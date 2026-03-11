It's all well and good having a perfectly curated capsule wardrobe stuffed to the brim with distinctive luxury pieces, but you may as well render the whole thing redundant if you don't know how to properly care for your more delicate possessions. It's not just about washing on cold—delicates friendly detergents, mesh bags, and specialist cleaning techniques will be the things to keep your most prized possessions looking their best for as long as possible.

We all know the heartbreak that comes with washing your favourite jumper on too high a heat and being left with a knit sized for a toddler. Likewise, spilling black coffee down a light silk cami is enough to ruin a whole morning. The one thing that makes these moments more stress-inducing is having no clue where to start with cleaning or repair, and desperately searching for any tips and tricks you can find.

To save you the hassle, I've rounded up the very best delicates friendly detergents, plus advice from experts on how to wash your delicates with each one for optimum results. And yes, you can use a washing machine. Alongside your jewellery cleaning machine and suede protector sprays, these detergents will be some of your most used wardrobe investments.

What is the best way to wash delicate clothes?

"Delicate fabrics such as silk, cashmere, lace, or embellished items are best washed by hand in cold water to preserve their fibres," says David Ojeh, Founder of London Laundry Club. "If using a washing machine, choose the gentle or 'delicates' cycle and place items in a mesh laundry bag to prevent snagging or stretching. Always avoid wringing—gently press out excess water and lay garments flat on a clean towel to dry."

Similarly, Ying Wang, CEO of plant-based cleaning brand Nimble, suggests the following steps for machine washing:

Use a laundry bag, a delicate cycle, and a gentle detergent (harsh chemical free & ideally plant-based) at low spin speed

Wash at 30c or below, wash with like colours

Avoid washing together with tough materials or any materials that may cause pulling or excessive rubbing

And for hand washing:

Use gentle and PH neutral laundry detergent suitable for hand washing, pre-soak for 5-10 min before washing

Wash at 30c or below, wash with like colours, turn garment inside out

Rub or squeeze lightly, avoid twisting

Soak again after washing to remove residual detergent, and lay flat to dry & avoid heat or direct sunlight

"Aftercare is just as important: remove any pills with a fabric comb, and store garments folded rather than hanging to maintain their shape," recommends Ojeh. This will give your delicates the best possible lifespan.

What type of detergent should I use to wash delicates?

"For detergent, a mild, pH-neutral formula designed for delicates works best. Avoid bleach or strong enzymatic detergents, which can weaken fibres, fade colours, or damage delicate embroidery. We like brands like Ecover and Dylon for home use," says Ojeh.

Wang agrees, recommending you "choose a harsh chemical free detergent not only for the health of the fabric, but also for skin. Detergent containing natural water softener is particularly suitable since it neutralises minerals that would otherwise accumulates in the fabric, dull the fabric, and irritate skin."

"Breathable storage bags or tissue lined drawers help protect against dust and friction," says Ojeh. "At London Laundry Club, we see first hand how these simple steps of careful washing, using the right detergent, and proper aftercare help high quality garments last longer, stay in excellent condition, and look exceptional."