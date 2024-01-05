As Fitness Editors who've spent eight years testing for the perfect sports bra - these 10 get our vote

Making sure you're wearing one of the best sports bras is important. Why? Well, because as research from adidas highlighted last year, your breasts move with as much force as an F1 car when running - in other words, a lot.

Your body deserves the right amount of support, which is where our edit of the best sports bras comes in. Why should you trust us? Well, I'm Ally Head, the Senior Health Editor here at Marie Claire UK meaning I test workout kit day in, day out, and have been for the best part of eight years now. I get front-row seats at press trips explaining the latest advancements in technology when it comes to workout gear, and I run marathons for fun, too, meaning I know from personal, sweaty experience what a good bra needs. I've also listed the go-to bras of a few fellow fitness editors, too.

So, why is investing in the right sports bra so key? Can't you just wear your buttery soft yoga bra? Short answer: not if you want to get a good workout in. Wearing the wrong bra will not only impact how you move (there's nothing worse than being asked to do high knees or burpees when you're wearing a bra designed for low impact), but also runs the risk of damaging your boobs. That's because breast tissue is largely supported by your skin and ligaments, meaning you need a little extra hand to avoid breast pain and issues further down the line.

So without further ado, scroll my edit of the bras genuinely worth your money and investment. I've made clear what support they offer, what workouts they're best for, and the main pros and cons I noted when testing, too. On the hunt for other workout clothes, too? Don't miss our edits of the best gym leggings and best gym trainers, while you're here.

Testing process for the best sports bras

MC UK Senior Health Editor and nine-time marathoner Ally Head, triathlete and fitness writer Alice Barraclough, personal trainer and fitness writer Chloe Gray, dance teacher Chloe Woods, MC UK Producer and runner Sofia Piza and MC UK Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas Haynes have all tested the bras in this round-up personally.

Keen to know more about how team MC test products? Each item of gym wear has been tested during at least three workouts. That might look like sweat-testing it on a run, a walk, and a gym workout. Rest assured, though, they've all been personally tested by my team and me, so you know your money is being spent on a product we genuinely own ourselves and recommend.

What did we look for when deciding on the best sports bras?

Support: Is the bra supportive enough and does it hold your breasts in place?

Is the bra supportive enough and does it hold your breasts in place? Straps: Are the straps adjustable and comfortable?

Are the straps adjustable and comfortable? Material: Is the material breathable, high-performance and sweat-wicking? Does the fabric chafe?

Is the material breathable, high-performance and sweat-wicking? Does the fabric chafe? Fit: Are there a wide range of fits, sizes and options available for all breast sizes and shapes?

We've indicated next to each of our best sports bras what support they offer and what workout they'd be best for - because there's nothing more infuriating than a bra that doesn't support you through your sweat sessions, rubs, or rolls down every two seconds.

Best sports bras 2024, tried and tested by team MC

Best sports bras for running

Sweaty Betty Power Icon Bra Specifications Support?: High Today's Best Deals Was £65 now £22 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Supportive + Adjustable straps + No chafe. Reasons to avoid - Straps squeak for the first few wears. - Can be tight around the ribcage if you have larger ribs.

Tested by: Ally Head, marathon runner and MC UK Health Editor, and Alice Barraclough, triathlete and health writer.

What we thought when testing: "This bra got rave reviews when it first launched last autumn and I can see why. It offers high support in a sophisticated style thanks to the mesh detail and sweat wicks well, meaning you're not uncomfortable or cold mid-workout. I particularly like the adjustable straps and racerback design, which means you can ensure the bra is a snug fit and doesn't leave room for movement," shares Head. "One thing to note, though - the clasps on the straps were a bit squeaky to begin with, but the sound subsided after a few runs and wasn't particularly noticeable."

"Designed for running and high-impact exercise, I love that this bra supports, not squashes," adds Barraclough. "I rate that it's available in sizes 30A-38F and that it comes with thick, seamless straps and a quick-release clasp. (No getting stuck in your bra after a sweaty workout, here)."

lululemon High Support Energy Bra Specifications Support?: High Today's Best Deals £48 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Adjustable straps + Hook-and-eye closure + Butter-soft material. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point - Can be difficult to get on and off.

Tested by: Ally Head, marathon runner and MC UK Health Editor, and Chloe Woods, dance teacher.

What we thought when testing: "I wore this bra for my first Boston Qualifying Marathon - the London Marathon in 2021 - which speaks volumes about how much I rate it. It's easy to put on, butter-soft, and seriously supportive, too, holding your boobs in place without leaving you feeling constricted. As with all lulu kit, it sweat wicks well and dries quickly, too, meaning you're not left feeling uncomfortable or chafed after your session," shares Head.

"This is my go-to sports bra, especially for running. The straps keep you secure, not to mention they're flattering, too," adds Woods.

Runderwear Power Bra Specifications Support?: High Today's Best Deals £49 at Runderwear Reasons to buy + Comes in a range of sizes + Zero bounce + Easy to take off. Reasons to avoid - Can't remove padding - Sizing runs small.

Tested by: Ally Head, marathon runner and MC UK Health Editor.

What we thought when testing: "Coming in a range of sizes from C to H, this is a bit of a game changer when it comes to high-impact bras that actually hold you in. It promises zero bounce and delivers on it, not to mention is easy to take off, thanks to its fully opening back."

"This bra is great for runners who cover lots of mileage or anyone who wants to invest in a bra that will last the long run. It's got a high neck for extra coverage and offers maximum support, so you can wear it for any workout and not have to worry about your boobs moving."

ON Performance Bra Specifications Support?: High Today's Best Deals £65 at ON Reasons to buy + High neck design + Seam free + Supportive yet soft. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

Tested by: Ally Head, marathon runner and MC UK Health Editor.

What we thought when testing: "When I tested over a ten-mile long run and two shorter runs, I was impressed with ON's first running bra. It's comfortable, breathable, and offers just the right amount of support. I also rated the fact that the straps didn't move, staying in place thanks to the responsive elastic which moves with your body."

Best supportive sports bra:

Maaree Solidarity High Impact Sports Bra Specifications Support?: High Today's Best Deals £68 at Maaree Reasons to buy + Compresses and supports without feeling constricting + 43 different cup and back sizes + Changeable back style. Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Tested by: Ally Head, marathon runner and MC UK Health Editor.

What we thought when testing: "Fun fact: Maaree bras are the only in the world that have an overband, aka a curved panel that runs over the top of the boobs to reduce upward motion. Designed with high impact in mind, check out their bras if you're after extra hold."

"There are a lot of bad sports bras out there but this certainly isn't one of them. I've run-tested over short and long distances and it really does offer the right support. I like that slightly longer line support under the bust - it offered me extra comfort and extra confidence, too."

Best sports bra for HIIT workouts:

Maaree Battle Bra Specifications Support?: High Today's Best Deals £57 at Maaree Reasons to buy + Soft to the touch + Doesn't chafe + Maximum support. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

Tested by: Sofia Piza, half marathon runner and MC UK Producer.

What we thought when testing: "The Battle Bra was created to support the figure of eight motion naturally created by your breasts while working out and comes in 35 different sizes. This sports bra has quickly become a new go-to in my kit rotation. I found the fit true to size with no uncomfortable gapping or tightness on the skin. The material is buttery soft and moisture-wicking, too. I've used this bra both for running and high-intensity workouts and almost forgot I was wearing it every time I tested - a huge bonus when working out," shares Piza.

Best sports bra for large breasts:

PeBe Impact Sports Bra Specifications Support?: High Today's Best Deals £65 at PeBE Reasons to buy + Lab tested + Step-by-step site support to guarantee the best fit + Easy to get on and off. Reasons to avoid - Doesn't sweat-wick as well as other competitors - Can chafe, as a result.

Tested by: MC UK Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas Haynes.

What we thought when testing: "Before I had my son, my breasts were a perky DD. Now they're a G and I've had to completely rethink my brands when it comes to keeping the girls in place. PeBe wants to make sure you're wearing the right size, so if you don't quite nail it the first time, they'll arrange an online consultation to get the fit just right. I have to be honest, it is a little tricky to put on, but there are handy instructional videos on their Instagram that helped a lot the first time."

Best sustainable sports bra:

adidas x Stella McCartney TruePace Bra Specifications Support?: High Today's Best Deals £85 at adidas Reasons to buy + Clasp fastening + Cross back + Made from sustainable materials. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

Tested by: Health writer and personal trainer, Chloe Gray.

What we thought when testing: "I don't go out on a run without this Adidas bra on," shares Gray. "It's one of the only items I've worn where I don't feel my boobs bouncing thanks to the higher neck design and the material is so soft it doesn't dig in or rub. The details look good but are actually all about function: a clasp fastening and adjustable cross straps mean everything is snug and perfectly tailored to your body."

Best all-rounder sports bra:

LNDR Double Action Sports Bra Today's Best Deals £78 at LNDR Reasons to buy + Seriously supportive for all workouts + Compressing but not uncomfortable + Stylish. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

Tested by: Marathon runner and MC UK Health Editor, Ally Head.

What we thought when testing: "This has fast become one of my go-to sports bras, as you can see from the hero image where I'm wearing it. It's hard to fault it, but I wear it on repeat because it ticks all of the right boxes: it holds your boobs in place without being uncomfortable, is breathable without letting you get cold, and offers adequate support without cutting you in half - not to mention, it looks good, while doing it."

"Do note: the straps aren't adjustable, though."

Best long-line sports bra

Adanola Ultimate Tank Bra Specifications Support?: Low to medium Today's Best Deals £39.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Soft to the touch + Long line, covering your ribcage + Stylish. Reasons to avoid - Material can bobble and pile - Not supportive enough for high intensity workouts.

Tested by: Ally Head, marathon runner and MC UK Health Editor.

What we thought when testing? "Like the sound of a lightweight, comfortable, fashion-forward sports bra? Enter stage right, the Adanola tank, which offers long-line support, spaghetti straps, and a rounded high neckline. I love that this sports bra has more of a longline fit, great for those wanting a bit of extra coverage across their ribcage. It also has a compressive fit and sculpting finish, sweat-wicking well during your session and allowing you to remove the padding, if you'd prefer. That said, it's definitely not supportive enough for high intensity exercise - keep in your drawer for yoga, strength training, Pilates, and so on."

How do I know which sports bra is right for me? It'll depend on the size of your breasts and what exercise you'll be doing. If you've got larger boobs and love high-intensity exercise, opt for a more supportive design, like one of the best sports bras for big boobs or one of the best sports bras for high impact. If you've got smaller boobs and will only be using the bra for stretching and yoga, on the other hand, you can get away with a less supportive style (just don't be tempted to use these bras for running or HIIT, or you risk tissue damage and breast pain). An important need to know that might help: if your bra is uncomfortable to sit around in all day, it probably offers enough support for high-impact workouts.