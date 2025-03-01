Want to look effortlessly stylish whilst getting a sweat on? 6 cool girl activewear brands you need to know about
Delivering on both functionality and fashion.
Activewear these days is about far more than practicality. Don't get me wrong - the most important factor to consider when investing in workout gear is functionality, but there's a growing trend of activewear brands putting style at the forefront too. If you like the sound of exercise clothes that will make your sweat session a breeze but also want trendy pieces that you'll feel good in, you need to have these cool girl activewear brands on your radar.
Whether you're searching for what to wear to Reformer Pilates or want some more stylish workout pieces to pair with your best yoga flares, certain sports brands just ooze cool. Think sleek matching sets, eye-catching one pieces, street style-esque layering pieces and playful skorts that are perfect for summer workouts.
From the best gym leggings and petite gym leggings to matching loungewear sets and cosy outerwear layers, these brands have it all - and at great price points too. Keep scrolling to shop our edit of the top pieces worth investing in that can be trusted to perform in terms of both functionality and fashion.
Cool girl activewear brands: Quick shopping links
- Arne: Sleek and minimalist activewear
- Lovall: Chic, everyday regular and maternity pieces
- Girlfriend Collective: Big variety of size inclusive workout gear
- Oner Active: Huge collection of loungewear, gym wear and Pilates pieces
- TALA: Sustainability-focused activewear brand
- Lounge: Comfortable layering pieces and stylish exercise co-ords
6 best cool girl activewear brands that MC UK Editors love
1. Arne
Arne Women's Active Square Neck Vest
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I have a vest exactly like this in my casual wardrobe, so this is a workout top that will take you to the gym or coffee dates in style. It's made from ultra soft, stretch fabrication with improved recovery and it features an internal bra with removable pads, so you don't need to worry about a restrictive sports bra compromising your comfort.
Arne Women's Active Flared Legging
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Flared leggings just scream cool, and they're just as practical as tight-fitting cuts. With a double layer waistband to help you feel supported and the same soft stretch fabrication as the brand's other activewear products and regular and petite leg lengths, you're guaranteed a perfect fit.
2. Lovall
Lovall 24/7 Revitalise Sports Bra
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Finding the perfect sports bra takes some serious trial and error, but I think this one might tick every box for low impact workouts. It's lightweight, moisture-wicking, adjustable, and with four-way stretch. I love the minimalist colourway that has a cooler feel than black, and the longer cut means it can be worn with high waisted leggings without the need for a top.
Lovall 24/7 Revitalise High Waisted Leggings
Lovall's 24/7 leggings offer unmatched versatility. Choose between full length, ankle grazer, or flare, and petite, regular, and tall leg lengths. The shape-retention technology means they can be trusted to last, and the deep control waistband provides a supportive fit. Like all other Lovall pieces, the colours on offer are chic and understated but still unique enough to draw in compliments in the Pilates studio.
3. Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Float Zoe V-Neck Cross Back Fitted Vest Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
To me, Girlfriend Collective is the epitome of style and substance. Not only is the brand brilliantly size inclusive, but they offer pretty much every activewear piece you could need. This V neck top is just as practical as a regular tank for low impact workouts, but infinitely more fashion-forward.
Girlfriend Collective High Rise Skort
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
It's harder than you would think to find a skort that's comfortable enough to do a variety of workouts in, but I think this one has managed it. The slightly longer cut means you don't have to worry about it riding up too much, and it features hidden pockets to hold the essentials. Ideal for jogging, walking, or even Pilates, it is a brilliant stylish investment.
4. Oner Active
Oner Active Foundations Oversized Graphic Hoodie
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Oner Active is extremely underrated - it's producing a huge variety of activewear pieces in unique colourways and silhouettes that you won't find elsewhere. This cosy hoody is the ideal layering piece for travelling to and from exercise classes, and there are also matching joggers available.
Oner Active Unified Scoop Back All In One Long
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Exercise onesies are my guilty pleasure. I think they look so chic and make me feel much more put together than when I wear leggings. I love this scoop back style and the different leg lengths on offer, and the built-in bra ensures lasting comfort and support.
5. TALA
Tala Wrap Around Cardigan
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The balletcore hype isn't over yet. If you want to master the Pilates Princess look, a wrap cardigan like this is essential - and it is the ideal layering piece for wearing between classes. The lightweight fabric makes it suitable for low impact workouts like yoga and Pilates, but be aware that it isn't sweat-wicking; this is a predominantly fashion-driven pick.
Tala DayFlex Built-in Support Adjustable Tie Side Vest
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I never knew I needed an adjustable workout top until I found this. The ruched sides mean you can switch up the length, and the texture adds that little something extra to a monochromatic look. It also has a built in bra so you can wear it without the need for an extra layer if you're sticking to softer workouts.
6. Lounge
Lounge Essential Tank Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you want to get the cool girl look without breaking the bank, Lounge is a great place to look. The brand's activewear offering isn't huge, but there are several sleek matching sets that come at a great price. This understated tank can be paired with anything and has that 'clean girl' feel.
Lounge Crossover Leggings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A crossover waistband is a brilliant way to elevate your workout look without deviating from the pieces you know you feel comfortable in. This khaki colour is just as chic as black but slightly more interesting, and it goes with any colour top in your collection.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
-
Hair seriously frazzled after these winter months? Experts explain how to adequately protect hair from the cold
Straight from the pros
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Louis Vuitton x Murakami Chapter Two is almost here
The second part of the iconic re-issued collaboration launches in March
By Rebecca Jane Hill
-
Tod's Autumn/Winter 2025: Artisanal Intelligence
Luxe leather and layering
By Rebecca Jane Hill
-
Not sure what to wear to Reformer Pilates? 12 fashionable and functional picks to level up your next workout
These outfit formulas are your key to a comfortable Reformer class.
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Wellness patches claiming to boost energy, mood and more are all the rage RN - so do they work? We ask experts
Is better health really just a stick-on patch away?
By Anna Bartter
-
I was one of the first in the world to try lululemon's new Glow Up range - and think they might just be the brand's best designs yet
A sweat-wicking, sculpting dream.
By Ally Head
-
Resistance bands are one of the most versatile pieces of kit out there - 6 that experts use day in, day out
You'll be surprised by how these bands can improve your workout.
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Stop what you're doing: 7 best Pilates exercises for legs to boost tone from home, according to top instructors
Looking for fresh inspiration for your next home workout?
By Katie Sims
-
Yoga flares are all the rage RN - we've tried countless pairs and these are, hands down, the 6 best
Most importantly, they're suitable for all heights.
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Leopard print activewear perfectly balances style and substance - MC UK Editors share their 8 top picks
Transition from the gym to brunch dates with no need for an outfit change.
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Overwhelmed with supplement advice RN? Us too - 6 nutritionists share the only supplements they take
Add these to basket for a wellbeing boost.
By Anna Bartter