, a ring, and resistance bands - but it has the added benefit of a pump, which you can use to inflate your ball (not something you often find in home kits). It's extremely compact, fitting into one easy-to-pack-away box, and this aesthetically pleasing pink will brighten up any session. It may not last quite as long as the pricier investments, but it's an ideal starting point if you're just beginning with home Pilates and want to get familiar with the equipment.

Most versatile home Pilates kit

(Image credit: Amazon)

OMELYA Pilates Set Specifications Contains: Sliders, ball, bracelet weights, socks, bands, pump, headband, weights Today's Best Deals £39.99 at Amazon (save 5%) Reasons to buy + 22 piece set + Endlessly versatile + Targets full body Reasons to avoid - Not as stylish as others

Containing 22 pieces of kit, this Pilates set is very comprehensive. I can't think of any Pilates item it doesn't have covered, including Pilates sliders. Considering the price point, it's one of the most cost effective investments for home workouts that can help you to capture countless moves and exercises. It may not be quite as stylish as some other models, but considering it'll be tucked away most of the time, that's no huge problem.

Easiest to store home Pilates kit

(Image credit: Amazon)

BYUSLOR Pilates Ring Set Specifications Contains: Ball, ring, resistance bands, pump Today's Best Deals £21.99 at Amazon (save 12%) Reasons to buy + Edited set + Minimal items + Essentials covered Reasons to avoid - Not as versatile

Small but mighty, this Pilates kit has the bare necessities. With a ball, ring, and resistance bands, it will still help you get a great burn and add resistance, with the added benefit of being extremely easy to store out of sight. There are countless at-home classes that can be done without any equipment at all, but having this set on hand when you fancy it will come in handy - particularly if you want to do a shorter session with higher impact.

Best beginner home Pilates kit

(Image credit: Amazon)

LIONSCOOL Pilates Ring Set Specifications Contains: Ball, ring, resistance bands, workout guide Today's Best Deals £35 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Comes with a workout guide + Has all the essentials + Neutral design Reasons to avoid - Not for pros

Unlike every other set in this guide, this Pilates kit comes with a handy workout guide. If you're new to Pilates or this type of equipment, it will help you get the most out of your sessions in an easy-to-digest way. It still contains all the go-to essentials you'll find in a studio, so it provides the ideal jumping-off point for familiarising yourself with more advanced Pilates and improving your form from the comfort and privacy of home. Plus, customers rave about the high-quality items that will serve you well.