How to Wear Prints to Work—According to Mariko Kuo

When it comes to sophisticated yet modern workwear, Mariko Kuo is a constant source of inspiration. With 176K followers, the corporate lawyer regularly shares contemporary styling ideas that go beyond the ordinary. Opening up about the challenges of corporate dressing without sacrificing personality throughout her career, she reveals how she incorporates bold prints into her work wardrobe as part of our Marie Claire Masters series.

I'm starting with a bold statement: prints are one of the smartest ways to introduce personality without sacrificing authority in the office. Over the years, I've come to realise the key to wearing prints lies in strategic deployment.

At the start of my legal career, my confidence at work was often shaky. Wearing prints and patterns seemed like a risky affair, especially when surrounded by a sea of suits. I remember distinctly wandering around Portobello Market one weekend, having just bought a floral dress I loved. A thought lingered: If only I could wear this to work on Monday. Immediately followed by another: Does this look too Little House on the Prairie? Will I stop being taken seriously the moment I walk into the office?

That hesitation speaks volumes about how we’re conditioned to interpret professionalism, particularly as women in corporate spaces. We internalise the idea that seriousness must mirror severity. That personality weakens authority.

However, as I progressed in my career, I realised the issue was never the print itself. It was how it was styled.

Over the years, the formulas that have consistently worked for me are simple:

Style Prints With Tonal Layers:

A harmonised look is essential when adding prints and patterns to your wardrobe. As a base, I usually choose a statement blouse and work my way around it.

Add Polish To Prints With Tailoring:

Rather than investing in neutral-toned sartorial pieces, why not invest in printed versions instead? This helps elevate your wardrobe staples while keeping your workwear outfits more interesting.

Anchor Bold Prints With Neutral Tones:

Another expert tip when looking to balance out loud prints, is to style these with other neutral pieces, or accessories, in order to keep the look sharp.

So did I wear the floral dress the following Monday? Yes, I did. It required a small internal push. But paired with a neutral, structured blazer cinched at the waist with a belt, it felt intentional, not whimsical. Polished, not performative.

And, no one blinked twice. If anything, I felt more myself, which translated into greater ease throughout the day. And ease, I’ve since learned, is a direct route to confidence. When you prioritise how you want to feel in the office rather than dressing purely to pre-empt judgement, it shows. It translates into clearer speech, steadier posture, and the ability to articulate ideas with conviction.