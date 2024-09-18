Trust the experts with 20+ years of experience - 12 best long-sleeved workout tops for cosy, sweat-wicking support
The best long-sleeved workout tops, in my opinion, don't get near enough credit. In fact, I’d even go as far as to say it’s my favourite style of workout top - there to keep you warm yet sweat-wick, cosy yet cool. A core staple in any fitness fan’s gym wear, it’s the perfect accompaniment to your gym leggings, sports bra and running trainers if you’re after that bit more coverage without compromising on a lightweight feel.
Now that we’re officially in September, and the weather is slowly creeping towards brisk (if not downright chilly), the best long-sleeved workout tops are about to get a whole lot more well-deserved attention. Perfect for that awkward in-between transitional weather, they strike the perfect balance between warm and cooling. Worn alone, they’re not as lightweight as a workout vest but also not quite as cosy as layering up with a gym hoodie. Pure autumnal perfection, if you ask me.
As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, I cover a lot of fitness shopping content, so naturally, I’ve tried and tested plenty of workout gear in my time. I adore low-impact workouts like Pilates, yoga and strength training and love to supplement these with a sweaty at-home HIIT workout.
To help in my search for the best workout tops, I’ve also enlisted the help of Senior Health Editor Ally Head (who, as a multi-marathon runner has trialled countless pieces of kit for durability, sweat-wicking and general performance), Sophie Boucher, Teacher Training Manager and yoga teacher at MoreYoga, and athlete and founder of PASSA, Lillie Bleasdale.
We’ve included a range of styles and price points for our long-sleeved top roundup. Whether you prefer a cropped or longline style; loose or form-fitting; a zipped design or a practical pullover, whether you love running or Pilates - we’ve got you covered.
If you’re keen to prolong the last days of summer as much as possible (or prefer a sweaty indoor workout above all else), we have a roundup of the best summer workout outfits and workout vests for you to shop. Similarly, running shorts, matching gym sets, and cosy rest-day loungewear will always come in handy, no matter the weather, so be sure to check out our buying guides for these too. When it comes to long-sleeved workout tops though, there are a few important things to consider:
What we looked for while testing the best long-sleeved workout tops
We always ensure to thoroughly trial each and every product we recommend here at MC UK - here’s what we kept in mind while testing:
- Material - was it sweat-wicking, lightweight and breathable? Did it keep us warm or cool? Both were very welcome for different styles of workout.
- Fit - was it cropped or longline? Fitted or oversized? Long-sleeved workout tops come in all shapes and sizes - and again, all would suit different styles and preferences.
- Quality - did it wear and wash well? Did it bobble over time or absorb a lingering ‘gym kit’ smell?
- Price - would we get our cost per wear?
12 best long-sleeved workout tops of 2024, tested by Editors and fitness pros
1. Best long-sleeved workout top for all workouts
Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Head is a huge fan of the lululemon Swiftly top and she’s not alone - it’s one of the brand’s best-selling designs for a reason, after all. According to our Senior Health Editor, it can be worn in summer and winter alike thanks to its lighter material, washes well and has a flattering fit. It’s great if you're looking for longevity, too - Head has owned hers since around 2018 and claims it still smells, feels and looks as good as the day she bought it (which is no mean feat with long-sleeved workout tops in particular, we can tell you). If you’re after a long-sleeved workout top that's flattering, doesn’t ride up, and washes well, then look no further.
2. Best cropped long-sleeved workout top
Gymshark Training Long Sleeve Crop Top
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I love a cropped workout top, as I find them the most flattering when paired with my favourite high-waisted leggings. This style from Gymshark has been my go-to long-sleeved workout top for years. I own them in a few colours and used to wear them while out running all. The. Time. They’re ideal for all types of weather from autumn to spring, thanks to the longer sleeve length. The material is super lightweight - yet warm - and wicks sweat well. In fact, I own this in a pale lilac and have never seen a sweat patch yet. In terms of fit, it’s fitter but not too tight and restrictive, moving effortlessly with my body through fast-moving and low-impact workouts alike.
3. Most fashion-forward long-sleeved workout top
Alo Yoga Cover Long Sleeve Top
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
We’re a bit obsessed with Alo Yoga kit here at MC UK, and there’s a reason for that: when it comes to stylish-yet-functional designs, they hit the nail on the head every single time. Head owns this slightly cropped top and finds it perfect for wearing during slower, more focused Pilates sessions. Its soft ribbed material will keep you cosy in cooler temperatures, and how chic is the twist-front design?
4. Best oversized long-sleeved T-shirt
Nike Premium Essentials long sleeve t-shirt in brown
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I’ve always had a thing for casual long-sleeved cotton T-shirts, and after picking up this Nike number in New York last September, it became my unexpected autumn saviour. It’s made of a beautifully thick cotton material, making it perfect for lounging as well as light workouts in cooler weather - think: your favourite oversized gym T-shirt, but with more coverage. One thing to note is that as it’s made from cotton, it’s not the most sweat-wicking piece in this list and so won't be suitable for running or HIIT. My top is a darker green than this taupe alternative so doesn’t show sweat marks too much, but they might show up on lighter colours. For form-fitting, sweat-wicking designs made for more intense workouts, keep scrolling.
5. Best long-sleeved workout top for yoga and Pilates
Alo Yoga Gather Long Sleeve
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Pilates trainer Boucher loves how versatile this long-sleeved top is - in fact, it’s so chic she often even pairs it with jeans when she’s out of the studio. She’s also a fan of the flattering ruched detail and how incredibly soft and comfy it is to wear during Pilates flows and while out running errands alike.
6. Softest long-sleeved workout top
CRZ YOGA Women's Sports Long Sleeve Shirt
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
My adoration for Amazon athleisure brand CRZ Yoga is no secret. In fact, after picking up the brand’s highly-rated Butterluxe leggings a few months ago, I’ve gone on a bit of a wild one and bought loads of pieces from the range. Just like my beloved leggings, this top is unbelievably soft and comfortable. It’s made from a stretchy, sweat-wicking material that makes it perfect worn alone over a sports bra during slightly cool weather, and as a base layer under a running jacket during the colder winter months. It’s seamless and oh-so flattering, cutting off at the perfect point, it’s not too long or too cropped. Consider this the Goldilocks’ porridge of the workout top world.
7. Best zip-up long-sleeved workout top
GNGR Bees silt long sleeve top
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I’ve owned this GNGR Bees top for a couple of years now, and nothing makes me feel more autumnal than popping this on for a brisk walk or calming yoga flow. It’s great for more fast-paced workouts too, but the lighter material might show sweat marks, so do note that it’s also available in black if that matters to you. Not only is it sustainable (made from dead stock cotton and spandex fabric), it’s probably the most flattering workout top I own. This top hugs my waist without feeling at all compressive or tight. It unzips almost down to the bottom, making it easy to put on and take off, and you can zip it right up to the high neckline for extra coverage and warmth.
8. Best affordable long sleeved workout top
Adanola Ultimate Long Sleeve Top
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Every member of Team MC UK who's tested Adanola kit has fallen in love with their designs. Not only is the kit stylish and fashion-forward, but it's really functional, too, washing well, supporting you through any session, and leaving you feeling your best. This tee is no exception, with a compressive fit, four way stretch, and thumb holes to keep your hands warm during winter runs.
9. Best long sleeved workout top for gym classes
Sweaty Betty Breathe Easy Running Long Sleeve Top
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Senior Health Editor Head loves this Sweaty Betty long sleeved workout top for cooler summer runs. It's made from a super soft material and is breathable, meaning you're not stuck with damp elbows or armpits mid workout. Do note, though: it can run a little large and isn't the thickest, meaning it's best suited to spring, summer and autumn runs, rather than chillier winter sessions.
10. Best breathable long sleeved workout top
ON Core Long Tee
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Head has trained in this ON long sleeved tee on repeat, wearing it in the winter months for staying cool but also cosy during her training miles. It's the ideal running companion - soft and supportive, but also roomy and breathable enough to keep you performing at your best. It's a good price point from the brand, too, who's kit normally retails at higher price points.
11. Best long sleeved workout top for running
New Balance Athletics Long Sleeve
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Bleasdale wears this New Balance layer on repeat for strength sessions, speedwork, and long runs - and trust us, she's tested a lot of running gear in her time. This particular New Balance design is fast-drying and practical, making any workout comfortable, and offers great breathability and comfort, too. Plus, it's a great price point for the quality you get.
12. Best long sleeved workout top with graphic
Pruzan The Greats New York City Marathon Long Sleeve
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Head has long been a fan of independent running brand Pruzan, and has tested their shorts, leggings and tops in her time. Long her favourite, though, is this long sleeved workout top, designed to celebrate last year's New York marathon but still timeless enough to wear year-round. It's butter soft, breathable, and washes well, making it the perfect companion for sweaty interval sessions, HIIT classes or long runs. Chuck on over a pair of workout shorts and you'll fit right in in the London running scene.
