I have a confession to make - I currently have more running shoes in my house than I care to count. As the Senior Health Editor here at Marie Claire UK and a nine-time marathon runner, I'm constantly testing the latest designs and Whatsapping friends and family with my recommendations.

While I've been running for the best part of ten years now, it's only in recent years that people seem to have cottoned on to just how joyful lacing up can be. It's no exaggeration to say we've become a nation of runners - everywhere you look, there's another lycra-clad run club or Instagram post full of someone achieving a shiny new personal best.

If you're one of the keen beans now lacing up regularly, know this - one of the simplest ways you can improve your running is by investing in the best gym wear. Enter: this handy guide to the best running shoes for women.

As someone who runs marathons for fun and tests kit as part of their nine-to-five, I've tested close to a thousand pairs of running trainers in my time. While my all-time favourite running shoes are the ON Cloudmonster 2's, New Balance Rebel v4's and adidas Adios Adizero Pro 4's, I've rounded up all of my go-to's below for you, for every gait type, distance, and occasion.

All of the running trainers below have been tested by me or the team over a 5km, 10km, half marathon or marathon distance and get my seal of approval. I've also enlisted the help of our Barre and Pilates-loving Junior Shopping Editor Valeza Bakolli, marathon runner and Ecommerce Analyst Sophie Cookson, Fashion Writer Sofia Piza and Senior Beauty Writer Lollie King. Keep reading for an honest review of which trainers are worth your investment - and which aren't.

No, we're not talking about the best gym trainers, but running trainers specifically designed with return, bounce, and boost in mind. Shop the best options from the likes of Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more, but also a few more purse-friendly trainer alternatives, too. We've run in all of the shoes included, so they have our seal of approval as the top running trainers you can buy.

Not into running? Don't worry, we've also rounded up the best cross training shoes, best weightlifting shoes, and best sustainable trainers for you, too.

Why is investing in a pair of the best running shoes for women so important?

Yeah, surprisingly enough your old Converse aren't the best bet for your morning miles (that said, they're in our round-up of the best weightlifting shoes for a reason). Why? Well, wearing incorrect trainers can increase your risk of injury and encourage poor running form.

Think about it: if you wear super flat Converse for your 5km, your foot arch won't have adequate support, your joints won't have proper cushioning as your body hits the floor, and your hips, knees, Achilles, and tendons will likely have to work harder to over-compensate. End result? Likely injury, if you run regularly (aka three times a week or more).

Health Editor Ally Head testing some of the trainers in this round up at the Paris Half (Image credit: Ally Head)

Testing process: What we looked for in the best running shoes for women

Adequate cushioning: When you hit the floor during a run, you're putting as much as three times your body weight through your foot. Think about that for a second - it's a lot. We made sure all of the shoes in this round up have proper cushioning underfoot.

When you hit the floor during a run, you're putting as much as three times your body weight through your foot. Think about that for a second - it's a lot. We made sure all of the shoes in this round up have proper cushioning underfoot. Appropriate weight: Again, this one's fairly common sense and worth thinking about pre-investing in running trainers. The lighter your shoe, the easier it'll be for you to move quickly in them, so there are plenty of light trainers in this edit. That being said, if you're a distance or marathon runner, making sure you've opted for a shoe with proper support for the mileage is key - options for that below, too.

Again, this one's fairly common sense and worth thinking about pre-investing in running trainers. The lighter your shoe, the easier it'll be for you to move quickly in them, so there are plenty of light trainers in this edit. That being said, if you're a distance or marathon runner, making sure you've opted for a shoe with proper support for the mileage is key - options for that below, too. Designed for the right terrain: In short, are you someone who's going to be running on pavements home from work or heading out to the countryside for steady miles come the weekend? If it's the former, invest in road shoes; the latter, trail shoes. Road shoes are more cushioned, to protect your body from the impact of the concrete, and trail shoes have more grip and support, for muddy trail routes.

Best running shoes for women: 21 to shop now

Best every day running shoe:

adidas Ultraboost Light trainer £76.50 at adidas USP? Meet adidas' lightest iteration of their most raved-about shoe to date. This Boost promises to be 30% lighter with a 4% greater energy return, too. Pros: If you know me, you'll know I'm a big Ultraboost fan - I once ran a 37-mile ultramarathon in them (yep, really). IMO, they're one of the comfiest running trainers on the market, last well, and are super easy to pull on and off, too. All of the simple things you expect to be right in a running trainer are right here - a yes from me. Cons: If you're someone who likes muddy offroading, these will get dirty pretty quickly. The bounce might not be for everyone, but they work for me (and the rest of Boost's cult-like following). Plus, they're still pretty heavy for a runner trainer at 261g, but I've always loved in running them. Read my full adidas Boost Light review, here.

Best running shoe for beginners:

Hoka Bondi 9 £159.50 at The Sports Edit USP? I didn't think Hoka could improve their Bondi 8 design, but their new, even bouncier Bondi 9's are a total dream to run in. They're like a bouncy cloud, one of the comfiest running shoes I've ever worn, and ideal for supporting your through hikes, 5km's and long runs, offering support and stability along the way. Pros: These went viral on TikTok for a reason - they're aesthetically pleasing but also a really great running shoe. I've worn them on rotation for training runs, interval sessions, and in the office, too, even persuading our Fashion Writer Sofia into purchasing a pair. Yep - that's how much I approve. Cons: They're on the more cushioned side, so if you prefer a flatter shoe, they won't be for you. Other than that, I can't fault them.

Best running shoes for wide feet:

ON Cloudmonster 2 £169.50 at The Sports Edit USP? ON's Cloudmonster design has long been my go-to all rounder shoe - so much so, I wrote an entire Cloudmonster review on the version one. Recently launched is the second iteration of their bouncy, super supportive shoe, this time offering even more cushioning, propulsion and energy return than ever before. Pros: It's hard not to run fast in these mega-bouncy shoes, but what I love about them is they're also comfortable, supportive and versatile. They've never rubbed and I've never rolled an ankle in them, but I could also race a 5km in them, if I so wished. All in all, they're a great all-rounder shoe that will perform well for any kind of run. Cons: The price point is high, but these shoes are durable and long-lasting, not to mention the outer material is actually far more waterproof/wipe-clean than other competitors on the market, meaning they stay cleaner for longer.

Best running shoes for stability:

ASICS Gel-Kayano £180 at ASICS USP? A stable workhorse of a training shoe, ASICS are known for their reliable and cushioned designs - and the Gel-Kayano is no exception. Pros: Asics’ Gel-Kayano was the first pair of "proper" running shoes I ever bought. After trying out the first week of Couch25k in my casual walking trainers, I thought it was time to invest in the real deal, and Asics make some of the best running trainers around. To this day, they’re still my favourite pair, and I’ve repurchased them once already. Having injured my ankle a few years ago, I really appreciate the extra support provided by the padded section around the ankle, as it keeps my feet feeling secure through high impact. Cons: They do come up a little small, so I’d suggest going up half a size for a still-snug fit. - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

Best running trainer for energy return:

New Balance Rebel v4 £140 at New Balance USP? New Balance's Rebel v4 have been my go-to pair of training shoes over the past six months. They're everything you could want in a running trainer - super lightweight, springy, propulsive, and comfortable. Buy for a trainer that'll literally put a spring in your step. Pros: These are a really solid all round workhorse of a shoe. If you struggle with joint pain or are just on the hunt for an extra cushioned, bouncy pair of runners, these are for you - they're one of New Balance's most cushioned pairs on the market. Plus, as someone with wide feet, I found them spacious and comfortable - no blisters here. Cons: I loved the cushioning - I'm a runner who likes extra bounce with every step - that said, some users felt the bounce compromised the shoe's stability. This wasn't an issue for me, however, but it is one to be mindful of depending on your specific shoe requirements.

Best running shoes for short distances:

Nike Vomero 18 £134.49 at The Sports Edit USP? I've struggled to get on with previous Nike training shoes, but the Nike Vomero 18 has next-level cushioning, thanks to two different types of foam, not to mention seriously plush comfort for short, medium and long runs. Pros: Topline: They're springy, supportive, and responsive, thanks to the ZoomX foam, are roomier than previous Nike iterations and seriously comfortable, too. The heel tab makes them easy to pull on, and the snug upper promises to be comfortable for both wide and narrow feet. Cons: They run a little small, so do opt for half a size up for maximum breathability. To read my review of another of Nike's running shoes, the Nike Invincible 3 review, click here.

Best value running shoe:

adidas Solar Glide 5 Trainer £68.42 at Amazon USP? An affordable all-rounder from a trusted brand. Pros: Like adidas trainers but can't afford more than £160+ on a pair of running trainers? We hear you - which is where the more budget-friendly Solar Glide 5 come in, designed for runners who workout a couple of times a week and are after an everyday all-rounder. Cons: Not the springiest, but a sturdy workhorse.

Best lululemon running trainer

lululemon Blissfeel 2 £118 at lululemon USP? The second iteration of lululemon's first shoe is designed for the female foot with a textile upper for maximum support and comfort and a 3D-moulded midfoot panel for stability. Pros: A development on the brand's first foray into footwear, I'm impressed by the Blissfeel 2. It's noticeably more stable, supportive and propulsive than the first design, offering a supportive yet springy everyday option that promises to help you go the distance. Plus, they offer eight different colourways. I'm a fan. Cons: Not the best for speed work.

Best ON running trainer

ON Cloudmonster Trainer £125 at ON USP? Super speedy and propulsive, too, the original ON Cloudmonster has long been my go-to for long runs, speedwork or improving your 5km time. Pros: The ON Cloudmonster went wildly viral for a reason - a super springy, well-crafted shoe that challenges some of the top carbon plate shoes on the speed front. By far my favourite iteration from ON, when I tested them they didn't rub once and I found that they worked well over both short and long distances. Cons: A higher price point.

Best Allbirds running trainer

Allbirds Tree Flyer £105 at AllBirds USP? These are the lowest CO2 running trainer in the world - hence why Allbirds are one of our favourite sustainable sports brands here at MC UK. Pros: While a little stiff to start, I still found them enjoyable to run in. They're a significant improvement on Allbirds' former iteration, offering a more sustainable option and a supportive trainer option. Cons: They did take some time to break in and caused a few blisters along the way. Read my Allbird Treeflyer review, here.

Best VEJA running trainer

VEJA Impala Trainer £125 at Marks & Spencer USP? The perfect day-to-night shoe that doesn't scrimp on function, either. Pros: Fun fact: the Impala is the lightest trainer VEJA has ever created. I was apprehensive pre-trying - in my mind, VEJA are a lifestyle shoe company and they certainly don't design running shoes - but I was pleasantly surprised. They're supportive, lightweight, and great for those of you with wider feet. I also love that while they offer adequate support for your runs or gym classes, they look smart for the office, too. Cons: They're not the most supportive - I wouldn't advise them for, say, marathon training - but they're great if you run semi-regularly and want a trainer you can wear to Pilates, too.

Best ASICS running trainer

ASICS Gel-Cumulus 25 £84 at ASICS USP? Though not quite as "secure" feeling as Asics’ Gel-Kayano, the Gel-Cumulus trainers are incredibly comfy and have seen me through countless casual runs and outdoor workouts. Pros: They’re incredibly lightweight, have a great bounce to them and come in a few different colours, so whether you enjoy a bit of colour for spring or are more of an all-black kinda person, you’re covered. Cons: Reviewers did note that they run a little wide and aren't best suited for rainy running due to the lack of a waterproof outer layer. - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

Best marathon training running shoe

ON Running Cloudstratus Trainer £169.50 at The Sports Edit USP? A breathable, reliable training shoe. Pros: I love the Cloudstratus from On for a number of reasons - they're ridiculously comfortable, offer enough (but not too much) bounce, support you well for short or long distances, and feel like they'll last the test of time, too. Whether you're planning on running a 5k or a marathon, these shoes will see you through with two layers of Helion™-enriched CloudTec® for increased vertical and horizontal cushioning. Cons: None spring to mind.

Best Nike running trainer

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 £93.04 at Amazon USP? These road running shoes are weatherised and come with a water-repellent finish. Pros: When looking for the perfect running shoe. I always look for a trainer that has a component which will lend to all weather conditions. This is why I love the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus. These road running shoes are sturdy enough to endure all weather conditions, with a water-repellent finish. I love a trainer that feels chic so I can wear it out to coffee afterwards." Cons: A higher price point.

Best running trainers for speed work

FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4 Shoes £260 at New Balance USP? Promising a dynamic energy return and lighter weight, too, the FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4 are breathable, secure, and super comfortable. Pros: These shoes really pleasantly surprised me and have become another go-to - a firm contender for one of the best carbon plate shoes IMO. They're springier than previous iterations, and stable, too, making for a great reliable race day or speed work option. Specifically designed to be both light and fast, you can really notice the return when running in them without any of the clunkiness of other competitors. Cons: They can be a bit of a hassle to slip on, that said, it doesn't take long to undo the shoe laces (plus, you're less likely to have one ping undone mid-run that way). One thing that is worth noting is that they do run small - I'd go a whole size up to ensure you don't experience any rubbing.

adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 £220 at adidas USP? Their hero carbon plate shoe, the Adios Adizero's are designed for racing. Fun fact for you: 60% of 2021 World Major Marathon wins were by athletes wearing the previous iteration, the Adizero Adios Pro 2. Not bad. Pros: Never heard of carbon plate shoes? In essence, they're "super shoes" designed with an incredibly lightweight carbon fibre plate allowing runners to run faster, and for longer. adidas' hero offering is the Adizero Adios, and the latest version - version 3 - is more roomy, breathable, and comfortable than earlier designs. I ran a personal best at the Paris Half marathon in them and loved every step - they really are designed for speed. Cons: All carbon plate shoes will retail at a higher price point, so if you're after a shoe for daily training runs, opt for another design. Similarly, studies have suggested that carbon shoes can cause injury if you wear them day in, day out - I keep mine for speed work and race day.

Nike Vaporfly 3 £167.39 at Sportsshoes USP? Arguably the most popular carbon plate racing shoe, Nike super shoes were worn by Eliud Kipchoge when he broke the sub-2-hour marathon time for the first time in human history, and similarly by Brigid Kosgei when she broke Paula Radcliffe's 16-year marathon world record with a time of 2:14:04. Pros: These are my go-to race day shoes - I ran Chicago Marathon in them last year and do all of my speedwork in them. They're an investment, but are lightweight, propulsive and proper speed shoes, designed for personal bests. Cons: They wear out more quickly than other competitor models.

Best fashion-forward trainers

Veja Condor 3 £159.99 at Sportsshoes USP? Fashion-forward yet still highly functional, these are a great option if you're someone who loves gym classes, Pilates, long walks, and the occasional run, and are on the hunt for trainers that you can style for work, too. Pros: So often I find that running trainers either provide a lightweight, breathable construction or the cushioning and support I require, but not both. Well, this Veja pair excels on both accounts, plus has the added bonus of being made from sustainable materials. The colourful design also somehow manages to be both uplifting and chic - they pair beautifully with neutral and bright patterned gym outfits alike. They're so versatile in fact, that I wear them just as often to the office or out running errands as I do for a run. In case you can't already tell, I'm a huge fan. - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor Cons: Not the most supportive for running or high intensity interval classes - you'd want more cushioning for workouts like that.

Best Under Armour running trainer

Under Armour Flow Velociti Wind Trainer £66.49 at Amazon USP? Under Armour has made a speed shoe that's also super light, and it's certainly impressive. Pros: Fun fact that you may not have noticed: the UA Flow Velocity shoes have significantly less cushioning than the previous designs but are still as enjoyable to run in, offering a more balanced and stable iteration. Under Armour shoes also have a nifty function where your run stats are sent from your shoe to your phone, so you can see everything from foot strike angle, cadence, ground contact time and more. Neat. Cons: They're flatter than other competitors and not as springy, but definitely supportive.

Best cushioned running shoe

ASICS Gel Nimbus 27 £180 at ASICS USP: Seriously springy, cushioned and supportive, the Gel Nimbus are one of ASICS' best-selling designs for a reason and is the product of endless hours of testing at the ASICS Institute of Sport Science (ISS) in Japan. Pretty neat. Pros: The Gel Nimbus honestly make you feel like you're walking on clouds, they offer so much cushioning. Designed for runners with a neutral footstrike or underpronation, they offer a medium amount of support. These were my go-to pair for getting back into higher mileage post calf injury, and I loved how bouncy they made my runs - Sophie Cookson, E-commerce Analyst. Cons: I personally found these trainers slightly on the heavy side, likely because of their ample cushioning and underfoot foam. While training for my first marathon, I used them for my short to mid distance runs and erred for a slightly lighter option for my long runs.

Best running shoe for easy runs

£130 at adidas all-rounderUSP: A great pair of running shoes if you're someone who requires a bit of extra heel support or tends to get blisters, the adidas Supernova Rise 2's are a great every day all rounder, designed for easy, smooth mileage. Pros: As someone who's never considered the importance of heel support when running, these trainers have been life-changing. Their refined foam collar silhouette allows for extra heel support and functions as a pillow for comfort. I tend to have sensitive skin that blisters easily, mainly due to the friction that running creates between the skin and the shoe. However, within the first day of testing, I was pleasantly surprised that I didn't have a single blister, which I attribute to the extra cushioning. In terms of functionality, they were super cushioned at the sole and comfortable for long runs. Throughout testing, I also used these shoes for my daily walks as the padded footbeds were relaxed enough to sustain lower-impact movement without propelling you forward. Overall, the Supernova Rise 2 are a great running shoe that stands out for its support and ergonomic design. Cons: As with most of the trainers in this round-up, I'd definitely avoid wearing these trainers for strength training sessions due to their cushioned sole, which can lead to instability during lifts. - Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer