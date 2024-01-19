If you’re a fan of elevated fitness basics then you’ll probably have heard of Adanola. The cult-status athleisure brand is best known for its matching gym sets and stylish sweat sets, and it also makes some of the best gym leggings, sports bras and workout tops around.

The only problem? These Adanola bestsellers are so popular that they’re pretty much constantly sold out, and it’s no surprise, considering 60 leggings and 45 branded sweatshirts sold every hour on average recently. Luckily, Adanola has just restocked some of its bestselling styles - and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

We own a fair few of these Adanola bestsellers ourselves, so thought we’d give you an insight into whether we think they’re worth it. There are a few questions we asked ourselves while testing - are they of a high quality? What’s the fit like IRL? And (crucially), do they actually perform from a fitness perspective?

Meet your Adanola testing team: I’m Valeza, Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor. I adore low-impact exercises like Pilates and yoga as well as at-home HIIT workouts. When it comes to athleisure I appreciate high-quality gym gear just as much as comfy-yet-chic sweats to lounge in, so Adanola - who excels in both - is a firm favourite.

Ally Head, MC UK’s Senior Health Editor is also a fan of the brand. As a multi-marathon runner, she’s tried and tested just about every athleisure brand out there, so is perfectly poised to put Adanola’s bestselling workout clothing to the test.

So without further ado, here are the Adanola bestsellers we’ve tried, use all the time and would highly recommend - from stylish sweat sets to high-performance activewear.

Adanola bestsellers: 19 top picks

1. Best Adanola leggings

(Image credit: Adanola)

Ultimate Leggings - Black Today's Best Deals £39.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Sweat-wicking + Supportive + Great quality Reasons to avoid - They do pile if you sit on uneven surfaces

Remember when we said one pair of Adanola leggings was sold every minute? 1/3 of those are the Ultimate Leggings. One of the brand's top selling styles, the Ultimate Leggings are forever selling out. Luckily they come in multiple different colourways (and are restocked regularly), so keep checking back if your preferred style is sold out. Our top pick? This classic black pair.

What we thought when testing? "The ultimate leggings were the first thing I ever owned from the brand. While I was sceptical about whether the quality would be as good as the reviews said, I needn't have been - they never fall down, sag, or crinkle at the knees, and they sweat-wick well, too. I like how flattering they are, but also how supported I feel mid-workout.

Only thing to be mindful of is they do pile if you sit on uneven surfaces, like wooden benches." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best Adanola bralettes

(Image credit: Adanola)

Ultimate Tank Bra - Black Today's Best Deals £29.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Sculpting + Part of a matching set + Removable padding Reasons to avoid - Not supportive enough for running

This longline bralette is the perfect piece to match with your Ultimate leggings.

What we thought when testing? "I wear this Tank with the Ultimate Leggings at least once a week. It's got a shorter in-built bra and longer line tank which offers medium support workouts. I also rate that the padding is removable - perfect for people like me who find padding a bit of a faff." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: Adanola)

Tank Bra - Pine Green Today's Best Deals £29.99 at Adanola

What we thought when testing? "My second favourite colourway of their iconic Tank bra is this Pine Green, a sunny basic that I wear for both workouts and work. As above, I have two for a reason - they're lightweight, comfortable, and designed for medium-support sweat sessions like HIIT and hatha yoga. Trust me - you'll wear it a lot." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best Adanola hoodie

(Image credit: Adanola)

ADA Oversized Hoodie - Light Grey Melange Today's Best Deals £59.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Oversized fit + Super comfy + Affordable Reasons to avoid - No fleece lining so better for warmer weather

Adanola's ADA hoodie is one of the brand's most iconic and popular loungewear styles - wear it to brunch, on long walks or over your gym kit.

What we thought when testing? "I have worn this hoodie to death since getting it last year - it's hands down the comfiest style I own and goes with just about everything. I'm also super impressed with the under-£60 price, considering the high quality and on-trend style. It's constantly sold out but has just been restocked, so now is a great time to snap it up." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

Best Adanola sweatpants

(Image credit: Adanola)

ADA Sweatpants - Light Grey Melange Today's Best Deals £52.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Oversized fit + Super comfy Reasons to avoid - Might be a bit long on petite frames

According to the brand, the ADA, ADANOLA and ADANOLA SPORT logo sweat sets currently drive the largest percentage of brand sales, and these ADA sweatpants are one of the bestselling styles.

What we thought when testing? "Meet my go-to airport outfit. Paired with the ADA hoodie and iconic ankle socks, the matching sweatpants complete my chic travel look. I might look like an total Adanola fangirl, but that's just because I absolutely am." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

(Image credit: Adanola)

Freehand Sweatpants - Light Grey Melange Today's Best Deals £52.99 at Adanola

What we thought when testing? "Ada is known for their chic but cosy sweatpants, and these cuffed grey trackies are no exception. Cosy Winter vibes at their finest." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: Adanola)

Distressed Varsity Straight Leg Sweatpants - Washed Stone Today's Best Deals £52.99 at Adanola

What we thought when testing? "With Ada's iconic branding on the upper thigh, these fleece tracksuit bottoms will see you through dog walks, long days travelling, and more. Matching oversized sloughy tee available, too." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best Adanola socks

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Socks Today's Best Deals £8.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Don't dig in + Keep their shape + Come in a few different colours Reasons to avoid - They last longer if washed by hand

What we thought when testing? "I go through these ankle socks like water. Not only do they come in the chicest colours (hello light grey melange and 'Quiet Luxury' cream), but they don't dig in at the calf - a pet peeve of mine when it comes to ankle socks." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

"I live in my Adanola socks. Sounds like a weird must-buy, but it's hard to find a good sock, and these are close to perfect. They're a good thickness, height, and style, and come in white, cream, and black, to suit any look or gym fit." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best Adanola T-shirt

(Image credit: Adanola)

ADA Short Sleeve Oversized T-shirt - White Today's Best Deals £38.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Elevated basic + Thick material + Slouchy fit Reasons to avoid - A bit on the pricier side for Adanola

What we thought when testing? "Hard basics are often hard to find, but again, I'm a fan of Adanola's. I have a few oversized gym t shirts from them, including this white option. It's a great thickness and the perfect slouchy fit, too." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best Adanola cap

(Image credit: Adanola)

Active Lifestyle Cap - Black/Nude Today's Best Deals £14.99 at Adanola

What we thought when testing? "Bad hair day, no longer - the iconic Adanola caps are life savers for running errands, rainy days, or just styling a gym outfit. I've had loads of compliments on this cream one, and it didn't leave my side when I holidayed in Croatia last year." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best Adanola yoga pants

(Image credit: Adanola)

Cotton Yoga Pant - Grey Melange Today's Best Deals £42.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Supportive high waistband which doesn't roll down + Super comfy + Great for yoga Reasons to avoid - Only come in one colour

What we thought when testing? "I'd been on the hunt for a good pair of cotton yoga pants for ages and this pair from Adanola fit the bill. They're incredibly comfy thanks to the stretch cotton and high waistband that hugs the waist, and they're my go-to lounge trousers for precisely that reason. Of course, they're also perfect for yoga and stretching, as the waistband doesn't roll down or bunch up with movement." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

How did Adanola become popular? The brand has simply boomed on social media over the last few years. With celeb fans like Kaia Gerber and Rosie Huntington Whiteley among helping to boost the brands reach and sales, the most popular styles sell out within mere minutes. Seriously, just look at the bestselling ADA knit sweatshirt for proof. Ultimately, the brand’s true appeal lies in its simple-yet-elevated designs: it delivers affordable, fashion-forward and high-quality activewear that can easily be mixed and matched together, and the people can’t get enough.

Is Adanola worth it? In our opinion: yes. Before testing Adanola’s pieces, we honestly weren’t expecting the quality to match up to that of pricier athleisure brands. But having owned and loved a number of the pieces for a while now, we’ve been pleasantly surprised. In our experience, the pieces are brilliant for both low-impact workouts like yoga and Pilates and long-distance runs alike. The sleek sporty styles are also incredibly versatile - they pair just as well with their matching products as they do with tailoring, knitwear and everything in between.

Do you size up or down in Adanola leggings? When shopping online, knowing your correct sizing is crucial. According to the Adanola website, the Ultimate leggings are true to size with a compressive active fit. So we’d suggest you stick to your usual size for the best performance and fit.

There are a few Adanola bestsellers that have been recently restocked and we’ve been itching to get our hands on. Shop them for yourself below:

Adanola Bestsellers: What We're Planning To Buy Next