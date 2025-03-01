Want to look effortlessly stylish whilst getting a sweat on? 6 cool girl activewear brands you need to know about

Activewear these days is about far more than practicality. Don't get me wrong - the most important factor to consider when investing in workout gear is functionality, but there's a growing trend of activewear brands putting style at the forefront too. If you like the sound of exercise clothes that will make your sweat session a breeze but also want trendy pieces that you'll feel good in, you need to have these cool girl activewear brands on your radar.

Whether you're searching for what to wear to Reformer Pilates or want some more stylish workout pieces to pair with your best yoga flares, certain sports brands just ooze cool. Think sleek matching sets, eye-catching one pieces, street style-esque layering pieces and playful skorts that are perfect for summer workouts.

From the best gym leggings and petite gym leggings to matching loungewear sets and cosy outerwear layers, these brands have it all - and at great price points too. Keep scrolling to shop our edit of the top pieces worth investing in that can be trusted to perform in terms of both functionality and fashion.

6 best cool girl activewear brands that MC UK Editors love

1. Arne

(Image credit: Arne)

Arne Women's Active Square Neck Vest Today's Best Deals £28 at Arne Reasons to buy + Sleek style + Multiple colourways + Can be worn for workouts or out and about Reasons to avoid - Plain design

I have a vest exactly like this in my casual wardrobe, so this is a workout top that will take you to the gym or coffee dates in style. It's made from ultra soft, stretch fabrication with improved recovery and it features an internal bra with removable pads, so you don't need to worry about a restrictive sports bra compromising your comfort.

(Image credit: Arne)

Arne Women's Active Flared Legging Today's Best Deals £35 at Arne Reasons to buy + Great price point + Multiple leg lengths + High waistband Reasons to avoid - Petite lengths sell out quickly

Flared leggings just scream cool, and they're just as practical as tight-fitting cuts. With a double layer waistband to help you feel supported and the same soft stretch fabrication as the brand's other activewear products and regular and petite leg lengths, you're guaranteed a perfect fit.

2. Lovall

(Image credit: Lovall)

Lovall 24/7 Revitalise Sports Bra Today's Best Deals £32 at Lovall Reasons to buy + Wide size range + Maternity options + Adjustable straps Reasons to avoid - Only four colourways

Finding the perfect sports bra takes some serious trial and error, but I think this one might tick every box for low impact workouts. It's lightweight, moisture-wicking, adjustable, and with four-way stretch. I love the minimalist colourway that has a cooler feel than black, and the longer cut means it can be worn with high waisted leggings without the need for a top.

(Image credit: Lovall)

Lovall 24/7 Revitalise High Waisted Leggings Today's Best Deals £45 at Lovall

Lovall's 24/7 leggings offer unmatched versatility. Choose between full length, ankle grazer, or flare, and petite, regular, and tall leg lengths. The shape-retention technology means they can be trusted to last, and the deep control waistband provides a supportive fit. Like all other Lovall pieces, the colours on offer are chic and understated but still unique enough to draw in compliments in the Pilates studio.

3. Girlfriend Collective

(Image credit: M&S)

Girlfriend Collective Float Zoe V-Neck Cross Back Fitted Vest Top Today's Best Deals £21 at M&S (was £42, save 50%) Reasons to buy + Unique silhouette + Multiple colours + Part of a matching set Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for high impact

To me, Girlfriend Collective is the epitome of style and substance. Not only is the brand brilliantly size inclusive, but they offer pretty much every activewear piece you could need. This V neck top is just as practical as a regular tank for low impact workouts, but infinitely more fashion-forward.

(Image credit: M&S)

Girlfriend Collective High Rise Skort Today's Best Deals £60 at M&S Reasons to buy + Hidden pocket + Sweat wicking + Multiple colours Reasons to avoid - May be a bit long on petites

It's harder than you would think to find a skort that's comfortable enough to do a variety of workouts in, but I think this one has managed it. The slightly longer cut means you don't have to worry about it riding up too much, and it features hidden pockets to hold the essentials. Ideal for jogging, walking, or even Pilates, it is a brilliant stylish investment.

4. Oner Active

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active Foundations Oversized Graphic Hoodie Today's Best Deals £60 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Comfy and cosy + Trendy design + Great for layering Reasons to avoid - Bigger sizes sell out fast

Oner Active is extremely underrated - it's producing a huge variety of activewear pieces in unique colourways and silhouettes that you won't find elsewhere. This cosy hoody is the ideal layering piece for travelling to and from exercise classes, and there are also matching joggers available.

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active Unified Scoop Back All In One Long Today's Best Deals £65 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Two leg lengths + Stylish design + Ideal for Pilates or yoga Reasons to avoid - Not the most practical item

Exercise onesies are my guilty pleasure. I think they look so chic and make me feel much more put together than when I wear leggings. I love this scoop back style and the different leg lengths on offer, and the built-in bra ensures lasting comfort and support.

5. TALA

(Image credit: Tala)

Tala Wrap Around Cardigan Today's Best Deals £42 at TALA Reasons to buy + Cosy layer + Adds style to workout looks + Comfortable, light fabric Reasons to avoid - Not sweat-wicking

The balletcore hype isn't over yet. If you want to master the Pilates Princess look, a wrap cardigan like this is essential - and it is the ideal layering piece for wearing between classes. The lightweight fabric makes it suitable for low impact workouts like yoga and Pilates, but be aware that it isn't sweat-wicking; this is a predominantly fashion-driven pick.

(Image credit: Tala)

Tala DayFlex Built-in Support Adjustable Tie Side Vest Today's Best Deals £44 at Tala Reasons to buy + Could be worn casually + Adjustable length + Matching bottoms Reasons to avoid - Not the most practical colour

I never knew I needed an adjustable workout top until I found this. The ruched sides mean you can switch up the length, and the texture adds that little something extra to a monochromatic look. It also has a built in bra so you can wear it without the need for an extra layer if you're sticking to softer workouts.

6. Lounge

(Image credit: Lounge)

Lounge Essential Tank Top Today's Best Deals £15 at Lounge (was £30, save 50%) Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Part of a matching set + Soft stretch fabric Reasons to avoid - May not be as high quality as pricier brands

If you want to get the cool girl look without breaking the bank, Lounge is a great place to look. The brand's activewear offering isn't huge, but there are several sleek matching sets that come at a great price. This understated tank can be paired with anything and has that 'clean girl' feel.

(Image credit: Lounge)

Lounge Crossover Leggings Today's Best Deals £30 at Lounge (was £50, save 40%) Reasons to buy + Chic crossover design + Two leg lengths + Unique colour Reasons to avoid - No tall length

A crossover waistband is a brilliant way to elevate your workout look without deviating from the pieces you know you feel comfortable in. This khaki colour is just as chic as black but slightly more interesting, and it goes with any colour top in your collection.