Brits and the weather. It’s a tale as old as time. But after what feels like the wettest winter in recent memory, it can’t just be me who’s noticed the uptick in rain-related chat.

It’s certainly been a topic at run club. Or at least it has at mine. We’re called Sunnie Runners, and the rule is simple: we run rain or shine. Still, even with our relentlessly optimistic name, there’s no pretending it’s easy to drag yourself out of bed and into the elements when the heavens open.

Which is why it wasn’t exactly surprising when new data from Vitality crossed my desk showing that 42% of runners have skipped sessions because of rain this winter. For more than a quarter, those missed runs feel like they’ve thrown a spanner in their goals for the year.

But the interesting thing is that we often overestimate how much damage a few missed sessions can actually do. It’s down to something known as negativity bias , explains Molly Doyle, sports psychology consultant at mindset app, Getahead . “Missed training often leads us to overlook the parts which we have been doing well,” she says, “which leads us to carry unnecessary pressure into the next few weeks of training.”

The good news? A short disruption rarely derails your fitness as much as it feels like it does, and rebuilding momentum is often quicker than expected.

Ahead, Olympic champion and Vitality ambassador Dame Jessica Ennis‑Hill - who won heptathlon gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games and silver at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games - shares her tips for rebuilding your running routine, alongside advice from trainers and psychologists to help you get back on track.

How to Get Back Into Running After a Break: 11 Simple Tips From a World Renowned Athlete

What do we mean by running fitness?

First things first, let's make sure we're on the same page when it comes to talking about running fitness.

Because if you’ve ever tried a new sport for the first time, you’ll know that different types of movement place very different demands on the body. Fitness is a collective term made up of several components, including strength, endurance, speed and flexibility, all of which can be improved with consistent training.

When it comes to aerobic activities like running, much of the work is being done by our cardiovascular system. Cardiovascular fitness refers to “how efficiently your heart, lungs and blood vessels deliver oxygen to your muscles during movement,” explains Jonny Kibble , personal trainer and head of physical activity at Vitality . “The stronger your cardiovascular system, the more efficiently your body can sustain any given level of activity without fatigue.”

At the same time, running tests your muscular strength and endurance, making it a truly full-body workout that demands a multitude of systems to work together in order for you to achieve optimal performance.

How long does it take to lose your running fitness?

Though it might feel like it at times, your fitness doesn't disappear overnight and missing a run or two isn’t going to derail your training. Research suggests cardiovascular fitness specifically “starts to decline after two to three weeks of inactivity,” says Kibble, whilst muscular strength and endurance begin to drop off in one to two months.

The good news is that rebuilding cardiovascular fitness is often quicker than people expect, particularly if you previously had a solid base to work with. In fact, studies show improvements in VO2 max (the maximum rate your body can use oxygen during exercise) after as few as six sessions of interval training. “Most people will notice improvements within two to four weeks of regular activity,” says Kibble, who adds that “if you’ve been active before, it’s often quicker to rebuild after short periods of inactivity.”

Don't forget, too, that all forms of movement count towards fitness - so if you've been going to the gym during your time away from running, your fitness levels will have been somewhat preserved.

How to Rebuild Your Running Fitness: 11 Top Tips from an Olympic Champion

When it comes to returning to training after a disruption, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has plenty of experience to draw from. Over the course of her career, she navigated several serious injuries, meaning she understands both the physical and mental challenges of rebuilding fitness and confidence after time away from sport.

Below, her tried-and-tested advice for getting your routine back on track.

1. Start smaller than you think you need to

“Whenever you have a setback, it’s important to focus on what you can control rather than what you’ve missed,” says Ennis-Hill. “That might mean resetting expectations, shortening sessions, or simply getting back into a routine without putting pressure on performance. Confidence comes back quickly once you start ticking off small wins again.”

Kibble agrees, reminding us that increasing the volume or intensity too fast puts you at risk of injury. “A good rule of thumb is to increase total training by no more than 10% per week,” he says.

2. Focus on consistency over intensity

“I’d always advise people to be kind to themselves,” explains Ennis-Hill. “If you’re training in the buildup to a race or ahead of a marathon, consistency over time matters far more than a perfect training plan.”

3. Schedule workouts like appointments

“Training in bad weather is never easy, even as a professional athlete,” says Ennis-Hill. “I had days when the last thing I wanted to do was head out into the rain. What helps me is focusing on how I’ll feel afterwards, not how I feel before I leave the house.”

Doyle confirms Ennis-Hill's tactics, explaining why sticking to your plan even when you don't feel like it strengthens motivation. "Autonomy, which is the feeling of having choice and control, is one of our core psychological needs," she says.

"The better you are at controlling what you can and creating order, the easier it is to keep your brain organised and clear. This might be as simple as getting your gear ready the night before, making your bed or sticking to your agenda. The point is that you’re taking direction again, and that control alone strengthens motivation."

4. Mix up your cardio

"Walking, cycling, swimming or rowing all count, and variety can help rebuild fitness without overloading the body," says Ennis-Hill.

5. Set realistic, short-term goals

Ennis-Hill says that this could be simply starting with three short sessions a week. "One good session leads to another, and momentum builds naturally," she says.

Doyle agrees. "Self-belief grows from consistent, manageable actions," she says. "Set goals that match your current fitness rather than your past performance, and allow yourself to celebrate early wins. Each small success will strengthen your sense of competence, helping you to rebuild belief in your ability.

6. Dress for the weather

It sounds simple, but "a good waterproof jacket and the right kit can make a big difference when conditions are wet or windy," Ennis-Hill says.

7. Use the indoors when needed

Even Olympic Champions move sessions indoors sometimes. “On really wet days, I’d adjust the session rather than skip it,” says Ennis-Hill. “For example, swapping a run for a gym session or static bike workout or a shorter effort.”

8. Track how you feel, not just the numbers

"Noticing improvements in mood, energy and sleep can be just as motivating as watching your pace or distance increase," Ennis-Hill explains.

She's right, and listening to your body is especially crucial if you’re following an AI-generated training plan rather than working with a coach. While these programmes can be useful, they can’t factor in real-life disruptions such as illness or poor sleep, or how your individual body responds to stress. “Focus on how you feel during and after exercise,” says Kibble, adding that “warming up properly, prioritising recovery, and including strength or mobility work will also make a big difference.”

9. Remind yourself why you enjoy moving

“Remember that movement should enhance your life, not add stress,” says Ennis-Hill. “Even on difficult weeks, doing something is always better than doing nothing.”

10. Be patient

Easier said than done, we know. But as Ennis-Hill reminds us, "fitness often returns faster than you expect once the habit is back and consistency builds."

11. Find your joy

No one kind of exercise is going to suit everyone, which is why there's no pressure to keep going with one type of movement if you're not enjoying it. " If exercise starts to feel like a chore, try something new," says Ennis-Hill. "That could be a different sport, a run club, or training with a friend to bring a social element back into being active.

