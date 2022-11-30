I'm a Health Editor who's tried 100's of shoes - these are officially the best gym trainers you can buy

Finding the best gym trainers can feel like a bit of a mission. Which brand is best? Do you need different support for different sports? And which will last the long run, rather than fall apart within a few years?

All good questions - and with 93,000,000 results on Google alone, it's fair to say that there are plenty to choose from. Wearing the right trainers for your session is absolutely key - as one J Foot Ankle Res. study (opens in new tab) found, incorrect footwear can cause some pretty serious injuries.

So, where to start? Let me help. I'm Ally Head (opens in new tab), Health Editor at Marie Claire UK and 8x marathoner who once learned to deadlift twice my body weight for a feature. Yep - I know a thing or two about trainers, having tried well over a hundred pairs during the course of my career.

Lucky for you, I've whittled down my go-to's in one succinct article. Whether you're into weight lifting, running, Pilates, yoga, or something else entirely, there's a trainer for every workout. My top tip, before you scroll my edit of the best? Think about what you'll be using the gym trainers for the most, and buy one designed for that specialty. Plus, think about whether investing in a sustainable trainer (opens in new tab) is important for you - more below.

Health Editor Ally Head testing some of the best gym trainers featured in this round up.

Testing process

As above, every trainer in this round-up has been tested pretty extensively. I've worn some for marathons, some for weight lifting, some for walking, and some for good old gym classes, but they've all been worn for at least three separate workouts. I looked for:

Appropriate cushioning. Shoes for running, HIIT, and gym classes will need adequate cushioning - the heel drop height is important and will impact shock absorption. When it comes to shoes for weightlifting or strength training, the flatter, the better, as they are more stable with less cushioning. Making sure you've got proper support underfoot is vital - there are options in this round-up for all disciplines.

Shoes for running, HIIT, and gym classes will need adequate cushioning - the heel drop height is important and will impact shock absorption. When it comes to shoes for weightlifting or strength training, the flatter, the better, as they are more stable with less cushioning. Making sure you've got proper support underfoot is vital - there are options in this round-up for all disciplines. Adequate support. Running trainers are designed to support your body through each stride, and reduce your impact on any terrain, from pavement to train. Gym trainers are designed to support lateral moves, like jump lunges, skaters, and so on.

Running trainers are designed to support your body through each stride, and reduce your impact on any terrain, from pavement to train. Gym trainers are designed to support lateral moves, like jump lunges, skaters, and so on. Comfort. You'll know if you have wide feet, over-pronate, under-pronate, or are in between sizes. Make sure you invest in a pair of trainers that work for you (and always go up half a size, to account for swelling).

Best gym trainers: 16 to shop now, tested by a Health Editor

Best gym trainers for strength training

New Balance 624 Reasons to buy + Flat and supportive for weight lifting + Aesthetic enough to wear both for the gym and for day-to-day activities (but do note, they have little cushioning) + Affordable price point. Reasons to avoid - Leather material means the shoe is quite heavy and non-breathable - On the narrow side - The laces are quite long and can get in the way.

Best for: Weight lifting, Crossfit or strength training

I was pleasantly surprised by these affordable New Balance gym trainers. At only £50, they're an affordable price point, plus have a sturdy, flat base, ideal for weight lifting or strength training.

The newer iteration of the shoe from New Balance promises to be more responsive than previous designs and boasts better shock absorption, too (important for reducing your chance of injury). When I tested, I was impressed - they're versatile in that you can wear them day-to-day as well as for training and have been comfortable from the get-go.

As someone with a slightly wider foot, they did feel a tad narrow, plus they're made from leather (a non-breathable material), which means they're on the heavier side and aren't ideal for sweatier workouts. However, neither of these cons would put me off purchasing. I'd recommend for weight lifting, Crossfit, and strength workouts, or classes like Pilates, but wouldn't advise wearing them for any high impact classes like high intensity interval training.

Best gym trainers for weight lifting

Nike Metcon 8 Reasons to buy + A firm favourite on the weight lifting scene for a reason - a sturdy and reliable base + Lightweight and long lasting + Comfortable. Reasons to avoid - Run slightly narrow - Older versions have been known to wear through, but the V8 seem more sturdy - Not designed for running.

Best for: Weight lifting, Crossfit or strength training

The Nike Metcon's are loved in the weightlifting world for a reason - they're a comfortable, trustworthy, and reliable training shoe designed to last the long run. I have a much older pair from around 2016 that are still good as new.

I also tried for more typical Crossfit moves like box jumps and side lunges, and they were responsive enough for both. Fun fact: the shoe actually has the same foam as the Nike React running shoe in the forefoot, designed to make the strength-focused shoe responsive enough for circuit and Crossfit classes.

Cons: as above, my feet err on the wide side and these do run slightly narrow. Plus, it goes without saying thatwhile these flatter shoes a reliable base for lifts and circuits classes, they're not designed for regular running.

Best gym trainers for HIIT

lululemon Blissfeel Reasons to buy + Versatile and comfortable + Responsive + Easy to wear for workouts and work + Affordable price point. Reasons to avoid - Runs small - size up - Not as propulsive and cushioned as other competitor running trainers.

Best for: Running, gym classes, or walking.

Did you know that before 2022, women's trainers were simply smaller versions of shoes designed for the male foot? Pretty shocking - yet this year, lululemon was one of the first brands to launch female-first footwear, specifically designed for the female foot.

They used data from over a million foot scans and launched the Blissfeel first - a trainer designed with running in mind which, in my opinion, is a pretty reliable all-rounder. I've worn mine over the course of eight or so months now, and like how versatile they are. They have a breathable yet supportive upper that doesn't run tight for wider feet, plus are cushioned enough to notice a springy return during shorter runs.

If you're a neutral runner who laces up semi-regularly but also wants a pair of gym trainers they can wear Reformer Pilates, yoga, the gym, and the occasional HIIT class, then these are a great investment (plus, they have a whole range of different colourways).

They run small, so size up. Bottom line? I wouldn't wear them to run a marathon in (simply because there are springier options out there). But I do recommend them for everyday training and a shoe that can do all.

Best gym trainers for running

On Cloudmonster Reasons to buy + Super springy and propulsive + Great for racing and daily training. Reasons to avoid - Runs small - size up - Not designed for wide feet - Laces can be quite snug.

Best for: Running, HIIT, and interval training

I've long been a fan of ON trainers for long runs, but I've never found the pair. You know - the ones that you chuck on time and time again because they feel so great when you wear them?

Enter stage right, the Cloudmonster, one of their latest designs engineered with speed in mind. And that they are - the phrase running on clouds springs to mind, as as I've been testing, I've been really impressed by how propulsive, lightweight, and responsive they are, too.

If you're a runner who regularly laces up for speedwork or is looking to improve your time, you can't go far wrong. Cons: they run really small, so make sure to size up. Plus, I found that the lacing across the top of your foot can be a bit restrictive, so be sure to unlace and relace to fit your personal foot width.

Best gym trainer for racing

New Balance Supercomp Reasons to buy + A 47mm midsole stack and carbon plate mean the Supercomp is next-level springy. + Comfortable from the get-go. + Propulsive yet stable, too. Reasons to avoid - A higher price point. - Tarnish easily and quickly. - A perhaps unnecessary amount of stack and spring for an everyday runner, but great for races and speedwork.

Best for: Running, speed work, and racing

If you're a runner, you'll likely have heard of carbon plate shoes. Widely regarded as "super shoes", studies have found they both help improve stability and improve energy return. In non-running jargon, they help you to run faster - so much so that many believe they helped athlete Eliud Kipchoge break a sub-two hour marathon for the first time in human history.

Several brands now sell their own carbon plate trainers, and one of my favourite offerings from New Balance are the Supercomp - unbelievably comfortable, springy and yet still supportive, too.

One of the most cushioned trainers I've ever run in, I was immediately impressed - they're light, despite the tall heel stack, and didn't rub, despite me running a five miler in them almost as soon as I unboxed them. I was concerned I might keep going over on my ankle as a result of the heel stack, but they're impressively stable, as well as noticeably springy. Plus, the upper is lightweight, supporting you through runs without restricting your foot.

Do note, though - if you have wider feet, the upper might err on the tight side. Plus, they did get mucky fairly quickly - the pastel green colourway is stunning but doesn't fare well in muddy puddles.

These aren't an everyday shoe - some run coaches believe that training in carbon plate shoes year-round can cause injuries and more - but they are an impressive option for beating your 5km time or hitting your treadmill intervals.

Best gym trainer for the treadmill

Adizero Adios Pro 3 Reasons to buy + Propulsive and lightweight + Great for racing or improving your speed. Reasons to avoid - Carbon plate takes some getting used too - A tighter fit than other competitors - A higher price point.

Best for: Running, racing or interval training

There's been an awful lot of noise in the running world about adidas' Adizero Adios Pro. Another of the carbon plate super shoes, it was the shoe worn by athletes for the most wins during 2021 World Major Marathons - which is pretty impressive.

Need-to-knows: they're cushioned, responsive, and easy to wear, don't make noise as you run as some other competitor carbon plate shoes tend to, and worked a treat for my interval training runs.

Compared to the monster Supercomp from New Balance, they have smaller 39.5mm midsole stack, but that doesn't make them any less springy. The newer iteration also has additional cushioning in the forefoot, which I found made running in them feel more smooth and stable.

That said, the cushion in the forefoot does make you feel like you're rocking forward with each step. Great for speedy running, no doubt, but takes some getting used too. Also, the outer is fairly thin, and while I've tested them over three runs so far, I'm interested to see how durable they are for the price point.

Best gym trainers from Nike

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% Reasons to buy + Comfortable, supportive, and cushioned + Cheaper than other carbon plate shoes + Designed for speedy running. Reasons to avoid - Not designed for day-to-day training - Runs on the narrow side - Short tongue.

Best for: Running, racing or interval training

There's a reason I wore these Nike trainers for both of my Boston Qualifying marathons - the London Marathon in 2021 and the Chicago Marathon in 2022. They're my favourites - light, springy, and cushioned, all while supporting you and offering a stable base.

It's been coined a racing powerhouse of a trainer and I couldn't agree more. Other racing shoes that I've tested aren't quite as cushioned and don't offer the same propulsion, whereas these strike the ideal middle ground.

Similarly to the Adizero Adios Pro, the shoe is designed to tip you forward with each stride, improving your speed. That said, you don't notice this when walking (likely because the drop is lower), making them a more durable all-rounder.

While I've never had any issues with wear and tear while testing, other runners have complained that they aren't the most long-lasting, sometimes wearing out if worn over distance. That said, I still reckon they're a solid investment if you're serious about your running and keen to improve your speed.

Best gym trainers from HOKA

(Image credit: HOKA)

HOKA Bondi 8 Reasons to buy + Soft cushioning + Trademark thick foam sole + Impressive grip + Aesthetic design. Reasons to avoid - On the bulky side - Pricier than other training shoes but worth the investment.

Best for: Running, workout classes, and walking

Did I give the HOKA Bondi 8's five stars? Yes, yes I did - because I think they're one of the best trainers on the market you can currently buy.

I've long heard people rave about HOKA but never really fallen in love with a pair - until now. Not only do they look great, thanks to their trademark chunky foam sole, but they're a joy to workout in. I've hardly taken mine off since testing, and have worn them for speedwork, long runs, strength sessions, and walks.

The newest iteration of the Bondi 8, the brand has stuck to its roots with the thick EVA foam cushioning. I found this came in handy for jumps, lunges, and run propulsion - they're pretty bouncy, while maintaining that all-important stability, too. I also found the upper breathable and comfortable (and I wore them straight out of the box - no blisters here). An editor's pick, for sure.

Best gym trainers from adidas

Best for: Running, gym classes, and walking

If you follow me on Instagram or read my content, you'll know that I'm a die-hard fan of the adidas Ultraboost trainers. They're not super shoes, like the above - rather, a reliable workhorse of a training shoe that you can also wear to work when you forget a change of shoes.

For a non-carbon plate shoe, they're super bouncy thanks to adidas' trademark Ultraboost foam, and I like that you can literally slip them on without having to undo the shoelaces (lazy, sure. Practical - always) - they're ideal for slipping on for daily walks. They're also light, and I've never needed to break them in (impressive as someone who is typically blister-prone).

Some don't get on with the Ultraboost as they're not the most supportive and stable if you're training higher mileage. They had some issues with the earlier iterations wearing through the knitted upper, but the recent designs are designed to be durable (I've had mine around a year and they're still going strong).

Best gym trainers from New Balance

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080V11 Reasons to buy + Another reliable training shoe + Light and cushioned + Comfortable and suitable for wide feet + Affordable price point. Reasons to avoid - Not the speediest shoe, but a stable workhorse - Not a huge difference between the V10 and V11

Best for: Running, gym classes, and walking

Another reliable gym trainer, if you're after an option that you can wear for runs, gym classes, and to walk to work, is the New Balance 1080. I've trained for a few marathons in these, and they're consistently supportive, stable, and cushioned for 5kms, 10kms, and more. When testing, I liked the addition of rubber on the outsole, which means they're designed to last you for at least a few years.

That said, they're still pretty lightweight. When worn on a particularly muddy trail run, they did slip a little, but they're a road shoe designed primarily for concrete runs, so this didn't surprise me too much.

I also like walking in mine and even purchased a pair for my Grandad for his daily walks. If you're on the hunt for an affordable all-rounder, you can't go far wrong with the 1080's.

Best sustainable gym trainer

Allbirds Tree Flyer Reasons to buy + One of the most sustainable trainers you can buy + Comfortable once worn in + Stable and solid. Reasons to avoid - Rub to begin with - Can feel quite firm underfoot.

Best for: Running, gym classes, and walking

Fun fact: these are the lowest CO2 running trainers in the world and are a real joy to run in. They're light, with a knitted upper, and designed to be an all-rounder - that is, you can run in them, head to a circuits class, and also head out for your daily walk in them, too.

I've tested them over various distances and they're great to run in - a marked improvement on the previous iterations from Allbirds, they've got more cushioning and are more stable, too. Designing a totally sustainable trainer is no mean feat, but the brand are a certified B Corp, meaning they're genuinely doing their bit as a business for both people and planet.

Worth nothing, for blister-prone runners, they did take some time to break in, but were comfortable after the initial period.

Best gym trainers to wear from workout to work

Veja Impala Reasons to buy + Affordable price point + Versatile all rounder + Aesthetic and easy to wear. Reasons to avoid - Get dirty quickly due to light colourways - Not cushioned enough for long distance running. - Long laces, which can get in the way.

Best for: Running, gym classes, and walking

If you read my Veja Impala review (opens in new tab), then you'll know that these are one of my go-to trainers when I need shoe I can wear for a range of workouts. I took them to Croatia on holiday this year and was really blown away by their versatility - they were supportive enough for 5km to 10km runs, and saw me through hikes and HIIT classes, too.

They're an affordable price point, plus don't look nuts paired with a nice dress or work outfit. Sure, they might struggle over a marathon distance, but they're not designed for that. They're designed to be a trendy all-rounder, ideal for the likes of Pilates and yoga, too. Can you tell I'm a fan?

Only cons - the laces are a tad long, meaning they can sometimes get in the way (plus the laces don't have much grip, so be sure to double knot). They also get dirty fairly quickly, but nothing a quick clean can't fix.

Best white gym trainers

lululemon Chargefeel Reasons to buy + Surprisingly propulsive and springy. + Lightweight + Easy to wear and comfortable. Reasons to avoid - Get dirty quickly. - Lower support than some competitors.

Best for: Weight lifting and gym classes

Another of lululemon's female-first shoes is the chargefeel and, spoiler alert: these are actually my favourite gym trainers from the brand. A shoe designed with high-intensity interval training and gym classes in mind, it's super versatile, meaning you're investing in one pair of shoes that really can do the lot.

Gym bunny who loves classes and wants to purchase an aesthetically pleasing trainer that'll also support your sweat sessions, too? lululemon's got you.

Do note - when I tested, I went up half a size, as they tend to run small. They have a wide range of colourways on offer (I love the white) and there's also a mid-sock design option if that's your kind of thing.

Best pink gym trainers

Under Armour Flow Velociti Wind Reasons to buy + Superior grip + Lightweight + Stable + Sends run tracking direct to your phone. Reasons to avoid - Not as springy or cushioned as other competitors.

Best for: Running and workout classes.

One of the standout features of the Under Armour Flow Velociti Wind is the in-shoe run tracker, which connects to the UA MapMyRun app on your phone to deliver you details of your workout (expect to see stats including foot strike angle, cadence, ground contact time and more). While they won't win any awards on the cushioning front, when I tested, I found them springy enough and stable, too, offering a superior grip to other competitors.

They are quite flat - especially compared to the super-cushioned super shoes and the likes of the Ultraboost - but they're a stable workhorse that'll last the test of time.

Best black gym trainers

Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 Reasons to buy + Super springy and propulsive + A cheaper price point for a high-return energy shoe. Reasons to avoid - Cushioned, so designed for running over weight lifting.

Best for: Running, interval training, and distance training.

Okay, so you're tempted by the super shoes but not so tempted by the price point? Let me introduce you to the Saucony Endorphin Speed 3, the perfect middle ground speed shoe with a nylon plate that'll also work as a reliable training shoe.

It's had rave reviews since it's launch, and when I tested, I found them fast, with a stable platform and easy return. Plus, the black colourway is one of my personal favourites for versatility (aka, wearing for occasions other than running).

I wore a slightly different Saucony shoe for my first ever marathon back in 2018 and have long trusted the brand for daily trainers that'll reduce your chance of injury and serve you well.

Best gym trainers for comfort

HOKA Mach 4 Reasons to buy + Cushioned and comfortable + Specially designed tab for those with Achilles niggles + Stable. Reasons to avoid - Laces are long - Not as propulsive as other competitors - Limited range of colourways.

Best for: Running and gym classes.

I'm a fan of HOKA shoes, as you probably guessed from my review above. They're reliable, are on sale for a middle-ground price point, and last well - which, in my opinion, makes for a great investment trainer.

The Mach 4 is a great everyday shoe for if you like train different disciplines - that is, it'll see you through spin, circuits, Parkrun, and more. It's cushioned - more so than the Under Armour offering, but not as much as the Ultraboost - and designed to support those of you with Achilles niggles or injuries.

It's cushioned but still reasonably lightweight, and designed to be a shoe for speedier runs, but I preferred to use it for distance when testing as didn't find it as propulsive as other competitors.

What gym trainers are best?

As above, it'll totally depend on what kind of workouts you do and what support you're after. For racing, the proof is in the pudding for me, and I ran my two fastest marathons in Nike Vaporflys - they really are super shoes. For an everyday training shoe, you can't go wrong with the HOKA Bondi 8, and for weightlifting, my favourites are the Nike Metcons.