Trust the experts with 20+ years of experience - 12 best long-sleeved workout tops for cosy, sweat-wicking support

The best long-sleeved workout tops, in my opinion, don't get near enough credit. In fact, I’d even go as far as to say it’s my favourite style of workout top - there to keep you warm yet sweat-wick, cosy yet cool. A core staple in any fitness fan’s gym wear , it’s the perfect accompaniment to your gym leggings , sports bra and running trainers if you’re after that bit more coverage without compromising on a lightweight feel.

Now that we’re officially in September, and the weather is slowly creeping towards brisk (if not downright chilly), the best long-sleeved workout tops are about to get a whole lot more well-deserved attention. Perfect for that awkward in-between transitional weather, they strike the perfect balance between warm and cooling. Worn alone, they’re not as lightweight as a workout vest but also not quite as cosy as layering up with a gym hoodie . Pure autumnal perfection, if you ask me.

As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, I cover a lot of fitness shopping content, so naturally, I’ve tried and tested plenty of workout gear in my time. I adore low-impact workouts like Pilates, yoga and strength training and love to supplement these with a sweaty at-home HIIT workout.

To help in my search for the best workout tops, I’ve also enlisted the help of Senior Health Editor Ally Head (who, as a multi-marathon runner has trialled countless pieces of kit for durability, sweat-wicking and general performance), Sophie Boucher, Teacher Training Manager and yoga teacher at MoreYoga , and athlete and founder of PASSA, Lillie Bleasdale.

We’ve included a range of styles and price points for our long-sleeved top roundup. Whether you prefer a cropped or longline style; loose or form-fitting; a zipped design or a practical pullover, whether you love running or Pilates - we’ve got you covered.

If you’re keen to prolong the last days of summer as much as possible (or prefer a sweaty indoor workout above all else), we have a roundup of the best summer workout outfits and workout vests for you to shop. Similarly, running shorts , matching gym sets , and cosy rest-day loungewear will always come in handy, no matter the weather, so be sure to check out our buying guides for these too. When it comes to long-sleeved workout tops though, there are a few important things to consider:

What we looked for while testing the best long-sleeved workout tops

We always ensure to thoroughly trial each and every product we recommend here at MC UK - here’s what we kept in mind while testing:

Material - was it sweat-wicking, lightweight and breathable? Did it keep us warm or cool? Both were very welcome for different styles of workout.

Fit - was it cropped or longline? Fitted or oversized? Long-sleeved workout tops come in all shapes and sizes - and again, all would suit different styles and preferences.

Quality - did it wear and wash well? Did it bobble over time or absorb a lingering 'gym kit' smell?

- did it wear and wash well? Did it bobble over time or absorb a lingering ‘gym kit’ smell? Price - would we get our cost per wear?

12 best long-sleeved workout tops of 2024, tested by Editors and fitness pros

1. Best long-sleeved workout top for all workouts

Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Specifications Best for: Any type of workout Today's Best Deals £68 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Lightweight and breathable + Waist-length for good coverage + Stands the test of time + Comes in a good range of sizes Reasons to avoid - It's quite expensive - but worth it

Head is a huge fan of the lululemon Swiftly top and she’s not alone - it’s one of the brand’s best-selling designs for a reason, after all. According to our Senior Health Editor, it can be worn in summer and winter alike thanks to its lighter material, washes well and has a flattering fit. It’s great if you're looking for longevity, too - Head has owned hers since around 2018 and claims it still smells, feels and looks as good as the day she bought it (which is no mean feat with long-sleeved workout tops in particular, we can tell you). If you’re after a long-sleeved workout top that's flattering, doesn’t ride up, and washes well, then look no further.

2. Best cropped long-sleeved workout top

Gymshark Training Long Sleeve Crop Top Specifications Best for: Gym sessions or workout classes Today's Best Deals £20 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Affordable + Sweat-wicking + Not too loose or too compressive + Lightweight yet warm Reasons to avoid - the cropped length might not be for everyone

I love a cropped workout top, as I find them the most flattering when paired with my favourite high-waisted leggings . This style from Gymshark has been my go-to long-sleeved workout top for years. I own them in a few colours and used to wear them while out running all. The. Time. They’re ideal for all types of weather from autumn to spring, thanks to the longer sleeve length. The material is super lightweight - yet warm - and wicks sweat well. In fact, I own this in a pale lilac and have never seen a sweat patch yet. In terms of fit, it’s fitter but not too tight and restrictive, moving effortlessly with my body through fast-moving and low-impact workouts alike.

3. Most fashion-forward long-sleeved workout top

Alo Yoga Cover Long Sleeve Top Specifications Best for: Pilates or yoga Today's Best Deals £64 at Alo Yoga Reasons to buy + Chic design + Super soft + Will keep you warm Reasons to avoid - Not very sweat-wicking - better for slower workouts

We’re a bit obsessed with Alo Yoga kit here at MC UK, and there’s a reason for that: when it comes to stylish-yet-functional designs, they hit the nail on the head every single time. Head owns this slightly cropped top and finds it perfect for wearing during slower, more focused Pilates sessions. Its soft ribbed material will keep you cosy in cooler temperatures, and how chic is the twist-front design?

4. Best oversized long-sleeved T-shirt

Nike Premium Essentials long sleeve t-shirt in brown Specifications Best for: Yoga or hiking Today's Best Deals £28 at ASOS Reasons to buy + On-trend oversized design + Super comfy + It's currently on sale Reasons to avoid - The heavy cotton material is not sweat-wicking - this is more a piece for lounging and light workouts

I’ve always had a thing for casual long-sleeved cotton T-shirts, and after picking up this Nike number in New York last September, it became my unexpected autumn saviour. It’s made of a beautifully thick cotton material, making it perfect for lounging as well as light workouts in cooler weather - think: your favourite oversized gym T-shirt , but with more coverage. One thing to note is that as it’s made from cotton, it’s not the most sweat-wicking piece in this list and so won't be suitable for running or HIIT. My top is a darker green than this taupe alternative so doesn’t show sweat marks too much, but they might show up on lighter colours. For form-fitting, sweat-wicking designs made for more intense workouts, keep scrolling.

5. Best long-sleeved workout top for yoga and Pilates

Alo Yoga Gather Long Sleeve Specifications Best for: Pilates or yoga Today's Best Deals £64 at Alo Yoga Reasons to buy + Chic and versatile design + Warm and soft + Flattering ruching Reasons to avoid - It sells out quickly

Pilates trainer Boucher loves how versatile this long-sleeved top is - in fact, it’s so chic she often even pairs it with jeans when she’s out of the studio. She’s also a fan of the flattering ruched detail and how incredibly soft and comfy it is to wear during Pilates flows and while out running errands alike.

6. Softest long-sleeved workout top

CRZ YOGA Women's Sports Long Sleeve Shirt Specifications Best for: Pilates or yoga Today's Best Deals £23.20 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Sweat-wicking, warm and incredibly soft + Comes in loads of colours + Sits at a nice height Reasons to avoid - It comes up a little small - size up accordingly if you don't want it to feel too tight

My adoration for Amazon athleisure brand CRZ Yoga is no secret. In fact, after picking up the brand’s highly-rated Butterluxe leggings a few months ago, I’ve gone on a bit of a wild one and bought loads of pieces from the range. Just like my beloved leggings, this top is unbelievably soft and comfortable. It’s made from a stretchy, sweat-wicking material that makes it perfect worn alone over a sports bra during slightly cool weather, and as a base layer under a running jacket during the colder winter months. It’s seamless and oh-so flattering, cutting off at the perfect point, it’s not too long or too cropped. Consider this the Goldilocks’ porridge of the workout top world.

7. Best zip-up long-sleeved workout top

GNGR Bees silt long sleeve top Specifications Best for: Pilates or yoga Today's Best Deals £60 at GNGR Bees Reasons to buy + Made from sustainable materials + Super flattering + Versatile design Reasons to avoid - The lighter shade will show sweat marks

I’ve owned this GNGR Bees top for a couple of years now, and nothing makes me feel more autumnal than popping this on for a brisk walk or calming yoga flow. It’s great for more fast-paced workouts too, but the lighter material might show sweat marks, so do note that it’s also available in black if that matters to you. Not only is it sustainable (made from dead stock cotton and spandex fabric), it’s probably the most flattering workout top I own. This top hugs my waist without feeling at all compressive or tight. It unzips almost down to the bottom, making it easy to put on and take off, and you can zip it right up to the high neckline for extra coverage and warmth.

8. Best affordable long sleeved workout top

Adanola Ultimate Long Sleeve Top Specifications Best for: Any type of workout Today's Best Deals £36.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Great price point + Sweat wicking yet stylish + Suitable for any workout Reasons to avoid - Form fitting design might not be for everyone.

Every member of Team MC UK who's tested Adanola kit has fallen in love with their designs. Not only is the kit stylish and fashion-forward, but it's really functional, too, washing well, supporting you through any session, and leaving you feeling your best. This tee is no exception, with a compressive fit, four way stretch, and thumb holes to keep your hands warm during winter runs.

9. Best long sleeved workout top for gym classes

Sweaty Betty Breathe Easy Running Long Sleeve Top Specifications Best for: Running or gym classes Today's Best Deals £65 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Breathable + Sweat-wicking + Cosy. Reasons to avoid - Can run long - Not the thickest or warmest for winter runs.

Senior Health Editor Head loves this Sweaty Betty long sleeved workout top for cooler summer runs. It's made from a super soft material and is breathable, meaning you're not stuck with damp elbows or armpits mid workout. Do note, though: it can run a little large and isn't the thickest, meaning it's best suited to spring, summer and autumn runs, rather than chillier winter sessions.

10. Best breathable long sleeved workout top

ON Core Long Tee Specifications Best for: Running or HIIT Today's Best Deals £65 at ON Reasons to buy + Seriously lightweight + Stylish graphic design + Washes well Reasons to avoid - Mid range price point - Can show small sweat patches

Head has trained in this ON long sleeved tee on repeat, wearing it in the winter months for staying cool but also cosy during her training miles. It's the ideal running companion - soft and supportive, but also roomy and breathable enough to keep you performing at your best. It's a good price point from the brand, too, who's kit normally retails at higher price points.

11. Best long sleeved workout top for running

New Balance Athletics Long Sleeve Specifications Best for: Running and gym classes Today's Best Deals £45 at New Balance Reasons to buy + Fast drying technology + Anti-chafe material + Comfortable. Reasons to avoid - Grey colourway may show sweat patches.

Bleasdale wears this New Balance layer on repeat for strength sessions, speedwork, and long runs - and trust us, she's tested a lot of running gear in her time. This particular New Balance design is fast-drying and practical, making any workout comfortable, and offers great breathability and comfort, too. Plus, it's a great price point for the quality you get.

12. Best long sleeved workout top with graphic

Pruzan The Greats New York City Marathon Long Sleeve Specifications Best for: Running or gym classes Today's Best Deals £90 at Pruzan Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Breathable + Washes well. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

Head has long been a fan of independent running brand Pruzan, and has tested their shorts, leggings and tops in her time. Long her favourite, though, is this long sleeved workout top, designed to celebrate last year's New York marathon but still timeless enough to wear year-round. It's butter soft, breathable, and washes well, making it the perfect companion for sweaty interval sessions, HIIT classes or long runs. Chuck on over a pair of workout shorts and you'll fit right in in the London running scene.