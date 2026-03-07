I have no problem starting new healthy habits - what I struggle with is sticking to them. So, the promise of a daily intake greens powder that is both delicious and supports a healthy gut seems like just the thing to keep me on top of my wellbeing. When I found out that Bloom, the TikTok viral supplement brand, had launched at Holland & Barrett in the UK, I knew that this was something I needed to try.

Greens powders, like Free Soul, have exploded in popularity in recent years. Content related to the hashtag #greenspowder has had billions of views on TikTok, and there was a period of time when I couldn't go more than a few scrolls without seeing someone sipping on one on my FYP. But here at Marie Claire UK, we're firm believers in testing out viral trends for ourselves before recommending you buy into them.

I've been slightly sceptical about greens powders in the past, mainly because the idea of something that is genuinely tasty and delivers a ton of nutrients in one small drink felt slightly too good to be true. But after thoroughly testing Bloom's offering - which also contains creatine supplements and protein powders - I'm sold.

If you're keen to know more about the brand, or add to your collection of the best clear proteins, best menopause supplements, or stress supplements, Senior Health Editor Ally Head and I have rounded up the Bloom products we genuinely rate.

Our Bloom Nutrition review

Bloom Greens Powder

One 2020 study found that the use of supplements contributes "substantially" to total vitamin and mineral intakes at the population level, meaning powders like Bloom's are responsible for a lot of us getting our nutrients in. As someone notoriously bad at remembering to take pill supplements, a drink like this makes the daily habit much easier.

Touted as a simple way to ingest 20+ fruits, veggies & greens, Bloom's powder is high in fibre and promises to support digestion and energy. The ingredients speak for themselves: a mixture of elderberry fruit powder, Matcha tea powder, broccoli powder, kale powder, gingerroot powder, beetroot powder, goji fruit extract, and other superfood blends make for a pretty exciting product.

But how does it actually perform? I've been drinking the mango flavour of the powder for several weeks now - and yes, I have actually managed to stick with it - and I've noticed several things.

The first thing I liked about Bloom's greens powder is how quickly and easily it dissolves into water. I put one scoop into a glass, fill it up with cold water, and blast it for a couple of seconds with my mini electric whisk before it's ready to drink. It only takes a few more moments to prepare than a plain glass of tap water would. You can also add it to juice, or any drink of your choice, if you want even more flavour.

I don't typically love artificial fruit flavours, so I wasn't sure if this mango edition would agree with me - but I couldn't believe how genuinely fresh and natural it tasted. There are absolutely no bits or lumpiness, and it feels and tastes exactly like a mango-flavoured squash. If I didn't know what it was, there's no way on tasting that I'd assume this was a health drink.

In the few weeks I've been trying it, I have noticed less bloating, slightly increased energy levels, and the positive impacts of the fibre. Best of all, it allows me to be lazy. Replacing just one regular glass of water with the greens powder offers countless benefits without me changing my routine whatsoever. Of course, it shouldn't be used as a replacement for all fruits and veggies in your diet. As it says on the tin, it's a supplement that forms part of a healthy lifestyle.

But having this on hand when I've been under the weather, haven't eaten quite as well as usual, or just want to give my body a boost is so beneficial. At £25, it's well priced against other greens powders on the market. Plus, only needing one small scoop a day ensures it'll last well - it contains at least 30 servings in one little tub. The coconut flavour is definitely next on my list.

Bloom Protein Powder

I have a serious love/hate relationship with protein powder. Most I can't tolerate due to the thick, gritty texture that just feels too heavy, and the ones I've found that I can drink become too sickly after a few sips. Yes, I've tried mixing it into oats or smoothies, but I often find that protein powders change the texture too much or dominate all the other flavours. Well, Bloom might have just cured my protein powder affliction.

As soon as I opened up the Peach Mango flavour, I was pretty sure I was onto a winner here. It smells incredible - and thankfully tastes just as good. I can say that this is one of the few protein powders that I've ever enjoyed drinking, or managed to finish without wincing. Mixed with water, it's incredibly light and refreshing. I've been adding some ice to mine, and it feels like having a fizzy drink rather than something I'm making myself get down for the health benefits.

You get an impressive 20g of protein per serving, and it's sugar-free, too. The amount of protein you should consume will depend on your lifestyle, but even if you have a high goal, just one serving of this sets you up incredibly for hitting your intake.

The specialist formula combines whey protein and collagen peptides, so it's not just about one thing. Whey isolate protein helps with lean muscle maintenance, and collagen and zinc support healthy hair, skin and nails too. So much like Bloom's other products, you're getting a multitude of benefits in one.

Considering this is the first protein powder I have actually managed to consume regularly, I'm really seeing the benefits. I'm staying fuller for longer throughout the day, and my energy feels less up and down. Maybe it's just a placebo, but I do feel as though my hair has felt softer recently too...

At £20 for ten servings, it is very reasonably priced against other powders on the market. And considering it's one of the few I've ever tried that I genuinely think is delicious, it's worth every penny.

Bloom Creatine Powder

"I've become quite obsessed with the Bloom creatine," shares Head. "It's simple to use, mixes well into water, coffee, or smoothies, and is specifically designed for women and to support muscle growth, cognitive function, and recovery." If you've ever researched creatine for women, you'll know that it can be particularly beneficial for helping you to experience less fatigue and have quicker recovery after exercising.

"It's also a specifically anti-bloat formula, so a great option if you've read about creatine bloat and are keen to avoid," says Head of Bloom's formula. I've also tried the raspberry and lemon flavour a few times now, and I can't get enough of the taste. It's like having a sweet treat pre-workout when I feel like I need an extra hit of energy.

